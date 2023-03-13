Race and Appropriation at the Academy Awards: A 95 Year History

In 2016, inspired by the #OscarsSoWhite conversation and other conversations about racial diversity at the Oscars that started around it, I volunteered to write a post listing all the white actors who had been nominated for Oscars for playing people of color. As I did the research for that post, however, a few other things came up that I wanted to look into, and thus this project quickly evolved into something more.

Firstly, I wanted to add milestones to the timeline about when actual people of color were nominated for Oscars, but what I was learning in order to pinpoint these milestones was so interesting that I started looking further. Before long, I’d created an extensive spreadsheet situation holding a wealth of data I’ve only just begun to analyze.

Secondly, throughout my research I grew increasingly interested in other ways white people have acquired Oscars on the backs of people of color or otherwise refused to cede the floor, like through white savior narratives. I noticed alarming patterns like the Academy’s habit of nominating films with majority-Asian casts for Best Picture and not a single acting nomination.

Now, it has become an annual ritual to assess and update this post after each subsequent Oscars ceremony. Let’s get into it.

This post was most recently updated in March 2023.

East, Southeast and South Asian Actors

2023 was a huge year for Asian actors — Everything Everywhere All At Once earned more acting nominations and wins than any previous film with a majority-Asian cast and became the first to win multiple Acting Awards as well as Best Picture. Also, Hong Chau was nominated for her role in The Whale. Previously, biggest gains in this category happened in 2021, when Youn Yuh-jung and Steven Yeun were both nominated for Minari, and Youn won, making her the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award.

Patterns throughout history: many of the actors are white-passing and/or play white roles, a lot of Ben Kingsley, and a lot of movies about war. I also found a troubling trend in Best Picture nominees: films with majority-Asian casts that were nominated for Best Picture failed to garner any acting nominations. This happened again in 2020 when Parasite was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design and Best Editing — without a single solitary nomination for Acting. There have been major snubs in recent years, includingThe Handmaiden, Crazy Rich Asians,The Farewell, Coming Home, Burning, The Grandmaster, Court, The Big Sick, Downsizing, A Taxi Driver and Decision to Leave.

Latinx and Latin American Actors

There were no stand-out patterns amongst performances that garnered nominations for Latinx actors, aside from the fact that a lot of them were playing white/anglo characters. Four nominations come from Alejandro González Iñárritu movies. The only updates required for this infographic since 2016 were to account for two actresses nominated for Roma, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira; and for Ariana DeBose’s 2022 win for West Side Story (which made her the first openly queer woman of color to be nominated for an Academy Award for acting.) Aparicio, who is of Mixtec and Trique descent, is also the first Indigenous American woman to receive a nomination for Best Actress. Snubs in recent years include actors in Knives Out, Hustlers and Beatriz at Dinner.

Black Actors

Quite a few Black actors and actresses have been nominated for Academy Awards, but it’s still pretty paltry, especially when so many films featuring black actors are snubbed year after year. As discussed in What Does The Academy Value in a Black Performance?, there are certain themes that emerge when looking at what the films earning nominations were about: celebrities (e.g., Ray Charles, Muhammad Ali, Tina Turner, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey), criminal behavior and incarceration, slavery, black people working for or taking care of white people and narratives centered on white saviors and/or white sidekicks. Also, a lot of Martin Ritt and Stanley Kramer movies.

This was the area that required the most updates from 2016 to 2023 — 25 Black actors were nominated for Academy Awards in the last six years, and several won. Films written and directed by Black people like Mudbound, Judas and the Black Messiah, Get Out, Black Panther, Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One Night in Miami and BlacKkKlansman received nominations in various categories. Still, major snubs abounded in the 2020s: Lupita Nyong’o for Us, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name, Jennifer Hudson for Respect, Viola Davis for The Woman King and Danielle Deadwyler for Till, among others. In 2023, Jordan Peele’s Nope was shut out altogether and at the ceremony, Angela Bassett was amongst three women of color passed over for the Supporting Actress win.

The Lead Actress category continues to offer Black women nominations but never a win.

North African and Middle Eastern Actors

North African and Middle Eastern Acting Nominees are few and far between. There are four who have been nominated (included in the timeline below): Omar Sharif in 1962 and Shohreh Aghdashloo in 2003. In 2019, Rami Malek became the first actor of Egyptian heritage to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody. In the 2021 ceremony, British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor for Sound of Metal. The lack of representation in this area is especially egregious considering the accolades heaped upon multiple all-white editions of Cleopatra and the fact that a lot of Academy Award winning films are set in the Middle East. (Here’s a great article about typecasting of Muslim-American actors specifically: You May Know Me From Such Roles as Terrorist #4.)

