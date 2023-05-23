A Message From The CEO/CFO

Hey there, Autostraddler,
We wish this message came with better news, but it doesn’t. As we’re sure you’re aware, the economic and media landscape is hell right now. And, for the first time in our history, Autostraddle is making cuts for financial reasons.
While your support, via A+ and donations, has held steady this year — and we’re eternally and forever grateful to you because YOU are the only thing keeping us here at all — our advertising revenue has fallen significantly from last year’s. (Not for lack of trying!) With ad companies pulling back their budgets, I had to make what was one of the hardest decisions of my life and scale back our operations.
This means that we both will not be hiring a new Art Director (instead those duties are being shared among senior team members) and we are terminating the freelance contracts of our Subject Editors on July 31, 2023. These were 20 hours/week independent contractor positions that paid a base rate of $2,000/month, with additional payments for writing and editing work beyond the contracted amount. The subject editors and our team were given notice of this on May 10th, and you might have seen that our Ro, Vanessa and Shelli have begun looking for other work. If you have leads, please do feel free to share those directly with them. Ro has elected to stay on the team as a writer, but Vanessa and Shelli will be moving on entirely and we’re going to miss them a whole hell of a lot.
During the pandemic we dreamed big. We started out with massive, weeks-long fundraisers that tested the limits of our physical and mental energy and hours in the day, especially for Nico. We managed to avoid cuts, thanks to PPP loans and ad checks from 2019. We’d hoped that the post-pandemic landscape would be gentler on our mental/physical health and we’d be nimbly able to get our ad revenue back up, and we took out a $200k SBA loan in 2022 to avoid making budget cuts. That loan bought us an extra year without cuts — but now we have to scale back or we will shut down. We still might, but I am doing everything I can to find a new path forward.
Prior to now, we were one of the few media companies who haven’t made cuts over the last few years of financial uncertainty in the industry. I really liked that about us. But it’s happening everywhere, at media companies with much deeper pockets than ours.
Thanks to your financial support, both during our most recent fundraiser and those of you who are A+ members, we were able to offer Shelli, Vanessa, and Ro three months advance paid notice and hopefully, through that, a runway to find other work. At their request, we paid out the entirety of the three months ahead of time. Though we had no expectation they would stay on after their final contract date, we were also able to offer them 25% of their original stipend ($500) for 25% of their work. It wasn’t an irresistible offer, and it doesn’t reflect the immense value of these editors.
These are three incredible people who have put so much of their time and heart and energy into Autostraddle.
Vanessa has been here for longer than anyone besides me and Laneia. Her heart is stitched into our walls. She’s unrivaled in her ability to foster and build community, to scream in support for your hot date and your amazing essay. Her writing is accessible and intimate, she has convinced you to take butt selfies, sleep with your friends, and really truly understand that you are hot. She taught you to be a slut and also to date and also to get married. She has given so much to Autostraddle and we are so grateful for her humor and heart — which have become intertwined with our own.
As our Sex and Dating Editor, Ro has championed bringing voices into sex that are often left out, making a space for everyone in the queer and trans community to muff and masturbate and finger with chronic pain in their hands. Ro has covered so much important and highly specific territory in their own writing and the voices thy’ve brought to the site, applying their wealth of experience to accessible content about sex, from the epic Gay B C’s of sex to pubic hairstyles. They’ve also done fantastic progressive political work, humor pieces, and a very inspirational butt week playlist.
From the jump it was clear Shelli was special — she was organizing live pandemic programming and eventually hustling to get into film festivals and pulling off incredible interviews. Her “Come Vibe With Me” column is one of my favorite things we’ve ever published. Strap Week was legendary. Her writing is so alive, so funny, and so unique. Every time she has 25-35 thoughts on a movie or television show, I need to know every single one of them.
We are also so incredibly devastated about losing a powerful Black voice right now. If we could afford to keep Shelli’s role as a Culture Editor or any of the Subject Editor roles, we would. Shelli is a treasure. She’s a star. Nobody with the money in the bank to keep her in that role would ever not do so. Especially us, especially with the goals we have, and all the work Shelli has done personally to move us forward with them.
