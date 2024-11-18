Bi Reality Star Francesca Farago and Fiancé Jesse Sullivan Welcome Twins Named Locket and Poetry

Twins Locket and Poetry Born to Queer Influencer Francesca Farago and Trans TikToker Jesse Sullivan

We’re here to celebrate Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan’s new little ones!

Perhaps you know bisexual reality star Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle or the time she was on Perfect Match and told everyone she once pulled a woman’s tampon out with her teeth. Or maybe you, like me, found Jesse through his TikToks of his life as a single Dad raising a gender fluid teenager named Arlo. Or maybe you came to know them both at the same time when they started dating and went on an IVF journey to grow their little family.

This week, Francesca and Jesse welcomed twins into the world, twins that they revealed at their “chromosome reveal party” that would be a boy and a girl. Their names are “Poetry Lucia” and “Locket Romance,” joining the ranks of other unique celebrity baby names. I wonder if North West and Blue Ivy have a club that Poetry and Locket can join someday.

Francesca and Jesse have talked at length about their IVF journey, and how Francesca was grateful to be able to lean on Jesse, who has been through pregnancy before, as they prepared for their little ones to arrive.

Jesse also talked briefly about some transphobia he encountered when it came time for the birth certificates, and Francesca says the birth itself – an early birth andan emergency c-section – was a bit of a blur, but the new family of five is now home. Congratulations to the happy family!

More Gay News To Deliver:

+ Queer Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is almost definitely going to be Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Tomb Raider series

+ Soccer stars Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are having a soccer baby

+ Despite Netflix’s live events being notoriously Not That Successful, tech-wise, they’re going to try again with Beyoncé

+ Angelina Jolie’s son Knox joined her on the red carpet for the Governors Awards

+ Lady Gaga is topping the charts with her Bruno Mars collab

+ Chappell Roan has been working on her new album, and we’re foaming at the mouth in anticipation

+ Learn about British reality star GK Barry and her “footballer girlfriend” Ella Rutherford

+ Cynthia Erivo says, “It’s hard to talk about Elphaba as an other without having it intrinsically linked to being a woman who walks through the world as a queer Black woman.”

+ Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is having a baby girl named Aurora

+ Kate Nash remembers having to pretend she didn’t want to kiss girls in school

+ Lily-Rose Depp opens up about her relationship with rapper 070 Shake