Native American / Indigenous / First Nation Actors

Only four Native American / Indigenous / First Nation actors have been nominated for Academy Awards, which is particularly shameful when you consider Hollywood’s rich legacy of redface and the number of films about Native Americans that have garnered awards for white people, such as Dances With Wolves, The Lone Ranger, The Last of the Mohicans, Broken Arrow, Pocahontas, The Revenant and Stagecoach. In 2019, Yalitza Aparicio became the first Indigenous and second Mexican woman nominated for a Best Actress award.

Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is the only Pacific Islander nominated for an Academy Award I could find — for the really kickass movie Whale Rider.

Some sources count Russell Crowe, nominated for Gladiator, because he has a Māori great grandmother.

Racism at the Academy Awards: A Timeline

Now, let’s get into the timeline, which I hope will give a good overview of how the Academy has handled race and how white people are often more celebrated for stories about people of color than the people of color themselves. Feel free to add more conversation in the comments!

1928

White actor Warner Baxter wins Best Actor for his portrayal of Mexican character The Cisco Kid in In Old Arizona.



1930

White actor George Arliss wins Best Actor for playing South Asian character The Raja in The Green Goddess.

1932

Shanghai Express, nominated for Best Picture, features Marlene Dietrich as a courtesan named Shanghai Lily and Swedish actor Warner Oland playing an ostensibly East Asian character Henry Chang. Oland, who was Swedish, had great success playing Asian characters throughout his career, including 16 films in which he played Chinese detective “Charlie Chan.” Chinese-American actress Anna Mae Wong played Hui Fei, one of her few leading roles. Despite taking place in China, very few Chinese actors appeared in the film.

1934

Cleopatra, an Egyptian queen of North African and Greek heritage, is pretty much always played by white actresses, like Claudette Colbert did in this version. It was nominated for Best Picture.

Also in 1934, The Hays Code, which strongly recommended against onscreen depictions of relationships between white people and black people, went into effect and lasted into the ’50s.

1935

First Asian-American Nominated For an Academy Award for Acting: Merle Oberon becomes the first Asian actor nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Kitty Vane in The Dark Angel. She is also the first Asian actress nominated for Best Lead Actress. However, Oberon claimed to be white throughout her career and passed as white. Merle was born in Bombay and raised by a part-Sinhalese and possibly part-Maori mother. The intricacies of Merle’s background and family situation are reported differently by every source I have consulted, and much of it remains muddled, although all agree that Merle’s actual mother was the woman she believed to be her half-sister, who had birthed Merle following a sexual assault at the age of 12.

Oberon didn’t reveal her Indian heritage until 1978, a year before her death.

1936

Russian-born Armenian actor Akim Tamiroff is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Chinese warlord General Yang in The General Died at Dawn. According to Wikipedia, “makeup artist Charles Gemora applied sponge rubber eyelids for one of the actors.”

1937

White actress Louise Rainer wins Best Actress for playing Chinese servant O-Lan in the film adaptation of Pearl S. Buck’s novel The Good Earth. The Good Earth was also nominated for Best Picture. Every main character in the cast was played by a white actor in heavy prosthetics and makeup.

White actor H.B Warner is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Chinese character Chang in Lost Horizon.

1939

First Black Actor and First Black Woman to be Nominated for or to Win an Academy Award for Acting, First Person of Color to Win An Academy Award For Acting: Black Actress Hattie McDaniel becomes the first black actor to be nominated for and to win an acting Academy Award for playing Mammy, the house slave of Scarlett O’Hara’s family, in Gone With The Wind. She and her escort were made to sit at a segregated table for two in the back at the Ambassador Hotel during the Oscars ceremony and she was prohibited from entering the after-party attended by her cast mates.

It would be 50 years before another Black woman would win an Academy Award for Acting.

1943

Two white actors, Armenian actor Akim Tamiroff and Greek actress Katina Paxinou, both get Supporting Actor/Actress nominations for playing Pablo and Pilar in For Whom The Bell Tolls. The characters were of Spanish descent and therefore not necessarily dark-skinned, but the filmmakers went all-out with the bronzer regardless.

