“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Has Blessed Us With Cast Details, Full-Length Trailer, More Pics

By

The queer community’s increased sense of anticipation for the release of The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Netflix this May 24th has been stoked further today with the release of a full-length trailer, more pictures, and information on the names, ages and pronouns of the cast.

In case you missed it, this season of The Ultimatum is keeping its initial premise — one person in a couple is ready for marriage, the other isn’t, and the ready-for-marriage human is not only ready for marriage but also ready to issue an ultimatum to their commitment-shy partner: marry me or it’s over!!!!!!! In order to test the strength of their relationship, all the cast members are allowed to date each other, enter into a three-week “trial marriage” with whomstever they click with the most (if the clicking feelings are mutual), and then participate in a “trial marriage” with the person they arrived with. At the end, they return to the table to face their partners and decide if they want to leave engaged, leave alone, or leave with their new activity partner. As the title suggests, the second season of The Ultimatum is focused on queer love, with a cast entirely comprised of lesbian, bisexual and queer women and nonbinary people.

I’ve already seen the first four episodes available to press, and I cannot tell you a single thing about them, but I can tell you that I am VERY EXCITED for us all to watch it together!

Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Full-Length Trailer

We got a trailer two weeks ago but don’t worry we got yet another trailer today! Set to the dulcet tones of the Hayley Kiyoko / Kehlani tune “What I Need,” we get a little more info about what our new friends are facing in the season ahead.

Meet The Cast Of The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Lexi & Rae

First up we have Lexi (25, Pronouns: She/Her) (in the red shirt) who issued the Ultimatum to Rae (27, Pronouns: She/Her). In the trailer we see Lexi, at the age of 25, saying she is ready to start her life together with Rae, but unfortunately Rae is not quite so ready.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Rae and Lexi in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Lexi also says in a voiceover that now that she knows what a good marriage looks like, she needs to find out if she can have that with the person she came here with.

Sam & Aussie

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Sam and Aussie in Season 2 of The Ultimatum. Cr. Simone Thompson/Netflix © 2023

Simone Thompson/Netflix © 2023

Next we have Sam (31, Pronouns: She/Her) (in the purple tank top), who issued the Ultimatum to Aussie (42, Pronoun: Aussie). In the trailer, we don’t see a lot of Sam, but we see Aussie expressing concerns about gender roles and meeting the parents.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Sam and Aussie in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L) Aussie in episode 108 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Sam and Aussie in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Xander & Vanessa

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Xander and Vanessa in Season 2 of The Ultimatum. Cr. Simone Thompson/Netflix © 2023

Simone Thompson/Netflix © 2023

Next up we have Xander (30, Pronouns: She/Her/They) (wearing a black polo), who issued the Ultimatum to Vanessa (30, Pronouns: She/Her). In the trailer, Vanessa boldly declares the show’s events to be a “shitshow.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Vanessa and Xander in episode 106 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Tiff & Mildred

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Tiff and Mildred in Season 2 of The Ultimatum. Cr.

Simone Thompson/Netflix © 2023

Next up is Mildred (33, Pronouns She/Her), who issued the Ultimatum to Tiff (32, Pronouns: They/Them). Mildred is the one in the red dress. “You’re the most masculine person I’ve ever been on a date with,” Tiff says to fellow cast member Mal in the trailer.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Mildred and Tiff in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Yoly & Mal

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Yoly and Mal in Season 2 of The Ultimatum.

Simone Thompson/Netflix © 2023

And then there is Yoly (34, Pronouns: She/Her), who issued the Ultimatum to Mal (36, Pronouns: She/Her/They). I believe it is within my rights to inform you that Mal is my favorite cast member of The Ultimatum: Queer Love!

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Yoly and Mal in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

In the trailer, we see Yoly describing Mal as her “person” and asking Mal if they’ve started saving for IVF, which she describes as “a very real possibility.”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Yoly and Mal in episode 108 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love drop on May 24th, and Autostraddle will be covering the season in depth, so stay turned for more!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 40-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3027 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!