OKAY, so maybe that’s not what this new Cara Delevingne-directed Reneé Rapp music video is TECHNICALLY about, but to me it is!!!!!

Delevingne has joined Kristen Stewart in the tradition of queer celebrities directing music videos for queer musical acts. Whereas KStew served up a cinematic dreamscape for boygenius, Delevingne took a seat in the director’s chair for a single from Reneé Rapp, whose debut pop album Snow Angel is out now.

The song, “Pretty Girls,” has a very similar vibe to Hayley Kiyoko’s “Curious” and other songs in the queer pop subgenre focused on the fraught relationship between queer women and closeted and/or curious women. In the case of “Pretty Girls,” Rapp sings of girls who only wanna make out late at night after a few drinks. In the Delevingne-directed music video, she encounters one such girl at the club, and the two spend a night of kissing, partaking in the lesbian tradition of sexy billiards, and a whole lot of heavy petting. The girl ultimately goes back to her man at music video’s end.

It’s all very playful, catchy, and sexy, Delevingne’s direction not exactly reinventing the wheel here but definitely conveying genuine intimacy that adds a layer to the straightforward narrative. My main thought while watching though, it must be said, is that this is a classic case of DYKE-ALIKING. Aka, when two queer women who are basically clones of each other end up in a sexual or romantic situation! Having just recently rewatched Black Swan for the 500th time, I gotta say I’m all about the Sapphic doppelbanger moments.

“I like a straight jacket / But it feels like it’s a little tight,” Rapp — gay god of wordplay — sings.

You can watch the full music video for “Pretty Girls” below and stream Snow Angel everywhere. Let’s here it for the dyke-alikes!