1944

White actress Aline MacMahon gets a Best Supporting Actress Nomination for playing Chinese character “Ling Tan’s Wife” in Dragon Seed. Her daughter was played by Katherine Hepburn in one of the most egregious examples of yellowface ever.

1946

White actress Jennifer Jones is a Best Actress Nominee for playing Mestiza character Pearl Chavez in Duel in the Sun.

1946

White actress Gale Sondergaard is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Siamese character Lady Thiang in Anna and the King of Siam. White actors Rex Harrison and Linda Darnell also played Siamese characters in the film. (Siam is now known as Thailand.)

1947

First Hispanic Person Nominated For an Academy Award for Acting: Thomas Gomez is nominated as Best Supporting Actor for playing Pancho in Ride the Pink Horse. The white lead character befriends Pancho and is rewarded with Pancho’s loyalty and devotion. White actress Wanda Hendrix played Mexican-American character Pila.

1949

White actress Jeanne Crain is nominated for a Best Actress for playing half African-American woman Pinky Johnson in Pinky. In the film, the grandmother who raised Pinky, an illiterate black laundress, is played by Ethel Waters, who was also nominated for an Academy Award. Black actresses Lena Horne and Dorothy Dandridge were interested in the role of Pinky, but were turned down in favor of Jeanne Crain. A fight over the censorship of this film by racist assholes in Texas went all the way to the Supreme Court.

1950

White actor Jeff Chandler is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Chiricahua Apache chief Cochise in Broken Arrow. White actress Debra Paget also played a Native American role in the film. Canadian First Nations actor Jay Silverheels was cast as Geronimo. Silverheels later went on to an iconic television role as Tonto, the faithful companion to The Lone Ranger.

First Latino Person To Win An Academy Award for Acting: José Ferrer became the first Puerto Rican nominated for Best Supporting Actor when he got a nod in 1948 for playing the King of France in Joan of Arc, but he makes history again in 1950 when he wins Best Actor for playing another French character, Cyrano de Bergerac. He’d later be nominated for playing the French poet Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in Moulin Rogue. He was the first Latino actor to be nominated more than once for an Academy Award.

1952

Marlon Brando is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in Viva Zapata! A blog I stumbled across while looking for images managed to encapsulate everything wrong with this type of casting when they wrote, “The black and white cinematography (and that glorious mustache) help make [Brando] look more like a Mexican, but it’s his acting deserves the credit for making his performance so believable. It’s not just that he is convincing in the role, he was even nominated for Best Actor, meaning that his performance as a Mexican was one of the best of the year.”

First Mexican Person To Win an Academy Award for Acting, First Latino Person To Win For Playing a Latino Character: Mexican-Irish actor Anthony Quinn was a three-time Oscar nominee; in 1957 for Wild Is the Wind (he played an Italian character), in 1964 for Zorba the Greek (he played a Greek character) and — the time he won — for “Viva Zapata! in 1952. This would be the first time a Latino actor would win an Academy Award for playing a Latino character. Most of the film’s other main characters were played by white actors — in fact, Pancho Villa was played by the same guy who voices Fred Flintstone.

1954

First Mexican Woman To Be Nominated For An Academy Award for Acting: Mexican-American actress Katy Jurado was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing American Indian character Señora Devereaux in Broken Lace, the Comanche wife of Spencer Tracy’s character, Matt Devereaux. Her character is called “Señora” because, as her son tells his girlfriend, “people in town like to pretend she’s Spanish, figure it looks better.” The film is mostly centered on how racism against American Indians impacts her half-white son and white husband.

First Black Person Nominated For Lead Actress: Dorothy Dandridge is nominated for her role as Carmen Jones in Carmen Jones.

1955

White actress Jennifer Jones is nominated for Best Actress for playing Chinese doctor Dr. Han Suyin in Love is a Many Splendored Thing.

1956

The Ten Commandments, a film based on a Biblical story where characters of Middle Eastern descent were played by white actors, wins Best Picture.

Also in 1956, the legendary Russian actor Yul Brynnr earns a Best Actor Academy Award for playing King Mongkut of Siam (Siam is now known as Thailand) in The King and I, a role he played on Broadway and on screen and was very well known for.

Brynner also portrayed Egyptian character Rameses II in The Ten Commandments.

But here’s a twist: Brynner claimed to be of part-Mongol parentage, but this probably wasn’t altogether true. Sources are conflicting on this matter, but it’s pretty intriguing, as Brynnr is one of only two actors listed on Wikipedia as an Asian Best Lead Actor nominee. (The other is Ben Kingsley, who is half-Indian.)

