ABC Drops New Trailers For Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and More

TV shows got back to work quickly after the strikes ended, so even though it’s not going to be for a regular fall season, or even a typical January mid-season, ABC is bringing all its shows back for their latest season, because time has no meaning and also we suffered enough in this TV drought.

Though some of the teaser trailers they released relied heavily on footage from last season, some gave us sneak peeks at what’s in store. We’ll get to check in on the queer doctors of Seattle Grace Mercy West Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the Disaster-Prone, check in on the steamiest ladies in the firehouse, and start a new semester with the chaotic teachers of our favorite fictional elementary school. Plus, Madame Angela Bassett is bringing her gaggle of guys and gays from Fox to ABC.

Oh you want to watch that Maya + Carina scene again even though it’s from last season and you’ve seen it a hundred times? No problem.

On that note, we are really not ready for this to be Station 19’s final season! In the meantime you can take this quiz and see if your destiny is to join Maya & Carina’s relationship.

More Midweek Morsels

+ Billboard is predicting Grammy wins for queer artists like Billie Eilish, boygenius, Victoria Monét and Miley Cyrus

+ Related, Earth, Wind & Fire surprised Victoria Monét on CBS Mornings

+ I’m not a reality show person but according to my sources this Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade update might be relevant to gay interests even though they are (supposedly) just gal pals

+ Also while I was mining these particular friends of mine for information I found out that Vanderpump Rules is back and the trailer had promised some sapphic activity (sapphtivity?) so good luck to all you reality fans out there

+ Social media seems to think Argyle is a romp

+ But also Critics seem to be hating Argyle which means I’ll probably love it more (I mean how can you hate something with ARIANA DEBOSE in it)

+ Ayo Edebiri is going to host SNL this weekend and I, for one, can’t wait

+ Evan Rachel Wood is joining Darren Criss on Broadway as the Audrey to his Seymour (replacing Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu…the stunt casting of this show is next level.) I saw this version of Little Shop with Joy Woods and Jeremy Jordan’s understudy it was great.

+ Speaking of Noted Bisexual Evan Rachel Wood, she is also haunted by the lack of a satisfying conclusion to the fever dream that was the show Westworld

+ This magician was rude to Mel B so I hope her pillows are lumpy forever because that is NOT the spirit of Girl Power

+ Reneé Rapp has a new brand deal with Mejuri and looks great in the accompanying photos. ALSO because the gay Hollywood circle is seemingly not unlike it is depicted in The L Word, the photographer for this campaign is Cass Bird, who is dating reality star Jenna Lyons! (I learned so much about reality TV today and it was all for YOU, gentlereader. You’re welcome.)