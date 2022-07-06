I want to thank our senior editor, the one!! the only!!, Heather Hogan for covering our twice-a-week link roundup while I was away celebrating my birthday. But I am back, a year older and none wiser. Full of poolside reads and eating outside and sleeping in. I missed you!

Queer as in F*ck You

Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia on Friday, and yesterday — and July 4th — she released a letter to President Biden asking for directly for his help in her case. She’s been wrongfully detained by Russia for 138 days. Here’s more:

#FreeBrittneyGriner 138 days our friends and sister @brittneygriner has been wrongfully detained in a Russia prison. @POTUS can you please read her recent cry to you and prioritize as if she was one of your kids…please. Finally Lord God your grace is needed right now. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/dbRCjRJE7g — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 5, 2022

‘Lesbian Goth Foxes,’ the Story of Esmae and Mala. You want this. I know you want this.

Why Angelica Ross’ “Only You” is the Powerful Pride Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For. (Pride is over, Angelica Ross is forever!)

Becca Tilley Gets Her Rose, I truly had never heard of Becca Tilley until that one Hayley Kiyoko video? But hey, maybe you’ll know more! Maybe you will get a lot out of this profile!

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Talk Queer Family and Disney’s Evolution. My opinion on this is that Raven Symoné has gotten very fine since becoming married, at least according to me watching her TikTok, and you know what? Good for her.

How I Learned To Embrace My Role As The Non-Bio ‘Other Mother’

Indigenous and Two-Spirit Identity Through the Airwaves

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs Is Challenging a Biden Administration Policy That Ties LGBTQ Protections to School-Lunch Programs

And in more depressing news! Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Took Effect on Friday

And! And! And! Bette Midler, Macy Gray, and Ben Shapiro really all took turns being transphobic all weekend long. Like the world’s very worst game of round robin.

Saw This, Thought of You

I was telling our office how obsessed I’ve become with taking these selfies? It’s so good! And no one had heard of them! So here you go! The Rise of the 0.5 Selfie

Bring Back The Body Glitter

I Can’t Shut Up About the Barbie Movie… I still cannot believe this movie is real

Political Snacks

Christian Nationalists Are Excited About What Comes Next