Mini Crossword Is Planning Their Next Tattoo

By

Excerpt Conclusion: Apparently it was extra sharp.

Autostraddle cannot exist without the generous support of our readers. We're running the fundraiser through March 29th! We're out of immediate danger...but we had to ask...what if we could survive for longer? Will you help?

Go to our Fundraiser!
Related:

brooke husic

Brooke is a queer crossword constructor and scientist based in Brooklyn. You can find her favorite other crossword work on her free blog, at the New Yorker, and at the USA Today. When she's not making crosswords, she enjoys long distance running, yoga, and assembling Spotify playlists. Connect with her on twitter at @xandraladee!

brooke has written 35 articles for us.

4 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!