We do want to be clear with our Black readers and supporters that the closing of the Subject Editor role is not a reverse course on our commitments to centering Black and other QTPOC voices and perspectives at the core of Autostraddle. The goals we put into place in 2019 remain, and the editors will adapt creatively as we switch more responsibilities onto the Senior Team. We have an amazing group of writers of color on our team and we’ll all be pitching in to recruit and foster and center Black voices and experiences on our website. Nothing, however, can replace Shelli’s specific voice.
+
During our last fundraiser, we asked you, our readers and funders, to buy us some time to figure out a way forward. In the past we made other promises — new hires, improvements — and in the past, we promised we would avoid cuts. We didn’t make that promise during this year’s fundraiser because by the time we got there, I already knew cuts were possibly on the horizon. The first was realizing we couldn’t afford to hire another full-time Art Director after Viv Lee, our previous AD, moved to Berlin. Those duties have been redistributed to all of us on the senior staff, with Viv staying on to manage our instagram as an independent contractor.
The fundraiser gave us a little extra money to ease the pain of any potential cuts if they came, although at that time we were still hoping to avoid them altogether. It was really important to us that we would be able to offer anybody losing a position — including independent contractors — three months notice. Again, because of the fundraiser, which we know so many of you supported, we were able to offer three months of paid notice.
We remain committed to keeping Autostraddle around, for y’all, for emerging queer and trans writers, for our readers and community — and I’m really sorry that for all our idealism, and all the many things we’ve tried, and the work and the tears we’ve all put in to avoid this — that it’s come to making cuts and scaling back financially. This is a hurtful decision. We are losing two of our best and most important team members, I know we’re cutting the positions of Subject Editors who have been hustling for us for years, who have been amazing ambassadors for Autostraddle, building community and pitching in on ad campaigns and hosting events and writing and editing incredible work.
I feel that you all might have questions about the recently successful fundraiser, and I’m here to answer them. That fundraiser was successful, and it successfully filled up the “fundraiser” piece in our budget. But that’s only one piece of the pie — the pie also contains advertising, merchandise, affiliate revenue and A+ memberships. We got extra slices in 2020 and 2021 in the form of PPP loans we didn’t have to pay back. We didn’t have that in 2022, so we took out an $200k SBA loan. In order to maintain our 2022 budget in 2023, we needed advertising to fill the hole of the loan, and we also need to start paying back that loan.
When we asked you this year to save us from shutting down, you turned up big-time. A lot of you were also asking me why we keep running ourselves this close to the edge and why I as a CEO and CFO allow this. It was clear, to you, that our budget was too high for what we could reasonably earn at our size, if we so frequently found ourselves on the verge of closure. And you were right. We have no runway. We need to start building reliable, recurring revenue streams. Fundraising is a band-aid but now we need to fortify the ship.
So, I’ve opted to make Autostraddle smaller. Between pay cuts taken by senior team members, ending the subject editor contracts, cutting operational costs and not rehiring an Art Director, we’re shaving off over $200,000 in annual costs.
We’re drawing in our defenses and doing our best to fortify what we have left. We are doing this with grief in the hope that it will allow us to weather the rest of the year, and years to come, in hopes we can build back what’s been lost. I am considering several paths for our future that will enable us to succeed and I hope that you’ll stick with us, and that if you have leads for Shelli, Vanessa or Ro, that you’ll share those directly with them. A+ members can see what our annual revenue streams looked like last year or in previous years via our annual report.
Some have asked us why we couldn’t simply fundraise for more. Nico brings years of experience to it but we unfortunately can’t fundraise for more or for longer with a department of one that also relies on an already maxed-out senior team for fundraising efforts. In the fundraisers of 2021, Nico worked 100 hour weeks to the point of physical unwellness to keep this place open and everyone paid through a pandemic. We’ve learned a lot from every fundraiser about what we’re capable of raising and how long it takes to raise it. After our final 2021 fundraiser I honestly couldn’t ethically be like “let’s keep doing this” when it took that much of Nico and Carmen’s time. The past two have been super different, in part because they’ve been less frequent with smaller initial goals.
In 2022 and 2023, we just did one fundraiser, but each of those required similar hours from Nico 80-90 hour weeks during fundraisers, 7-day work weeks for many staff leading up, again, for months. Fundraiser time is peak insanity among a group used to working long hours — in terms of non-Nico senior staff commitment, in the leadup it’s extra work from me and the Art Director and during the fundraiser it’s senior editors and social. It’s like another job on top of the multiple jobs we each already have. It’s all hands on deck and it’s really unhealthy. There’s just no way for Nico to put in more effort than they already do. Frequent fundraisers complicate that as they present major challenges for editorial and our traffic goals and working on other recurring sources of revenue.