Sometimes Brynner said he was half-Japanese and half-Swiss. He consistently claimed that he was born “Taidje Khan” on a Russian island, which wasn’t true. In truth, he was born in the Far Eastern Republic of Russia, moved to China when he was 6, and Paris shortly thereafter. His father was Swiss/German/Russian and his mother was Russian. His paternal grandmother was said to maybe be of part Mongolian/Buryat ancestry.

1957

First Openly Asian-American Woman To Win An Academy Award for Acting, First Japanese-American Woman Nominated for an Academy Award for Acting: Japanese-American actress Miyoshi Umeki wns Best Actress for playing Katsumi, the wife of an American Airman, in Sayonara. The movie’s plot centered around two white soldiers who fell in love with Japanese women and are ostracized because of it it.

First Japanese-American man nominated for an Academy Award for Acting: Sessue Hayakawa, considered “the first Asian-American leading man,” is nominated for his role as Colonel Saito in The Bridge on the River Kwai.



1958

First Black man nominated for an Academy Award for Acting: Sidney Poitier receives his first of three nominations for playing Noah Cullen, a black prisoner shackled to a white prisoner (played by Tony Curtis). The two escape prison when a truck crashes in The Defiant Ones and are forced to overcome their differences and work together to survive.

1959

White actor Hugh Griffith wins Best Supporting Actor for playing Middle Eastern character Sheik Ilderim in Ben-Hur. Ben-Hur also wins Best Picture.

Susan Kohner, a Czech-Mexican actress, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing a white-passing African-American woman in the wildly successful film Imitation of Life. Black actress Juanita Moore is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing the single mother Sarah Jane rejects in order to pass as white.

1961

White actor George Chakiris wins Best Supporting Actor for playing Puerto Rican gang member Bernardo Nuñez in West Side Story. Natalie Wood, a white actress, plays the Puerto Rican female lead in West Side Story, which also won Best Picture.



First Puerto Rican and first Latina Woman to Win an Academy Award for Acting for playing a Latina character: Rita Moreno wins Best Supporting Actress for playing Anita in West Side Story.

1962

White actor Alec Guinness gets a Best Actor Nomination for playing the Middle Eastern Prince Faisal in Lawrence of Arabia. Lawrence of Arabia also wins Best Picture.

Omar Sharif becomes the first Egyptian and the first North African actor nominated for an Oscar with a Best Supporting Actor nod for Lawrence of Arabia.

1963

White actress Patricia Neal wins Best Actress for playing Alma in Hud. In the original novel, Alma’s character was a black housekeeper named “Halema,” but the director changed the character to be white because they didn’t think the film would sell with a Black actress at the helm.

Another whitewashed remake of Cleopatra, this one starring Liz Taylor, wins Best Picture in 1963.

Sidney Poitier becomes the first black actor to win a Lead Acting Oscar for his performance in Lilies in the Field, where he plays a handyman who helps a bunch of nuns build a church.

1965

White actor Laurence Olivier is nominated for Best Actor for playing Othello in Othello. Othello was described as “Moorish,” a term used at the time of the play’s writing to describe a wide array of darker-skinned people. This is just ridiculous:

1967

Black actress Beah Richards is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing Mrs. Prentice in Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, the mother of a black doctor played by Sidney Poitier whose white fiancé’s parents are not excited about the possibility of their daughter marrying a black person.

1970

First Native American Nominated for an Academy Award for Acting: Chief Dan George becomes the first Native American nominated for an Academy Award when he’s up for Best Supporting Actor for playing Old Lodge Skins in Little Big Man. Little Big Man is the story of Jack, a white boy raised by the compassionate Old Lodge Skins in his Cheyenne village after Jack’s parents are massacred by Pawnees. Prior to giving the role to George, it was offered to Marlon Brando, Paul Scofield and Laurence Olivier. All the extras were played by American Indians, however.



1971

Cherokee/Irish actor Ben Johnson wins Best Supporting Actor for playing a white pool hall owner in The Last Picture Show.

1972

Marlon Brando boycotts the Academy Awards ceremony to protest the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry, and sends Apache-Yaqui-Pueblo-French-German-Dutch actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather to accept his award for Best Actor for The Godfather. Brando had written a 15-page speech inspired by the Wounded Knee Siege but the producer only gives Littlefeather 60 seconds, so she improvises and reads the rest backstage. The Academy forbids proxy acceptance going forward. This remains the only time a Native American woman has given an Oscar acceptance speech, although technically the Oscar was declined.

