Sending you love this Wednesday, alongside this Pop Culture Fix.

+ Hayley Kiyoko has dropped “Greenlight,” her first single since her Panorama album. She says it’s “about making an active decision to put your energy into the things that are working,” which is obviously very good advice. My therapist would approve! You can listen to it right here!

+ Inside the fight to degender awards shows.

+ The 100 hardest video game levels of all time.

+ Wanda Sykes on her Netflix special, Dave Chappell, and being a “woke comic.”

+ Trace Lysette wishes she had something more hopeful to say.

+ GLAAD’s recap of the Black Queer Advancement Festival.

+ The trailer for The Color Purple is here and queer.

+ R.I.P. to the Arrowverse, the most ambitious experiment in the history of superhero TV.

+ Both Cynthia Nixon and Wanda Sykes spoke outside 30 Rock at the Writer’s Strike this week.

+ Wheel of Time’s got a release date and some new promo photos.

+ Brittney Griner’s return to court in Mercury-Sparks season opener was the most viewed regular season WNBA game in 24 years.