While this may not be the most professional way to say this, especially coming from a CEO’s letter, I have no other way to put it: This all really sucks, and I’m really sorry. I will miss Vanessa and Shelli so much. I’m glad we’ll still have Ro in the capacity that we can afford to pay for. All of us are taking on more work and responsibility, with no pay increases.
The elimination of these positions does not mean that the work of these great editors in service to our community won’t be done. We are going to continue to publish about queer sex, and culture and community, we will continue to offer queer advice, and we will continue to center QTPOC voices and perspectives through it all. We are all beyond exhausted, and we still plan to continue to serve you. The path ahead is difficult, but I had to make a choice between making cuts now or Autostraddle having no future, and I chose to keep hoping, and working and trying for that future.
I invite you to bring any questions you have into the comments of this post. I understand if you’re mad, frustrated or devastated by this news.
We made nothing but mistakes in the way we rolled out this messaging, it’s true. One of them is that we gave the go-ahead to Subject Editors to start posting on social media about looking for work without consulting with Nico, who would’ve advised that we communicate this with our members and readers before you saw it on social media. So you ended up hearing the news from social media instead. That is my fault and I’m sorry.
Thank you for allowing us to work to provide you with the transparency you deserve.
Thank you for being here, even in these difficult times,
Riese
I’m so sorry to hear this. Media everywhere is taking a big hit right now, and these are the hardest decisions to make. Thank you for being so candid about the decision process. Are you currently taking a break from accepting pitches?
Dang I’ve been reading Vanessa’s high quality of work here for close to a decade. All these quality voices will be sorely missed here & look forward to seeing what is next for them! I hope things improve for Autostradle.
Hey Riese, thanks for laying all this out and thank you for inviting questions (and acknowledging that many of us are hurt/angry/upset, et al). Can you say more about this part: “I am considering several paths for our future that will enable us to succeed”
Hi Linnea!
Thank you for your support and your question, Sorry this post has been through many drafts and that was an earlier one and I think the sentiment was better expressed elsewhere in the post.
But! The short answer is that I don’t know entirely, the probs unsatisfactory answe is that I can’t get into a ton of detail there bc it’s basically like a series of potential options to survive going forward that I have to fully map out, figure out if they’re viable or truly possible, and discuss with my team first before I could discuss them here.
Shelli Nicole, you have changed my life w your work here so much for the better. Strap Week was a crowning example of how you make space for each person to be THEIR personal fantastic self & we hold each other up best celebrating each other (NOT trying to get everyone to agree with us/be like us/or be like other ppl!). but you do that every comment & every article, not just that series. Vanessa, you have made me feel confident there are queers communitying all around the globe & we’ll keep finding each other. gonna miss the hell out of you two.
This is really hard and I so appreciate the transparency! Tough tough tough
thank you foxattack!
ok also i’m a plus one to prioritizing Shelli Nicole & Vanessa getting the heck going on finding their next gigs over members’ knowledge is really an ok move to me? AS people/outgoing AS ppl/former AS ppl getting paid is more important to me than like, me being up to date or whatever.
That was the thinking (that it’s important the subeds be able to speak for themselves and promote themselves), but the response on social media has not reflected that reasoning and has gotten tough. Like, absolutely, Shelli, Vanessa and Ro need to get the word out. Unfortunately, the AS staff’s abilities in terms of getting a message up on the site seriously lagged on this. I’m currently turning this into an email blast so when I have that done, I hope that everyone will be duly notified and that also maybe some folks will have some good leads for these three awesome editors!
Thank you for all this information. I really value the transparency that Autostraddle continues to bring to its financial decisions. This is why it was so concerning to see the editors’ posts on social media without a corresponding post on the site explaining the decision. It made for an anxious 24 hours, but I was pretty confident we’d hear something from you eventually. So thank you for also acknowledging this mistake.
I’m really sorry to see Shelli and Vanessa go. I’ve really loved all of Vanessa’s Jewish content, and I’ve been following along closely with her wedding series since I’m also currently planning a wedding. And I love all of Shelli’s tv writing and opinions, I always seek out her reviews and recaps. Both of them will be missed a lot.