First film with African-American nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor: Black actor Paul Wildfield is nominated for Best Actor and Cicely Tyson for Best Actress for Sounder, about a sharecropping family in Louisiana whose father is sent to prison camp for a petty crime. It was well-reviewed, and according to Wikipedia “was praised as a welcome antidote to the contemporaneous wave of black films, most of which were considered low quality, low budget and exploitative. The film’s depiction of a loving family was hailed as a banner accomplishment for black filmmakers and audiences.”

Diana Ross is nominated for Best Actress for playing Billie Holiday in Lady Sings the Blues. This was the first time more than one black actress was nominated for Best Actress in the same year.

They lost to Liza Minelli for Cabaret.

Between 1975 and 1980, no actors of color are nominated for Oscars.

1981

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is nominated for Best Picture. It includes a Welsh actor, John Rhys-Davies, playing an Arab-Egyptian character named Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir.

1982

Linda Hunt wins Best Supporting Actress for playing an Chinese-Australian person with dwarfism named Billy Kwan in The Year of Living Dangerously. Yup.

Ben Kingsley wins a Best Actor statue for starring in Gandhi, which also wins Best Picture. In doing so, he becomes the first East, Southeast or South Asian actor to win an Academy Award for Lead Actor. Kingsley’s mother is British and his father is Indian, and his skin was darkened to play the role.

Louis Gossett, Jr, is the first black man to win Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing a Naval Officer Trainer in An Officer and a Gentleman.

1984

This was a big year for movies that weren’t (just) about white people: Best Picture nominees included A Soldier’s Story, with a mostly-black cast set in Louisiana near the end of World War II; The Killing Fields, set in Democratic Kampuchea during Vietnam with a Cambodian actor, Haing S. Ngor, winning Best Supporting Actor; and A Passage to India, set in India during the British Raj. Although only white actors were nominated for A Passage to India, three actors of color were nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1984. Japanese-American actor Pat Morita was nominated for playing Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid.

Between Haing S. Ngor’s win in 1984 and Youn Yuh-jung’s in 2021; no East, Southeast or South Asian actors would win an Oscar.

1985

The Color Purple is nominated for 11 awards, including Best Picture and acting nods for black actresses Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Margaret Avery. It does not win in any category.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, a book adaptation from Brazilian director Héctor Eduardo Babenco, is nominated for Best Picture, and white actor William Hurt wins a Best Actor Oscar for playing a gay Latino character named Luis Molina. Molina is in a Brazilian prison with leftist revolutionary Valentin Arregui, played by Puerto Rican actor Raúl Juliá.

But Best Picture and a bunch of other awards went to Out of Africa, an intensely problematic colonialist fantasy that has since inspired many themed weddings and a Taylor Swift music video.

In fact, despite the many people of color represented in top feature film categories that year, all the winners were white.

1987

The Last Emperor, produced by Jeremy Thomas, wins Best Picture without acquiring a single acting award nomination, one of 11 films in Oscar History to do so. It also becomes one of the most nominated films of all time. All in all, The Last Emperor wins 9 Oscars, representing 15 different human beings, 13 of whom were white. (The two non-white winners were Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and Chinese composter Cong Su.)

At this point in Oscar history we start seeing a lot less white people playing people of color and a lot more white people telling stories about people of color that are centered on white people or include white savior elements.

Cry Freedom, a standby on the white savior list, earns Denzel Washington his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Supporting Actor.

Morgan Freeman is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing a pimp named “Fast Black” in Street Smart.

Argentinian actress Norma Aleandro is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing a Mexican character, Florencia Sánchez Morales, in Gaby: A True Story.

1988

White actors Gene Hackman and Frances McDormand are nominated for Acting Oscars for Mississippi Burning, a white savior narrative which sees two FBI agents investigating the murder of a black Civil Rights Organizer in the south. Director Alan Parker said of the choice to center the story on white people, “The two heroes in the story had to be white. That is a reflection of our society as much as of the film industry. At this point in time, it could not have been made in any other way.”

Mexican-American actor Edward James Olmos is nominated for Best Actor for playing math teacher Jamie Escalante in Stand and Deliver.

