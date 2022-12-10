Welcome to AM/PM, where Autostraddle team members break down and share their skincare routines, makeup looks and more!

Hello lovelies! My name is Amari and I am a black queer non-binary writer from Los Angeles, based in NYC. Most importantly, I’m a Scorpio Sun and a Libra rising, so there’s nothing I love more than dressing up, feeling pretty, and politely stunting on all y’all—period

Growing up, I faced a lot of pressure from my parents about my appearance—more so regarding the importance of maintaining appearances. No hair strand could be out of place, no wrinkles on my clothes, and no dirt on my shoes. So much of the way I dressed and presented was based in a sense of respectability—being perceived in a non-threatening, clean way to offset any prejudice at school or in the world.

Now that I am older and autonomous… Fuck that!! I dress for myself, however I want, whenever I want. Whether it’s something bold and put together, basic and messy, masc or femme. With that in mind, I’m sharing a glimpse into my world of independence, fashion, and beauty.

The Products

The Routine

Today’s look is for a cute holigay hang out with my friends! I wasn’t feeling anything super extravagant, but rather more lowkey and cozy vibes to meet up with my fav queers. Like, we’re not going to pretend that I haven’t been in bed all day, but imma still step out in a look. With this in mind, I went for a subtle, everyday soft look—a routine that is simple, glowing, yet accentuating, and that also uses products that don’t completely destroy my bank account…The routine definitely still dents it though lol.

This vibe is very straightforward! I knew I wanted to wear chill, neutral colors (red, black, brown, white), so my routine is just as neutral. After going through my multi-step skincare routine (hydration is key), I apply primer on both my face and eyelids, gotta make sure everything stays in place, especially in anticipation of my foolery.

I start with my eyes, so if any extra glitter, residue, brow gel, or mascara gets anywhere on my face, I can clean it up without ruining the whole look! Similarly, Rather than go straight for my skin tint/foundation, I lightly highlight my cheekbones, nose, and chin in order to create a very soft, illuminating glow “from within.” Using my foundation brush (which I definitely need to upgrade), I apply my skin tint to further create a light, glossy glow, and finish it off with a setting spray—and that is literally it!

Until I get a haircut—I desperately need a lineup— my handy dandy wig is the final step in this quick, easy, and neutral beauty look.

Even though this look isn’t very bold, I always love it. It’s easy and makes me feel confident in being me. I must say though, I recently purchased the Ilia foundation as a treat to myself, and the verdict is out on whether it is worth the price! It definitely does what it needs to do, but I have definitely used cheaper skin tints and foundations that practically give the same results while still managing to always stunt on every single one of you.