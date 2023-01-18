My cat Socks is in a cone today due to getting one of our other cat’s claws stuck in his butt! He’s glaring at me and telepathically asking me to ask you to come get this cone off his head! While you’re contemplating that black ops operation, please enjoy your mid-week Pop Culture Fix.

+ Aubrey Plaza’s Saturday Night Live audition was too strange to get her cast. This Aubrey Plaza press blitz for Emily the Criminal is a hoot. Last night she talked to Fallon about how she tried out for the show a million years ago but didn’t make it to the Lorne Michaels try out. It worked out for the best, of course, and Parks and Rec launched her into the stratosphere, but I wouldn’t mind seeing her Sexy Disaster News Reporter character when she takes over the show later this month.

+ One of Valerie Anne’s favorite parts of this season of Ginny & Georgia was the performance of Marriage Is a Dungeon — and here is TV Line’s look behind the scenes of the theatrical hit.

+ This isn’t gay but it’s very cool and is of interest to many gays: Sarah Michelle Gellar’s profile in The Hollywood Reporter is her being as candid as she’s ever been about her time on Buffy. She won’t even say Whedon’s name in the interview and GOOD FOR HER.

+ Supergirl’s Dreamer has a comic book on the way and it looks awesome.

+ The Woman King, Till, and Black Panther were the big winners at the African American Film Critics Association Awards.

+ A rundown of all the LGBTQ+ shows Netflix cancelled after only a few seasons.

+ Tár Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir believes the movie’s ending was a positive one. (Hey! It’s a nice link about Tár!)

+ Brittney Griner appears at Phoenix MLK Day march. (So many smiles in this video!!!)

+ How The Last of Us turned its terrible outbreak day into a “period piece.” And speaking of The Last of Us, it was HBO’s second biggest debut in a decade.

+ This year’s GLAAD Media Awards include lots of your faves.

+ Fans, rejoice! Boygenius return with three new songs!

+ Disney Junior’s firetruck fantasy cartoon, Firebuds, has a pair of lesbian moms that have, of course, got conservatives screeching.