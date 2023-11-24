Celebrate the Holigays in Style With 30% Off In the Autostraddle Store All Weekend!

Hello my friends! As we approach the season widely known as “the holidays” and everybody is getting their Black Friday – Cyber Monday sale on, you know that we here at Autostraddle are gonna be participating in the typical way which is “giving you a discount on the merchandise in our beautiful store.” A+ members have a special code for a 50% discount (there’s another post on the website with that code) but if you’re not an A+ member then this post is for you!!
With the code YULEGET30, you’ll get 30% off of just about anything your little heart desires! Whether you are looking to build queer futures…
Build Queer Futures Tee –
$26 $18
or be queer as fuck but also cozy…
Queer As Fuck Hoodie –
$48 $33
or deliver the most perfect Secret Santa Gift ever with these Queer Magnetic Words…
Autostraddle Queer Magnetic Words –
$18 $12.60
The sale goes until Monday, at which point these unbeatable prices will go back to their normal prices!
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3112 articles for us.