1989

Denzel Washington wins an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Glory, playing an escaped slave who joins a platoon during the Civil War. It’s a good movie but like many of Ed Zwick’s flicks, there’s some serious white savior narratives going on.

1990

Dances With Wolves, the epitome of a white savior narrative, wins Best Picture. Canadian First Nations actor Graham Greene is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role and many other Native actors appeared in the film. White actors Kevin Costner and Mary McDonnell also earn nominations, and Kevin Costner wins for Best Director.

Whoopi Goldberg wins Best Supporting Actress for playing Oda Mae Brown in Ghost, a con artist posing as a medium who helps Patrick Swayze’s ghost communicate with his wife.

1992 – 1994

Over this span of time six black actors, one Puerto Rican actress (Rosie Perez, Fearless) and one Chinese-Canadian actress (Jennifer Tilly, Bullets Over Broadway) are nominated for Academy Awards for acting in films including Shawshank Redemption, Malcom X, What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Crying Game and Pulp Fiction. All acting winners for all three years are white. No actors of color were nominated in 1995 or 1997.

1996

Cuba Gooding Jr. triumphantly wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire, a rare case of a black actor nominated or winning for a comedic role. (Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost might be the other best example of this.)

Black British actress Marianne Jean-Baptise is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Secrets & Lies, the first Black British actress to get a nomination.

2000

The Green Mile, a film described by AlterNet as “so racist because its storyline is one of the most unbelievable in Hollywood history. It is only believable through the illogic of racist ideas,” is nominated for Best Picture. Black actor Michael Clarke Duncan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing John Coffey, a character Alternet describes as a “picture perfect rendition of racists beloved archetypal ‘Magic Negro.'”

Denzel Washington is also nominated for Best Actor for playing boxer Rubin Cartner in the The Hurricaine. All acting winners are white.

2001

Benicio del Toro wins Best Supporting Actor for Traffic.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is nominated for Best Picture and nine other Academy Awards. Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee wins Best Director, but no actors from the film are nominated for Academy Awards.

2002

First Black Woman to Win Lead Actress Oscar: Halle Berry wins Best Actress for Monster’s Ball!

First Black Actor to Win an Oscar for a Movie Directed By A Black Person: Denzel Washington wins Best Actor for Training Day (beating Will Smith, nominated for Ali).

White actress Jennifer Connelly wins Best Supporting Actress for playing El Salvadorian Alicia Nash in A Beautiful Mind.

2003

Queen Latifah is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Best Picture winner Chicago.

2004

First Pacific Islander Nominated for an Acting Award: Australian-Māori actress Keisha Castle-Hughes becomes the first Pacific Islander nominated for an Academy Award for Acting when she is nominated for her performance in Whale Rider, as a 12-year-old Māori girl who wants to be chief of her tribe. This also makes her the youngest Academy Award nominee for Lead Actress.

First Middle Eastern Actress Nominated for an Academy Award for Acting: Iranian actress Shohreh Aghdashloo is nominated for playing Nadereh “Nadi” Behrani in The House of Sand and Fog.

Black actor Djimon Hounsou is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for In America. He is the first black actor born in Africa to be nominated.

Benecio Del Toro is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for 21 Grams.

Japanese actor Ken Watanabe is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Lord Katsumoto in The Last Samurai. It’s another film from Glory‘s Ed Zwick, with similar white savior overtones (white army official personally embodies an effort to liberate people of color). Tom Cruise, despite not being the Last Samurai referenced in the title, was made to seem that way on the movie poster, to much confusion.

All acting winners are white.

2005

Six actors of color are nominated in 2004. Morgan Freeman wins Best Supporting Actor for Million Dollar Baby and Jamie Foxx is nominated twice — Supporting for Collateral, and Best Actor for Ray, which he wins. AND Don Cheadle is nominated for Best Actor for Hotel Rwanda! AND AND AND Sophie Okonedo is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Hotel Rwanda! Also, Catalina Sandino Moreno is the first Colombian actress nominated for an oscar when she gets a Best Actress nod for Maria Full of Grace.

2006

Black actor Terrence Howard is nominated for Best Actor for Hustle & Flow.

2007

Six actors of color are nominated in 2006.

Forest Whittaker wins Best Actor for Last King of Scotland, Jennifer Hudson wins Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls, Will Smith is nominated for Best Actor for The Pursuit of Happyness and Eddie Murphy for Best Supporting for Dreamgirls.

