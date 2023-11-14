You are always welcome to recommend poetry in the comments sections of these 🍁

Queer as in F*ck You

Angelica Ross and Sarah McBride on the Future of Trans Political Power. This is the first entry in Them‘s 2023 Trans Futures series, and it’s a conversation between pals Angelica Ross and Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride. The conversation happens over video, and they cover a wide range of topics pertaining to pain, power, trans identity, representation, politics, and so much more. Ross recently announced she’s leaving Hollywood, and she has suggested she’s going to move into politics, following in the footsteps of McBride, who was the first openly transgender state senator in the country (Danica Roem of Virginia became the second earlier this month). The video definitely got me hype for the next evolution of Ross’ career.

Only 1 in 10 Asexual People in the UK Are Out at Work, New Report Finds. “A number of people who participated in a focus group for the report noted that being open about their asexuality at work led to inappropriate and invasive questions about their sexuality and sex life.”

Texas School Officials Put Trans Student at Center of Real-Life Drama Over ‘Oklahoma!’ Production.

Saw This, Thought of You

Fossil Fuel Companies Are Plowing Ahead to Profit From Israeli Gas. There really are so many individuals and institutions in this world who look at war (or, in this case, a wildly disproportionate military offensive that amounts to genocide) and think “ooo profits.”

Related: Architects Must Refuse to Profit From the Ruins of Palestine.

US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting to Change.

Atlanta’s “Stop Cop City” Movement Is Youth-Led Democracy in Action.

How Abortion Bans Are Undercutting Efforts To Prevent Domestic Violence.

Sacred Space: Why Libraries Are Essential to Incarcerated Writers. Libraries forever.

I Live in Gaza. Israel’s Horrific Bombing Campaign Is Like Nothing I’ve Ever Seen Before.

Political Snacks

One of the Oldest Broken Promises to Indigenous Peoples Is for a Voice in Congress. “A treaty commitment to seat a delegate representing the Cherokee Nation in the House has gone unmet for two centuries.” TWO CENTURIES.

A Surprisingly Good Night for Democrats Was a Much Better One for Socialists.

One More Thing

A poem: