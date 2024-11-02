Chloë Grace Moretz Officially Comes Out as a Gay Woman and an Early Voter

In a demure post on her Instagram webpage, actor Chloë Grace Moretz (The Peripheral, Clouds of Sils Maria, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) has officially come out as a gay woman and an early voter for Kamala Harris, writing: “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve. SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you.”

While Chloë’s sexuality and her relationship with model Kate Harrison has been somewhat “known” for a relatively significant length of time, Chloe has historically kept tight boundaries around confirming these specific details of her personal life.

Previously, Moretz dated English model Brooklyn Beackham, son of noted Beckhams Victoria and David. They attended the 2016 Democratic National Convention together in support of Hillary Clinton, where Moretz also appeared as a speaker. In August 2018, she confirmed that she and Brooklyn had broken up after four years together. Later that year she was spotted canoodling with Harrison on a dinner date in Malibu.

Her most notable gay project was her turn as Cameron Post in Desiree Akhavan’s seminal queer coming-of-age-film Miseducation of Cameron Post, based on the novel by em danforth. At the time of the film’s release, Moretz encouraged a journalist who described her as straight: “don’t assume anyone’s sexuality.”

In 2022, a journalist fromThe i asked her who she was dating currently, and after insisting “I keep my private life private” she revealed, “I’m in a long-term relationship. And I really enjoy that.” Hey-o!

Harrison and Moretz have been wearing diamond rings since April 2024, largely assumed to be evidence of their gay engagement to each other. They have been spotted at notable world events such as the U.S Open, a Taylor Swift concert, and a trip to Disneyland.

Harrison has been described to me by an inside source as “the absolute sweetest person and a very good pickleball player.”

Two of Moretz’s brothers are gay, and while she’d said her father initially hoped they’d “pray away the gay” (she grew up Southern Baptist in a small northwest Georgia town), she says her Mom was “incredibly supportive” and created an open environment where her siblings could be themselves. She was six when she and her mother moved to New York, after her brother Trevor was accepted to drama school there. She made her on-screen debut at the age of seven in The Guardian.

Moretz is slated to appear in the hotly anticipated Michelle Pfiffer Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun, which recently wrapped filming in Atlanta. The film also features queer actors Devery Jacobs and Havana Rose Liu.

Chloë Grace Moretz likely has plenty of fans and followers who had no idea she was queer, and coupling this confirmation of her sexuality — which is likely to generate major buzz — with a plea for everybody to get out and vote in this very important election is really smart!

This is a big day for me personally as I get to do my favorite thing which is change an actor’s status in my LGBTQ+ actor database from “gay but not officially out” to “officially out.”