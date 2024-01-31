Culturally, we are in our power top high femme era imo. Blockbusters like Barbie and Mean Girls celebrate high femme aesthetics in ways that aren’t completely hetero. It feels like the Y2K But I’m a Cheerleader vibe reimagined. We’re queer, wearing heels, taking down the patriarchy, and flirting with you. There was a point in my life where all the glittery pink and purple fluff felt immature and too straight. Over the past year, though, I’ve reclaimed some of that as intrinsically gay, and not just for gay cis men either.

Queerleading, femme fatale, and influential queer housewife lore all has me buying cutesie femme products I haven’t owned since I was 13. Among these products is an abundance of expensive lipsticks. I blame TikTok (like I do for most things), but the truth is: I feel empowered when I wear lipstick. I put colors on my lips, and I feel like I can get the girl and get the job. So, in celebration of this, here’s what I think of each star sign as a lip product I’ve owned.

Aries

We all know an Aries, and we all know what an Aries can be like for better or for worse. What’s more fierce, bold, independent, and classic than an expensive long-lasting red? The Rouge Dior in shade Forever Glam is exactly what you want from a go-to red but more vibrant and passionate. It’s almost like it’s too much for a Tuesday, but you do it anyway, because fuck it you deserve to be there. You do what you want, even if it is a bit extra.

Taurus

When I think of Tauruses, I think of this one woman I used to be in love with. She definitely wouldn’t wear lipstick, but if there were a lipstick-wearing, more femme version of her in the universe, she would wear the Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in shade Dominant. It sounds and looks more intimidating than it actually is. This shade is for the hardworking person who doesn’t have a lot of time and still wants to look cute, but not in a way that’s going to draw too much attention.

Gemini

I have a love/hate relationship with Geminis, but then again, who doesn’t? Something we can all agree on is that they’re truly one-of-a-kind, which is why I’ve chosen Tanaïs’ Moon Beam Lustrous Lipstick. I actually discovered them through their book, In Sensorium, which I reviewed for Autostraddle. They’re a writer, author, creator, perfumer, and so much more. I love supporting their work. This shade, however, seems like it would be really loud, but instead has an elusive, mysterious vibe. This is also what makes it so alluring and adaptable.

Cancer

Cancer’s are most certainly Chanel’s Rouge Coco in shade Rose Malicieux. This is fancier than I’d like it to be, but it certainly is a shade that comes with a personality. Even though it’s all the things you associate with a preteen slumber party (crushes, feelings, nostalgia), it’s quite striking and flashy. Underneath all that color, it’s really a tender, creamy, rose-scented kiss of love. Also, I’m pretty sure it’s discontinued, so you get to be unique and elusive.

Leo

Confident, flirty, fierce, and viral! The NYX Fat Oil in shade Supermodel is all of these things and more. I’m always a little skeptical of TikTok dupes, but this one really knocked it out of the park. You can find it basically anywhere, but it stands out from the crowd every time. It gives you a little passionate edge at work or after dark. It’s thrilling and trendy, but definitely not for everyone despite what it looks like.

Virgo

When I think of a Virgo, I think about the more reasonable parts of myself (I’m a Virgo moon and rising), my very practical and calculated sister, and a few people I’ve dated who are all just very solid, kind, and a little bit too perfect. I’m going with the NYX Fat Oil in shade My Main, because it’s clear, fool-proof, reliable, and great for perfectionists because you truly cannot mess it up. I found out about its sister via TikTok (see Leo), but this is a more stable and timeless version of that.

Libra

I’ve never not loved a libra in my life. They’re my ride-or-dies, my go-to gals, the people who will bring the fun, bring the shade, and bring the realness. That’s why Rare Beauty’s lip souffle in shade Fearless is my choice for them. It’s the new classic that gives a little color, a little fun, but isn’t super in your face. When I think “balance,” I think the whole Rare Beauty collection. It’s intentional, neutral, and for everyone.

Scorpio

It’s too obvious to assign a black lipstick to Scorpio (even though I very much went through a black lip phase). They’re more nuanced than that. This may be an unpopular opinion, but I think they would be this matte taupe color from MAC. At first glance, it may seem soft, but a nude lip is a statement and a whole mood. If you’re intentionally doing a well-done muted lip, that means something bold and exciting is happening on other parts of your body. A nude lip is sneaky and stylish, just like a Scorpio.

Sagittarius

I’ve fallen in and out of love with many Sags. Even though many have broken my heart, they’re all pretty well-rounded and a great dinner party guest. e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil in shade Honey Talks is affordable, honest, and will follow you in whatever adventure you take on next. It’s easy to love and versatile, giving just enough glam to lighten up any mood. It’s minty and refreshing, which is definitely an added bonus.

Capricorn

Capricorns need something trustworthy and practical like Thrive Causemetics’ Sheer Strength in shade Melissa. It’s manufactured and marketed by a place that really cares about where their products come from and where they’re headed next. The shade itself isn’t going to necessarily be noticeable, but it will give you what you need and make you feel satisfied. It’s a soft and gentle staple in any makeup bag.

Aquarius

It’s me! Instead of going with my personal go-to, I actually want to introduce a color that surprised me. The Sephora Collection lipstick 69 in shade Werk It is my pick. It’s not what you think it’s going to be. It appears pink and girly but is translucent and somehow also bold. When it shines, it’s captivating and dynamic. However, in bad lighting, it can seem a little off. Also, they no longer sell this in stores, so we’re unique and collectable now 💁🏽‍♀️.

Pisces

Oh, Pisces. You’re always the ones with all the messy feelings, even if you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve 24/7. You might not know who you are, but everyone else does. When I originally ordered Chanel’s Rouge Dior Forever Liquid in shade Forever Famous, I thought it was that one shade that went viral because it was super glittery. Well, it wasn’t that, but I was pleasantly surprised by what it actually was: a slightly deeper brick red suitable for drinks, dinner, and dancing. Sure, it’s a little smudgy if you don’t set it or if you’re reckless, but it’s a beautiful shade that romanticizes even the dullest of days.

Can you believe I’ve owned all these products? I guess I’m a bougie bitch. Anyway, I’d love to hear your thoughts and recommendations in the comments. What would you suggest for an Aquarius Sun, Virgo Moon, and Virgo Rising? Asking for a friend.