Mexican actress Adriana Barraza and Japanese actress Rinko Kikuchi are nominated for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Babel.

White director Paul Greengrass is nominated for United 23, which features British-Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla.

Letters From Iwo Jima, a Japanese-American film based on a book by Tadamichi Kuribayashi, is nominated for Best Picture and its director, Clint Eastwood, is nominated for Best Director. The film was produced by Clint Eastwood, Robert Lorenz, and Steven Spielberg, with an Oscar-nominated Screenplay by Japanese-American screenwriter Iris Yamashita and Paul Haggis. The majority of the film’s cast are Japanese characters played by Japanese actors, including Ken Watanabe. No actors are nominated for Academy Awards for Letters From Iwo Jima.

Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor in Blood Diamond, a white savior narrative in which he plays a racist white mercenary who rescues a Sierra Leonese prisoner and his son from revolting rebels. As written in a review of the film in The Age, “If there is anything black people the world over have learned from Hollywood – and there isn’t a whole lot – it’s that no matter how bleak the situation seems, they can always rely on some resourceful, charismatic white person to bail them out.” Black actor Djimon Hounsou, who played the prisoner befriended by DiCaprio, is also nominated for an Oscar.

2008

Black actress Ruby Dee is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing the mother of an up-and-coming crime lord in American Gangster.

2009

Taraji P. Henson is nominated for Supporting Actress for playing Queenie, Benjamin Button’s caretaker in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Viola Davis is nominated for playing Mrs. Miller in Doubt.

2010

Sandra Bullock wins Best Actress for The Blind Side, another pitch-perfect example of a white savior narrative. Her character is a white mother and football fan who takes in and raises black future Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Micheal Oher. The Blind Side is also nominated for Best Picture.

Also nominated for Best Picture in 2009 is Avatar, which embodies every white savior narrative ever. In i09, Annalee Newitz writes that Avatar “is the essence of the white guilt fantasy, laid bare.”

Mo’Nique wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing Precious’s abusive mother in Precious, for which Gabourey Sidibe is also nominated but loses (to Sandra Bullock). Morgan Freeman gets a Best Actor nod for playing Nelson Mandela in Invictus.

Slumdog Millionaire, a British film shot in India with a majority Indian cast, wins Best Picture! It is one of 11 films to win Best Picture without acquiring any acting nominations.

2011

Pilipina-Jewish actress Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for True Grit.

2012

The Help, another white savior story, is nominated for Best Picture. Black actress Octavia Spencer wins Best Supporting Actress for playing outspoken maid Minny Jackson.

Viola Davis is nominated for Best Actress for playing maid Aibileen Clark. In The New York Times’ recent analysis of which black characters earn Oscar nominations, it is noted that “in the history of the Oscars, 10 black women have been nominated for best actress, and nine of them played characters who are homeless or might soon become so. (The exception is Viola Davis, for the 2011 drama “The Help.”)”

2013

White actor Ben Affleck plays Hispanic CIA Agent Tony Mendez in Argo, which inexplicably wins Best Picture.

White director Quentin Tarantino and white actor Christopher Waltz win Oscars for Django Unchained, the story of a white bounty hunter and the slave he freed, Django, who set out to free Django’s wife from a sadistic plantation owner. No black actors are nominated.

Black actress Quvenzhané Wallis becomes the youngest actress nominated for a Lead Actor Oscar for Beasts of the Southern Wild. Denzel Washington is nominated for Best Actor for Flight, but loses to Daniel Day-Lewis‘s Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln.

Ang Lee’s Life of Pi is nominated for Best Picture. Although it has a notably small cast (mostly just um, a boy and his tiger), this is now the fifth time a movie with a majority-Asian cast was nominated for Best Picture but not any acting awards.

All acting winners are white.

2014

12 Years a Slave wins Best Picture. Director Steve McQueen becomes the first black director to have their movie win Best Picture.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is nominated for Best Actor for playing Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave and Lupita Nyong’o wins for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. Barkhad Abdi is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing a Somali pirate in Captain Phillips. Also, Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón wins for Best Director for Gravity, a movie about a white woman lost in outer space.

No black actors have been nominated since this year.

2015

Selma receives a Best Picture nominee but nobody in the majority-black cast receives an acting nomination, nor does their black female director Ava DuVernay. In fact, no actors of color are nominated in 2014.

2016

In Best Picture Nominee The Martian, white actress Mackenzie Davis plays Mission Control satellite planner Mindy Park, who was Korean-American in the novel upon which the movie is based.

