Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I collate all the best celesbian IG posts into a column filled with wit and hilarity for your very own enjoyment!

I was unaware that engagement days were a thing to celebrate, but I simply cannot think of a single couple more apt to celebrate it than the Betts!!!

And while we’re celebrating these two, let us REALLY take a moment to celebrate this LOOQ on Niecy!!! WOWEEEE

Look of course I am obsessed with Cat Cora’s cool hot mom grilling thing, why ask??

This photo is too cute for words and yet another reminder that somehow the best part of Gen Q is watching Shane be a cool gay Aunt!!

Even though this is not technically the first time Cynthia Erivo has come out (that was in 2021, in The Evening Standard) this is a much larger publication and based on her caption, this seems to be what she is considering an official coming out? And those who love celeb gossip as much as I do probably already know she has been unconfirmed dating Lena Waithe for a minute now, but here we are! Welcome (????) Cynthia and congrats on EATING this photo shoot!

Many thanks to Lena for sharing this additional image where Cynthia left zero crumbs!

It’s been five days but apparently Megan Fox was doing some real chaos in NYC!!

Sun! At midnight! Simply one of the most confusing things I have ever seen! Time and space are such wonderful mysteries, ya know?

Actually weeping because Blossom is literally the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life???

This is…an INCREDIBLE shirt and the correct way to feel about anyone who has coached you!!

One week til King Princess drops some new bops! Also iconic call out work going on here, this is understanding your community at it’s finest!

God, MJ is addicted to being so sweet and earnest and charming like can I live??