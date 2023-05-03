The queer community’s increased sense of anticipation for the release of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Netflix this May 24th has been stoked further today with the release of a full-length trailer, more pictures, and information on the names, ages and pronouns of the cast.

In case you missed it, this season of The Ultimatum is keeping its initial premise — one person in a couple is ready for marriage, the other isn’t, and the ready-for-marriage human is not only ready for marriage but also ready to issue an ultimatum to their commitment-shy partner: marry me or it’s over!!!!!!! In order to test the strength of their relationship, all the cast members are allowed to date each other, enter into a three-week “trial marriage” with whomstever they click with the most (if the clicking feelings are mutual), and then participate in a “trial marriage” with the person they arrived with. At the end, they return to the table to face their partners and decide if they want to leave engaged, leave alone, or leave with their new activity partner. As the title suggests, the second season of The Ultimatum is focused on queer love, with a cast entirely comprised of lesbian, bisexual and queer women and nonbinary people.

I’ve already seen the first four episodes available to press, and I cannot tell you a single thing about them, but I can tell you that I am VERY EXCITED for us all to watch it together!

Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Full-Length Trailer

We got a trailer two weeks ago but don’t worry we got yet another trailer today! Set to the dulcet tones of the Hayley Kiyoko / Kehlani tune “What I Need,” we get a little more info about what our new friends are facing in the season ahead.

Meet The Cast Of The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Lexi & Rae

First up we have Lexi (25, Pronouns: She/Her) (in the red shirt) who issued the Ultimatum to Rae (27, Pronouns: She/Her). In the trailer we see Lexi, at the age of 25, saying she is ready to start her life together with Rae, but unfortunately Rae is not quite so ready.

Lexi also says in a voiceover that now that she knows what a good marriage looks like, she needs to find out if she can have that with the person she came here with.

Sam & Aussie

Next we have Sam (31, Pronouns: She/Her) (in the purple tank top), who issued the Ultimatum to Aussie (42, Pronoun: Aussie). In the trailer, we don’t see a lot of Sam, but we see Aussie expressing concerns about gender roles and meeting the parents.

Xander & Vanessa

Next up we have Xander (30, Pronouns: She/Her/They) (wearing a black polo), who issued the Ultimatum to Vanessa (30, Pronouns: She/Her). In the trailer, Vanessa boldly declares the show’s events to be a “shitshow.”

Tiff & Mildred

Next up is Mildred (33, Pronouns She/Her), who issued the Ultimatum to Tiff (32, Pronouns: They/Them). Mildred is the one in the red dress. “You’re the most masculine person I’ve ever been on a date with,” Tiff says to fellow cast member Mal in the trailer.

Yoly & Mal

And then there is Yoly (34, Pronouns: She/Her), who issued the Ultimatum to Mal (36, Pronouns: She/Her/They). I believe it is within my rights to inform you that Mal is my favorite cast member of The Ultimatum: Queer Love!

In the trailer, we see Yoly describing Mal as her “person” and asking Mal if they’ve started saving for IVF, which she describes as “a very real possibility.”

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love drop on May 24th, and Autostraddle will be covering the season in depth, so stay turned for more!