Watch Chappell Roan Take an Autostraddle Quiz and Talk About Dinosaurs

April Fool’s Day is coming up and we have some treats in store for you all. But do you remember last year when we published twenty articles including our now iconic, “Am I Gay?” quiz? How iconic you ask? So iconic that Chappell Roan herself took it.
Earlier this week, Roan was on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she talked about everything from her type to being in love. Well, yesterday a bonus video was released of her taking our quiz while maintaining a healthy dose of skepticism. Her final result will not surprise, but the journey is a real delight. Chappell Roan confirmed dinosaur gay.
Want to be like Chappell Roan? Take the quiz yourself to find out if you, too, are gay. Spoiler alert: The answer is probably yes.
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
At first I was sad because I very much want to play paintball in an abandoned mall. But now that I think about it, that’s more of a small group activity.
AUTOSTRADDLE AS ALWAYS YOU ARE THE MOMENT!!!! This is like when Samira Wiley got the gal pal t-shirt and wore it on her honeymoon. Wish they’d name drop y’all when these things happen though.