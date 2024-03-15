25 Things About Being Chronically Single

1. Culturally, it’s okay to be single. Actually, it’s empowering and awesome and a feminist issue!

2. Unless you’ve been single for too long. Then it becomes a curious issue.

3. How do I know this? Because when I tell people, “I’ve spent most of my life single,” they look at me (“examine me” might be a better way to put it) and then they ask, “Why?”

"and this examination makes me spill my matcha"

4. When they ask, “Why?” their tone is very-intrigued-while-trying-to-appear-not-that-intrigued.

5. I’m not sure that people who’ve spent most of their lives in relationships receive this same type of “Why?”

6. To me, the “Why?” seems laced with judgment, but am I conflating judgment with surprise?

7. It’s true that being single for most of one’s life is a rare thing, which is why it elicits examination.

8. Once, I told a woman about my chronic singlehood and she said, “But you seem so normal!”

"But you seem so normal"

9. She examined me like I was a cult member who’d just rolled out of a white van.

10. Or like a rock who’d fallen off the moon.

a person-shaped rock that fell off the moon

11. Or like a person with wounds.

12. Once, at a dinner, everyone at the table was talking about their relationships and I felt so uncomfortable that I said, “I-have-to-go-now-bye,” and sprinted away.

a person running away from a dinner table conversation

13. When I considered writing this, I realized that I’m not that interested in exploring why culture thinks it’s not okay to be single for a long time.

14. I’m interested in anyone who is doing anything that’s out of the ordinary. Non-ordinary things are done from a non-conformist place. They’re done when one is listening to the little voice inside of them.

15. It’s hard to not belong.

someone lying on the ground with a pea on their back

16. Humans prize belonging above all else. If you stop and really feel the weight of the “all else” in that sentence, it’s heavy.

17. I spent years feeling ashamed about my chronic singlehood. I mean, I really felt like shit about it.

18. When I considered writing this, I realized that the complaint and the punchline are the same.

19. Complaint: People assume this is about my wounds.

20. Punchline: Of course that’s what it’s about.

21. So, then, I’ve been feeling ashamed about things over which I have no control.

22. Does that make sense?

23. No.

24. What I’m most interested in is the chronically single person who’s reading this.

25. If that’s you, then I love you, and it’s really all okay.

standing hug pose

swan huntley

Swan Huntley’s novels include I Want You More, Getting Clean with Stevie Green, The Goddesses, and We Could Be Beautiful. She’s also the writer/illustrator of the darkly humorous The Bad Mood Book and You’re Grounded: An Anti-Self-Help Book to Calm You the F*ck Down. Swan earned an MFA at Columbia University and has received fellowships from MacDowell and Yaddo. She lives in Los Angeles.

swan has written 2 articles for us.

