‘Agatha All Along’ Considered a Cottagecore Lesbian Backstory for Agatha and Rio

We Could Have Had It All: Agatha/Rio Backstory Was Almost Explored Further

Agatha All Along is over, but, if you’re anything like my friends and I, you cannot stop thinking or talking about it, so I’m here to share you some things we’ve learned about the sinister sapphics of the show, Agatha and Rio, including plans the writers’ had that didn’t come to fruition, and new slang for queer people. (warning: Agatha All Along spoilers ahead.)

While the response to Agatha All Along was largely positive, a lot of queer people just had a tiiiiiny thing they felt was missing: more Agatha and Rio backstory. Creator Jac Schaeffer says in an interview with Variety that there was a version of show that could have included that, but the timing and pacing didn’t end up serving it. She said:

“We talked a lot about their meet cute. We had these really pretty visuals of Agatha killing people and then seeing Rio across the bodies, like that line, ‘They met over corpses.’ I mean, I saw it in my mind. It was really beautiful and also quite funny. And then the room took it in a direction that then they lived together in a cottage, and we talked at length about it, to the point of, ‘Is Rio Nicky’s father?’ We went down those paths, and they were very gratifying to explore.”

I’m sure they would have been gratifying to watch, too; if only we had ONE more episode. I’m personally down for a pre-quel series about Agatha and Rio through time. And I have a feeling Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza would be game as well, which leads me to my next point: new slang. Twitter pulled a clip of Aubrey Plaza saying the reason she joined the MCU, a universe she was previously uninterested in joining, is because she “wanted to work with Kathryn Hahn.” So just as one would say they were a “friend of Dorothy,” they can now say they “want to work with Kathryn Hahn.” Which I personally am very amused by.

Babe wake up new gay lingo just dropped: “I wanted to work with Kathryn Hahn” pic.twitter.com/aRRXt4lFZU — Elle All Along (@DSMSIX) November 4, 2024

About the Agatha/Rio, kiss, Schaeffer said in an interview that it wasn’t fan service, she knew it would be there (pardon the expression) all along:

“We wanted the kiss because we wanted a kiss of death. That’s what I wanted. My hope for it was that it would be sexy and beguiling and violent and toxic, and the only way for it to end is a kiss of death.”

Sasheer Zamata also talks about how her character, Jennifer Kale, is bisexual in the comics, and that there are hints of it here and there in the show.

All in all, this show was a big gay time, and I will probably never get sick of reading about it, and I hope you feel the same. I genuinely hope we get to see more of these queer witches in the future.

There Was More News All Along:

+ Chappell Roan premiered a gay country song for femme tops on SNL

+ Chloë Grace Moretz confirmed that she is gay on Instagram

+ Moretz also confirmed that she’s dating Kate Harrison

+ Elsewhere in the multiverse, Agatha All Along could have had Agatha and Rio as cottagecore lesbians

+ Queer actress Sasha Calle opens up about her work on The Flash, her friendship with Leslie Grace, and her hopes for the future

+ Sex Lives of College Girls released a full trailer (some clips ft. Reneé Rapp)

+ Gen V has added 7 new classmates for their Sophomore Year, including Yellowjackets’ Keeya King (and they’ve finished filming)

+ Selena Gomez would like people to stop commenting on her body, please and thank you

+ Early reviews are saying the Wicked movie is just as magical as we’d hoped

+ MUNA’s Katie Gavin released her debut solo album, “What a Relief”

+ Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Tawny Cypress were jokingly flirty on Instagram and I, for one, am here for it

+ Ethel Cain has dropped the first single from upcoming album, “Perverts”