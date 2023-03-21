I saw this quote today on the Well Read Black Girl Instagram account, and immediately it’s become a mantra:

“i knew i was healing when i cared

about off-time as much as i did my

work. i make space for joy by

refusing to always be a

on.

i spend

time with people where it’s easy

being myself. this is growth.” — Yasmine Cheyenne

Wishing you all a bit of peace from always being “on” this Tuesday.

Queer as in F*ck You

I don’t always do TV/Film announcements in this news round up, but some news is too big to wait: Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel to Star in David Lowery’s Pop Epic ‘Mother Mary’ for A24. And why is this relevant to our interests? I’m so glad you asked! The “epic pop melodrama” will follow “a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).”

So what we are talking about here is Anne Hathaway, as a Pop Star, dating THEE Michaela Coel, as a fashion designer from the same studio that brought my most recent gay favorite Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (and yes, I was late on the BBB train! Don’t judge! But IF that is also you, please join me!). This is about to burn all the film girlies on Letterboxd to the ground. In addition to Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel on screen together, Charli XCX will write and produce original songs for the project. Cannot wait. This movie will be my entire personality.

Let’s see about some other news, shall we?

Black Queer History Is American History. It’s facts.

Hockey Isn’t for Everyone. Some Women and LGBTQ People on Twitter Are Pushing to Change That.

Mira Bellwether Fought for a World Where Trans Women Know Love and Pleasure. Mira Bellwether’s work continues on, but she is so, so missed. Ro also wrote a tribute to her at her passing.

Saw This, Thought of You

Vogue business analyzed all shows and presentations on Vogue Runway for Spring 2023 to determine the level of size inclusive representation, and the results are dismal, but the charts design is so pretty.

Speaking of fashion nerds! The “influencer” angle in the opener here took me a few eye-rolls to get through, but it is true that Parade is a favorite underwear of Autostraddle writers and I was curious about it’s pivot off the internet and into Target, officially becoming mainstream. There’s also some interesting reflections on underwear as the currency of “internet cool” and celebrity brands (Kim Khardasian/Skims, Lizzo/Litty, etc). Do Those Free Panties Make You Feel Good About Yourself?

Big week for fashion news! (sorry everyone else, I’m sure we’ll be back to normal business on Thursday) What Fashion Loses As Law Roach Retires

Ugh.. what did it seem like? The Rise of Gender-Neutral Names Isn’t What It Seems

Political Snacks

Wyoming Bans Transgender Youth From Girls’ Sports Teams and Missouri to Restrict Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

But also, Gov. Whitmer’s Lesbian Daughter Stood By Her Mother’s Side While She Signed the Bill for LGBTQ+ Protections in Michigan. Excuse me, just extremely proud of my home state.

And One More Thing

Have you been following the #TransRightsReadathon? From March 20-27, across all social media platforms, book lovers are reading books by trans authors and raising money for trans orgs.

Click on it. Right click, save. Zoom in for Trans stories by Trans and gender diverse writers in just about every genre. We are taking part in the #TransRightsReadathon — today is day 1. On day 1 you get a giant chart! Link in bio for donating opportunities. pic.twitter.com/FiD0moS3oy — ABOLISH THE POLICE (@RoomofOnesOwn) March 21, 2023