Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the best stuff that happened on gay celebrity Instagram! Let’s grip it and rip it!

We love a sighting of Kristen Stewart via her boo, they are so rare and special, every one.

Look, I am not really into any kind of car racing unless it is happening in a Fast and Furious movie, but I did in fact google Shirley Muldowney, and frankly it does whip to be the “First Lady of Drag Racing”! And she was the first woman to get a license from the National Hot Rod Association! That is cool!

Cardi running out and buying a dress from a stripper shop…a perfect person! Talk about never forgetting where you came from!

Catch my auntie and her man tearing it up! How many date nights do we think they go on a week? I am guessing…five.

Everyone wrapping up their tours right now is making me realize this year is almost OVER oh my god!!

Like what is there to SAY about this woman, my god, she is so stunning and cool!

I implore you to send your good thoughts and healing vibes to MJ!

A horror-filled visit to the Criterion closet for Janelle, most excellent indeed!

I am sorry, I am toooo obsessed with the bonkers syntax in this caption.

“When @mattrogerstho asked me (a water sign🦀) to be a special guest to raise money to get running water to families that don’t have it (that used to be me) I said, YES!”

Like I GET what she is going for, but that second parenthetical reads so weird, I am obsessed with it!!!

Goddamn these kids are cuteeee!

Ballin with Trace should be a show, I don’t know what the premise is, but I have delivered you a title!