The #OscarsSoWhite campaign begins in reaction to the complete exclusion of people of color from Oscar nominations.

2017

The Oscars take a giant leap forward when Moonlight becomes the first film with an all-black cast and the first LGBT-themed film to win Best Picture. Black actor Mahershala Ali becomes the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award when he takes Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight.

Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for Fences, making her the first black person to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting with her Oscar, Emmy and Tony wins. In all, seven people of color (six Black actors and one Indian actor) are nominated for acting awards.

2018

Get Out is nominated in four categories — Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, with Jordan Peele winning for Best Screenplay and becoming the first black director to earn three nominations. Denzel Washington is nominated for Roman J. Israel, Esq, Mary J Blige for Mudbound and Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water. Mudbound‘s Black lesbian writer/director Dee Rees is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, but snubbed for Best Director or Best Picture. Coco, which had a Latinx cast, wins Best Animated Film. No Latinx or Asian actors received nominations.

2019

Green Book, which Wesley Morris describes as being part of “a style of American storytelling in which the wheels of interracial friendship are greased by employment, in which prolonged exposure to the black half of the duo enhances the humanity of his white, frequently racist counterpart,” wins Best Picture. Thwarted nominees include Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Black Panther.

Mahershala Ali wins for playing Don Shirley, whose family reports they were left out of the filmmaking process (headed up by a white director and producer). Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón‘s Roma is the first Mexican submission to win Best Foreign Language Film, and Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio, who is of Mixtec and Trique descent, is the first Indigenous American woman to receive a nomination for Best Actress. Rami Said Malek becomes the first actor of Egyptian heritage to win an Oscar, for Bohemian Rhapsody.

All in all, it is the most racially inclusive group of winners in Academy history — people of color win solely or as part of a group for Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Documentary (Short Subject), Best Documentary (Feature), Best Animated Short Film, Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design.

The Academy Awards several steps back in terms of representation of people of color but also takes one step forward. All Best Picture nominees are white, except for Parasite — but Parasite wins! Taika Waititi, a self-identified “Polynesian Jew” with Māori ancestry, wins best Adapted Screenplay for JoJo Rabbit, and Parasite writers Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won win for Best Original Screenplay, with Bong Joon-ho also picking up a Best Director win. It is the first year South Korean films are nominated for Oscars (another is nominated in the Documentary category).

Also: Parasite becomes the sixth film with an Asian cast to be nominated for Best Picture but not pick up any acting nominations. One person of color — Cynthia Erivo for Harriet — is nominated for acting. Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce is nominated for playing an Argentinian character in The Two Popes, for which an actual Spanish speaker was hired to dub over Pryce’s Spanish lines.

Chinese Director Chloé Zhao is the first woman of color to win Best Director for Nomadland, which also won Best Picture. Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung are the first Korean actors nominated for acting Oscars, for Minari, and Youn yuh-jung wins. Three Best Picture nominees are focused on characters of color.

Judas and the Black Messiah becomes the first film to have multiple black men nominated in the same category for the same film. Daniel Kaluuya is the first Black British actor to win an acting Oscar, Leslie Odom Jr is the first Black man nominated for songwriting and acting in the same year and Viola Davis is the first Black woman to receive two nominations for Best actress.

2022 Oscars

Will Smith wins Lead Actor for King Richard, which was also nominated for Best Picture. Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, the same role that won Rita Moreno the Oscar in 1962. This makes DeBose the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar for Acting, the first Afro-Latina actress to win an Academy Award and the first Black queer actress to win an Oscar for Acting.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem is nominated for playing Cuban actor Desi Arnez.

Drive my Car becomes the seventh film with a majority-Asian cast to be nominated for Best Picture but no acting awards. It wins for Best International Feature Film.

Michelle Yeoh wins Lead Actress and Ke Huy Quan wins Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which also wins for Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay. This is the first time a film with a majority-Asian cast has won Best Picture and three acting awards. It’s also the first time a movie with queer woman main character has won Best Picture. Stephanie Hsu is the first time a queer actor has been nominated for playing an explicitly queer character, although that depends on how you read Angelina Jolie’s character in Girl Interrupted.

Openly queer actor Brian Tyree Henry is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the queer film Causeway.

Also, Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars, winning for Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Yeoh is the first Asian woman and the second woman of color to win Lead Actress in the Academy Awards entire 95-year history.