Best of luck to you all Shelli, Vanessa and Ro. I hope this will lead to exciting things for your careers. Thank you for all of your writing and the wonderful changes you’ve brought to AS.
I’m sad that these amazing staff members had to be let go. They are really great at what they do.
It makes me feel really uneasy knowing that one of your staff members became unwell overworking 100 hours a week. “The senior staff is taking on more work and responsibility than ever before, with no pay increases.” How are you looking out for your current team’s wellbeing so that this doesn’t happen again?
yes it makes me uneasy too!
well the first thing is that i scaled back our fundraisers to once a year and set a limit of two weeks on those fundraisers, because that is absolutely not an okay amount of hours for anybody to be working — i know this because i was working 100 hour weeks for years when autostraddle began and continue to work 60-80 hour weeks now. we hired outside help to mail perks for future fundraisers, and all of us have pitched in as much as possible, but that does mean that just means more of us working more hours. we put in vacation policies to ensure nico had time off after fundraisers before anybody else did. we spread that work around as much as we could and did a lot of restructuring.
we have been making big strides in work/life balance over the past few years. the past few months have not been great in that regard.
but ultimately what we learned there was that fundraising twice a year is not sustainable for us and we needed to scale back and start looking at how to improve sustainable revenue streams that require less hours. advertising is something that me and anya are working on together so the work is less spread around the entire team, so that’s something that we are focused on as more sustainable.
Gonna be clear here that we could only afford help with packing fundraiser perks. I am still personally labeling and mailing all of them and I pack and mail all A+ perks.
I’m really saddened by this news and especially how it was shared. When I was young in this space I very much loved everything here without critique. But growing up has shown me a lot of nuances about this space and community and there’s been mistakes and taking responsibility along the way. The transparency and trust with readers was huge for maintaining a connection here.
I also deeply care about the quality of life/work balance for the writers and editors who create the space. “Between pay cuts taken by senior team members” and “The senior staff is taking on more work and responsibility than ever before, with no pay increases.” Doesn’t sound like a sustainable or fair plan to me at all. That sounds extremely unhealthy and worrisome for those who are left in the position to take on all that work. I know there aren’t many options, but continuing to burnout a few people sounds more destructive to me and less like a plan for continuing into the future.
Feeling a lot of grief and concern for the writers and editors.
Same! Reading this statement made me concerned about the mental and physical health of the remaining writers, editors, and other senior staff who will be asked to take on more (in addition to my concern for Shelli, Ro, and Vanessa). This post doesn’t indicate that AS has a sustainable plan to move forward while taking care of its people – heartbreaking, considering it is the writers and editors whose voices and curatorial vision make AS what it is!
hi shannon! i’m right with you, also am concerned about our mental and physical health, we are all really stretched to the limit right now, which absolutely contributed to me screwing up this messaging.
just to be clear, the writers are not taking on extra work — it’s just full-time people who are taking on extra work. this will require some adjustments all around, but i don’t see this as a permanent adjustment. we will be taking a good look at where our hours are going and what can be done to change this for all of us.
hi, yes, i feel the same way! i am a person who took a pay cut and i am a person who is working increased hours. we love this place, we love all of you, and we are trying to put in the work to usher it back into health.
to be honest we did include that piece because we know that media companies often make cuts to improve the bottom line for their higher-ups, and we wanted you to know that that’s not what’s happening here.
Another piece of concern I forgot in my comment above, is that a lot of the social media response and questions I saw yesterday were from former/some current(?) writers and contributors speaking to the lack of transparency, issues among senior staff and writers etc being a pattern. I’m concerned that a lot of the people who made this site what it is feel unsurprised by this situation and that it isn’t out of place from what they experienced while working here. I know the issue of being underpaid for their work has been something that all the writers and editors have experienced and talked about before, due the financial challenges of being an independent reader funded site. While waiting for this statement, i was hoping it would address the pattern of writers/editors being underpaid, overworked, burning out, then leaving. But as I mentioned in my comment above the current solution seems to be increasing these circumstances.
I know everyone who works here does it out of love, but is that enough?
I love this space and don’t want to see it end exactly but I also don’t want to see more people hurt.
