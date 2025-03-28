Watch Chappell Roan Take an Autostraddle Quiz and Talk About Dinosaurs

April Fool’s Day is coming up and we have some treats in store for you all. But do you remember last year when we published twenty articles including our now iconic, “Am I Gay?” quiz? How iconic you ask? So iconic that Chappell Roan herself took it.

Earlier this week, Roan was on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she talked about everything from her type to being in love. Well, yesterday a bonus video was released of her taking our quiz while maintaining a healthy dose of skepticism. Her final result will not surprise, but the journey is a real delight. Chappell Roan confirmed dinosaur gay.

Want to be like Chappell Roan? Take the quiz yourself to find out if you, too, are gay. Spoiler alert: The answer is probably yes.