25 Things About Being Chronically Single

1. Culturally, it’s okay to be single. Actually, it’s empowering and awesome and a feminist issue!
2. Unless you’ve been single for too long. Then it becomes a curious issue.
3. How do I know this? Because when I tell people, “I’ve spent most of my life single,” they look at me (“examine me” might be a better way to put it) and then they ask, “Why?”
4. When they ask, “Why?” their tone is very-intrigued-while-trying-to-appear-not-that-intrigued.
5. I’m not sure that people who’ve spent most of their lives in relationships receive this same type of “Why?”
6. To me, the “Why?” seems laced with judgment, but am I conflating judgment with surprise?
7. It’s true that being single for most of one’s life is a rare thing, which is why it elicits examination.
8. Once, I told a woman about my chronic singlehood and she said, “But you seem so normal!”
9. She examined me like I was a cult member who’d just rolled out of a white van.
10. Or like a rock who’d fallen off the moon.
11. Or like a person with wounds.
12. Once, at a dinner, everyone at the table was talking about their relationships and I felt so uncomfortable that I said, “I-have-to-go-now-bye,” and sprinted away.
13. When I considered writing this, I realized that I’m not that interested in exploring why culture thinks it’s not okay to be single for a long time.
14. I’m interested in anyone who is doing anything that’s out of the ordinary. Non-ordinary things are done from a non-conformist place. They’re done when one is listening to the little voice inside of them.
15. It’s hard to not belong.
16. Humans prize belonging above all else. If you stop and really feel the weight of the “all else” in that sentence, it’s heavy.
17. I spent years feeling ashamed about my chronic singlehood. I mean, I really felt like shit about it.
18. When I considered writing this, I realized that the complaint and the punchline are the same.
19. Complaint: People assume this is about my wounds.
20. Punchline: Of course that’s what it’s about.
21. So, then, I’ve been feeling ashamed about things over which I have no control.
22. Does that make sense?
23. No.
24. What I’m most interested in is the chronically single person who’s reading this.
25. If that’s you, then I love you, and it’s really all okay.
Swan Huntley’s novels include I Want You More, Getting Clean with Stevie Green, The Goddesses, and We Could Be Beautiful. She’s also the writer/illustrator of the darkly humorous The Bad Mood Book and You’re Grounded: An Anti-Self-Help Book to Calm You the F*ck Down. Swan earned an MFA at Columbia University and has received fellowships from MacDowell and Yaddo. She lives in Los Angeles.
swan has written 2 articles for us.
I loved this.