So, so sad to hear this. I’ve loved reading Vanessa, Shelli, and Ro’s work on AS :(
Let it never be said that you aren’t fighting tooth and nail to provide good, fun, exciting queer media. I started reading things on this site all the way back at the beginning, and I’m so, so bummed that you’re all doing all this and it’s still at this point.
Thank you for your honesty and transparency. Best of luck for Shelli, Vanessa, and Ro, and to the remaining AS team. <3
thank you maggie and michelle <3
i've loved having their work on AS too and will miss it too.
(we will still have ro's)
<3 <3 <3
<3 <3 <3
ngl i am low-key shocked, ro & shelli have been faves of mine for so long & i’ve been loving vanessa’s content too! really wish a magic wand could be waved to undo this…
Copying my comments on twitter so they may be seen here as well:
i really appreciate the transparency here, but it’s still deeply disappointing, as at the end of the day you’ve decided to specifically eliminate a Black editor, a trans editor, and a fat editor. Autostraddle becomes a little more white, a little more cis, a little more thin.
i hear that cuts needed to be made, but look at the specific choices you made here. How many cis thin white dykes remain on staff?
you can act like you had no choice, but… at the end of the day, we always have a choice.
I say this all as someone who has been reading since 2010 when I was still in high school, and as someone who has supported financially. This criticism comes from a place of genuine love for this site and it’s editors, and who wants it to be as good as it can be.
I really echo this concern – I understand the need for cuts, and that they’re effectively eliminating a tier of staffers in the subject editors, but I wonder if there was any way of making these cuts without losing these valued and marginalised voices. I’m glad that you say you’ll do the work of trying to uphold those voices but I worry that, that will be harder with autostraddle as they say, more white, more cis and more thing. Full of sympathy for all the staff and all the difficult decisions, but especially for Vanessa, Ro and Shelli.
wondering what else you think they could have cut? there’s only 2 other editors (besides Dr. Phillips) who likely drive a significant portion of the traffic, which can’t decrease if the site is to move forward. think they also each speak to aspects of community diversity. The other staff roles are business operations that make content possible.
on top of which, they’re taking pay cuts and along with work expansion.
none of the above is to dismiss the concerns, because i think we all have them. i just don’t see how blame is well placed here.
You’re right, thank you. It’s just so shit overall I guess, and adding more negativity to that not necessarily helping. It’s just such a shame.
thank you, too. it really does suck.
I’m so very sad about this. Ro, I will miss your work particularly because you brought butch content to the site, wrote about gender stuff, historical themes and chronic pain. I absolutely love your articles and always keep an eye out for them. You are amazing <3
Ro, Shelli Nicole and Vanessa, I wish you the best of luck for finding new positions and a work environment that you are fond of and good working conditions.
Thank you Riese for the transparency.
I’m so sorry to see Vanessa and Shelli go, and will miss the very specific but capacious perspectives you each brought to the site. Ro, I’m glad you’ll still be writing here, but sorry for what this means in terms of more limited stability and presence. One thing I’ve so enjoyed over the last couple of years since I found AS at the start of the pandemic was the wide range of voices, interests, experiences, and fascinations that the writing team represents, particularly these core subject editors and staff writers whose imprint we see all over. Thank you all.
I appreciate the transparency, which is so significantly more intentional and clear than basically any other media company (not to mention nonprofit or institution) I’ve ever worked at, much less been a reader of. Thank you, Riese, Nico, and the rest of the senior staff.
I do want to echo what others have expressed: I know you were aiming to express how few options were available to you and how you didn’t want to have to shrink the team, but as articulated here, the current model does not sound sustainable – nor desirable for any of you. I realize choices may feel profoundly limited by current economic realities, but I don’t feel comfortable as a reader and member with the prospect that everyone will be working more, responsible for more, taking pay cuts, and in every way except perhaps community stretched beyond what should be demanded of a job, even if it’s something one loves and feels lucky to be doing. I care about you all.
@caitrw – As always, I love your nuanced and elaborate comments and I second everything you say here <3
you’re right, the current model is not sustainable, i agree! i think we are all stretched really thin, and i am really trying to figure out a different way forward, i don’t think the current situation for me or for anybody is sustainable
and thank you as always for your ongoing support
Holy hell. Where do I sign up for a position that pays 2 grand a month for only 20 hours a week (so part-time work)? That’s an AMAZINGLY high salary!!
