No Filter: Ali Krieger is READY for the NWSL Season Kickoff

feature image photo of Ali Krieger by  Omar Vega / Contributor via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what the famous queers were up to on Instagram! Let’s get into it!

Call me basic if you must, but I will always think a leather bustier is a slay!

Two of my favorite things in one photo! My actual wife and a leek!

Quite literallllly only Trace could have pulled this off?

While I don’t actually get the point of working out with an animal, this did make me teary, and then I realized I am PMSing! So thank you Laurie!

In retrospect, it is actually shocking Cynthia Nixon has not been a hat dyke until now???

This series of photos called me baby, moisturized me, and fixed me a plate.

Why am I always charmed by how deeply basic Chrishell is?

WELCOME TO NO FILTER, ZOE, I HAVE BEEN WAITING! Fawn Moscato is my ideal wife, this is THRILLING.

Something that is soooo dark about our day to day life is that seeing a celebrity team up with a huge brand like Nike feels quaint, like a return to form? No Amazon shop or Flat Tummy Tea, just good old fashioned Nike.

Let’s fucking goooooo!

Sometimes I am actually shocked at just how white white babies are?

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 274 articles for us.

