This comic is against a bright blue background. In the uppser left corner, bubbly text reads, “Alone Together.” Smaller text reads, “R. Rodriguez” underneath. The people in the comic are pink line drawings filled in with white. They all cast long, purple shadows. The images are to be read in backwards S shape.  In the first image, two androgynous people in sweat swuits are walking arm in arm with tiny pink hearts beside them both. One person has short, straight hair. The other hair short, curly hair. The straight-haired person has a blue speech bubble with white text inside, which reads, “Nobody told me creating another human is the death of the creators of the relationship.” The curly-haired person has a white speech bubble with pink text, which reads, “Let’s have a baby.”  In the next image, the two people slow dance together with a small, pink heart bewteen them. The straight-haired person says, “That love filled decision has such potential to frain the love right out of the powers that made it be.”   In the next image, the curly-haired person is pregant. They say, “Whatever cracks exist become ravines.” The straight-haired person puts their ear to the curly-haired person’s belly and touches it. They say, “Worn by collective tears.” Tiny, pink hearts are above each of them. In the next image, the curly-haired person sits on the ground holding a bottle with their head buried in their knees. They say, “Resentments turn foundational.” The straight-haired person stands facing a away from their partner and holds their baby, who’s wearing a diaper and has one curly hair on their head, in the air. The baby says, “Goo.” The straight-haired person says, “Priorities shift.” There is a tiny, pink heart between the straight-haired person and the baby.  In the next image, the straight-haired person stands behind the baby, who’s standing up. The curly hair person squatss and holds their arms out to the baby. They say, “We only talk if it’s about the child.” And in another speech bubble, they say, “We’re so proud of you.”  In the next image, both partners are facing away. Between them, there is a small child with wavy hair. They are all holding hands. The straight-haired person says, “Together we forget us and can only hope the new us works too.”