~$25/hr for an editor role? does not sound high – that is highly skilled/demanding work.
and, i’ve noted previously that AS has been criticized for pay rates being low…
so perhaps as a community we could recognize that we present a moving target which AS admirably aims to serve for nonetheless.
Also, independent contractors tend to pay more income taxes because they are covering taxes for both the employer and the employee. And, independent contractors tend to have to cover their own costs for expenses (like a computer, for example) and for health insurance. So it’s not quite the same as being an employee at that rate.
IT IS OKAY
Riese&team, be gentle with yourself (and readers, please be as well)
thank you ophelia <3
Hello. I need to address the hours I worked. It’s not just about me, my colleagues also work desperately long hours, but I’ll let them speak for themselves.
Look. I knew and know it was unhealthy and is. No one made me do it and no one is making me do it, but I did it because, during the height of the pandemic, there were no good choices. I did my job so that other people could do (and keep) theirs. I’m fine with my decision, and I am grateful that I was able to bring work to this place in a way that kept it here and open during terrible, difficult years. I have always had the option to work elsewhere, and I have not, because, well, this. This place. These people. Y’all. I care about this space and the people here and what we’re trying to do.
It hurts me (and everyone here) deeply that Riese had to terminate these contacts, that all of us and especially my editorial colleagues are taking on more work, that things are this tough. And yet do you see us quitting? No. We believe in this place.
It also really fucking hurts when I hear people say that we should have just fundraised for more. And I’ve been hearing that for weeks. I don’t think we can. I’m sorry. Riese outlined so many reasons above. This money was never supposed to come from fundraising. It was supposed to come from other places and previously it always came from loans. Fundraising is part of our business model, but it’s also just one piece of the pie. We would have to do DOUBLE our fundraising to not make these cuts. We’re shrinking for now so that hopefully we can make it longterm. Maybe we won’t. At least I can say I tried, and honestly, that’s all I have at this point. I am so sorry that I cannot offer you more.
Thank you for your hard work, Nico. You have offered enough and as much as you can and no one should be expecting you to offer more, or that you could possibly double that capacity. You kept AS going this year and that’s enough.
I have often been an overworked person, usually by choice. I want you to know you are not alone in having exceeded your limits to get through the pandemic and protect the livelihood of yourself and others. I hope you are recovering okay. Thank you for your labor and sacrifices.
And I hope you know that you are enough, that you are worthy, that you are valuable even when you don’t work a million hours. Even if you don’t work at all.
Thanks for your hard work, Nico, and the whole team. I don’t even know what fundraising “more” looks like…it’s up to us (or at least those of us for whom it is a financially stable decision) to donate more. I know I could have donated more and plan to do so. We all need to work together to keep AS going!
Autostraddle was a life raft for me in my late teens/early twenties. And it is still the nest I return to for comfort and advice.
I love you guys and this reader community. I’m sorry this is happening. I wish I had more to give.
I’m gonna cling to my A+ and pray AS survives for new generations of baby queers.
thank you so much Indiana <3
I agree with the sentiments shared by everyone so far, and have 2 things to add.
1. Not informing your readers of what was happening until after they learned elsewhere is honestly ridiculous. If you know your community and pay attention to media then you’ve got to see how utterly boneheaded that was, it definitely does damage to your optics, and it does make me question the wisdom of what happens next. How can we trust you when something so obvious was overlooked?
2. Why in the bloody world have you not gotten a proper accountant who works in nonprofits? Because the more fundraising and running to the edge you do the more I question if there’s a piece of the financial puzzle that we can’t see, or that you as a entity don’t see or don’t know about. I understand queer media is small and hard and a struggle all the time at the best of times, but surely there’s a reader out there who can at least give you some consulting advice, or volunteer! If the finances have run ragged for so long, why the heck has getting a proper opinion on what is needed and ways to fix it not been a higher priority? To build a proper plan with contingencies?
Hi Ray! There is in fact not a piece of the financial puzzle you can’t see. A+ members can see our financial breakdowns in our annual report. Look. I will let Riese speak to the rest, but I would never, ever fundraise for a place where the money was going somewhere shady. They do not pay me nearly enough to torpedo my career like that. It just goes to paying people and minor costs like our server and tech like Slack and Airtable. There’s no secret here. There’s just the fact that PPP loans in 2020 and 2021 and an SBA loan in 2022 sustained a budget that we couldn’t sustain without that money.
I want to make clear I love this place dearly! And want you all to succeed. Which is why it’s frustrating to see the ways you dropped the ball, because this place is full of smart thoughtful people and my expectations, and I’m sure many other readers, are higher because you put out such good work. You’ve set a high bar, and for good reason, which makes walking headlong into that bar very scary and concerning as readers.
have you had a chance to read The Revolution Will Not Be Funded? it would explain a lot w out asking more work from AS staff
maybe you have read this but The Revolution Will Not Be Funded (and discussion threads on fundraising posts) might do a lot to address your second concern about financial possibilities. in short, autostraddle does not serve the moneyed classes, and we get what we fund ourselves.
apologies for the double comment.
Riese and her management team focused on their staff – which I whole heartedly support. that we had to wait a day for details following an agonizing turn of events is not fair complaint.
as for financial issues, assuming they don’t consult with one, an accountant is a cost and though it may be money well spent generally, they’ve been trying to pay writers. given that media everywhere is attriting/shuttering, we could consider how momentous it is that Riese & Co have been making magic from beans for over a decade.
ours is a demanding community, again as your comment illustrates, so increasing content to drive traffic is a sensible track. it looks to me like they’ve been trying everything they know how to do, and are still trying.
this is all would seem to call for grace and support. along with whatever resources we can offer to help Ro, Shelli, & Vanessa land on their feet.
1. i know, you’re right.
2. yes, i have gotten outside financial advice in limited amounts, within what was available to me and what i could afford. it has really all been the same! you probably need to cut at least one full-time person and you need to whittle the outside services (which is freelancers — subject editors as well as freelance writers and other contractors) budget down significantly, and have your senior staff be responsible for 90% of the content on the site. of course i said this was not possible because we need a diverse range of voices on the website and that can’t be accomplished by just our senior staff. i met with another small business owner this year who looked at our books and did suggest this specific cut. it’s really hard because we have very specific goals and ethics that don’t align with what financial professionals would advise.
i would also like to say that our actual accountant is gay and wonderful and incredible and has worked with us at a reduced rate for years.
Monday morning quarterbacks abound, it seems. Don’t envy your choices, but thank you for fighting the good fight. There’s no good way to move forward when you have only bad options in front of you, and it’s commendable that Autostraddle was able to last so long without having to make any cuts.
why are financial reports behind the a+ paywall? i am a frequent donor but not an a+ member.
hii i dont know the answer to this. i do know that A+ membership helps AS be more sustainable (many nonprofits prefer monthly donations for the same reasons of consistency and planning). if A+ is not a good option for you, i understand but wanted to bump that piece of the puzzle in case A+ is an option.
I think this is a fair question, it would help with transparency as well.
thanks, i agree this is a question of financial transparency, especially as the paywalled financial reports have been linked to in comments on this post about financial transparency
Thanks for the memorandum. I don’t follow the writers on the site and only found out after I read Heather’s piece on TOTK and saw all the bummer comments. We’ve all seen a lot of queer media shut their doors the last couple of years, ones I don’t read. Personally I didn’t need to ask what happened as sometimes positions out grow the people and have to be eliminated — especially contract positions — has happened at my own place of employment. Doesn’t make the loss of these editors any less. Or their hurt.
I was a little annoyed of how reader responses were used on social media. To me that is a from of harassment and didn’t feel like solidarity for a digital mag folks love. I assumed AS would make a statement. The news breaking before an official announcement wouldn’t be the first time this has happened. Moving through grace in this world seems hard to do nowadays and I appreciate your words. I appreciate other writers sharing the socials of the editors.
Best wishes to Shelli, Ro and Vanessa. You all are incredible and have been a great source of information for me on my queer journey.
Maybe instead of readers coming down on AS for a response they can provide leads on businesses willing to run ads on the site.
Came back to say, has anyone even looked at the staff page because I see a lot of POC, “fat”, trans writers. Why not shout out and support them too? The negativity is a lot.
What a nightmare for everyone involved. I have been reading Autostraddle since the very beginning, and I feel for Vanessa, Ro and Shelli. I do completely trust that Riese and the team are doing their best and everything they can to keep Autostraddle in existence. I’m sure this is a really hard time- look after yourselves guys. Sending lots of love your way.
So many thoughts…
1. This whole situation is just heartbreaking. I’m sorry to Vanessa, Shelli and Ro most of all, and for our community that will no longer benefit (for the most part) from their thoughtful contributions to it. I’ve been coming to this site for over a decade — for entertainment, for great advice (whether about sex toys, must see TV, or navigating relationships), for a sense of queer community. There have been unexpected gifts along the way — my father died a few months before Vanessa’s, and her series on grief helped me so much. I’m also so sorry for the rest of the staff. I know this can’t have been an easy decision, that your grief about the staffing changes is 20x worse than what us readers are feeling, and it sounds like everybody is sacrificing to help keep things going.
2. I am concerned about the poor decision-making around publicizing this news. It sounds like the affected parties have known about this for nearly two weeks (since May 10), and some smaller group of senior decision makers knew for longer than that. 2+ weeks is more than enough time to coordinate an announcement roll out. And I don’t feel like this post sufficiently explains the rationale for these particular (Black, fat, trans/NB) leaders to be the ones who were laid off. It does feel like a major step back in terms of the diversity of voices we can expect to hear from on this site.
3. It’s clear that there’s a large community of readers who care deeply about preserving this space. We’ve been asked to increase our financial support, and many of us are happy to do that to the extent we are able. But is there a way to invite other forms of support? I don’t personally have expertise that would be useful here, but maybe others would donate some consulting time? I’d certainly happily volunteer if there are unskilled ways to be involved in helping this site. I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling that I want to do whatever I can to help make sure this community not only survives, but thrives.
point 3 should consider that volunteer services often need a volunteer coordinator to make them viable, otherwise staff have to forego work to train and manage vols. it can end up a tradeoff of skilled for unskilled work product.
plus if vols are part-time, inconsistently available, then the work to train/organize tasks for them can be wasted. so, vols would have to commit/follow through on enough hours regularly to make the investment worthwhile. if people are flakey, which happens, then the org just ends up in a bigger hole.
Racial capitalism sucks. Thank you AS for doing all you can to still be here even with how hard racial capitalism makes it and even when hard decisions have to be made.
Not much to say other than this is a huge bummer and I’m so sorry to hear about it. Will definitely really miss Shelli and Vanessa around here, and sad that it sounds like Ro will be around less too. Love AS and the community here and hope it sticks around for a long, long time.
So sorry to hear about this. This community is so important to me. Just upped my A+ tier and will continue working to become that wealthy dyke who swoops in and changes everything!
This is such terrible news.
Speaking as a former freelance contractor, 3 months notice is pretty freaking amazing, so thank you for taking care of your contractors. I’m sorry we couldn’t raise enough to keep the subject editors but I’m truly glad we could raise enough to give them a cushion.
The points supporting you guys have already been made. Sending support in this rough time ❤️
Oh no. I’m so sorry you had to make this choice. Wishing well paid and intellectually satisfying and supported jobs for Shelli and Vanessa and Ro. Wishing for more ease and pleasure for the whole AS team and community
I started a very small worker-owned business about two years ago, after many years of saving every penny I had, and working 70+ hour weeks, and planning everything, down to the minutiae, for how I would make my business successful. I was so prepared. I consulted with so many small business owners in my field, and many in adjacent fields, and attorneys and accountants and professors of business administration and others. Everyone said the money I had saved was more than enough, and my business plan was more than enough, and my experience in the field was more than enough. Everyone told me I was way ahead of most other people they’d seen start this kind of business and succeed.
And still. Nothing has gone the way I planned it. Every small business owner I’ve talked to this year has said the same thing. These past three years, and most especially this last one, has been unimaginable. What used to cost $100 now costs $200. Or sometimes $300. What used to take a week now takes three weeks. Or three months. What used to look like a viable business plan now makes me laugh, as if I ever thought it was possible to make it work.
On the surface, our business is still surviving. We get compliments every day about how successful we must be, because we are constantly seen working and producing and improving. Our numbers are steadily going up, just not at the rate that everyone thought they would. In a lot of ways, we are successful. But I haven’t paid myself in eleven months. And I long for the weeks when I only worked 70 hours.
So, my heart breaks for Vanessa, Shelli, and Ro. And it breaks for the rest of the Autostraddle team. And it breaks for every person who is in this same boat. This sucks. This year sucks. May there be better days ahead.