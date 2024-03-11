I’m not sure how you like to enjoy Oscars night! But I like to order in take out while wearing Pjs and eat a pint of ice cream. I also play an annual Oscars ballot with my mom (we’ve tied the last three years, so everyone please keep a good thought for me that I can pull out a win!). The other part of my tradition is to check out what all the gays are wearing and pop off lil jokes! And this why we are here today. So may I present: All the best and gayest fashion of the 2024 Oscars, starring Lily Gladstone, Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, Lena Waithe, Jodie Foster, and so much more!

I’ll keep updating the post if I see new gays, so I if I missed anything please let me know in the moments!

Lily Gladstone

Please read this entire deep dive from Vogue about Lily’s dress for the night, which is designed by Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno and Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain from Ironhorse Quillwork), Joe Big Mountain is Mohawk, Cree, and Comanche and renowned for his quillwork jewelry in particular.

Before I get going with my jokes for the rest of the post, I want to say how much I respect Lily for, in every way and on every platform, keeps affirming that this moment is bigger than anyone person and bringing their community with them every step. That’s what it’s about.

Laverne Cox, in vintage Mugler

One thing about Laverne Cox is that she is always down for a good twirl. And I will always be here for her to do it.

Colman Domingo

God created suits just so Colman Domingo could wear them. You can trust me on that, I went to Catholic school.

Billie Eilish, in Chanel

I was going to make a joke but actually Billie is wearing the best accessory of the night, a Ceasefire Now pin. We stan.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

I love that no matter what Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison wear or how hot they look (they do), I always vaguely get the sense they’d rather be at home in their pajamas and sharing a glass of wine. It’s called lesbian aunts-core.

Ncuti Gatwa

I just really, unironically, and truly love Ncuti Gatwa! Okay!!??

Cynthia Erivo, in Louis Vuitton

Whenever I have seen Cynthia Erivo in public for the last five months, she’s been in green. She wore green to the Beyoncé concert. Now she’s wearing green on the red carpet. It’s this level of commitment to her upcoming starring role in Wicked that only convinces me that Elphaba is a lesbian, you know?

Lena Waithe

The sunglasses? The shine on the shoes? Are you serious?? 😮‍💨 😮‍💨 😮‍💨

Eugene Lee Yang

It’s the two-piece red dress that perfectly matches the exact shade of the red carpet for me.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Gorgeous.

Liza Koshy

Can I be honest for a second? I did not know who Liza Koshy was before assembling this post (she’s a YouTube star) and that’s on being an elder Millennial. But she looks great and I am so happy for her!

Kate McKinnon

Sorry for the self-plug, but one of the greatest pieces I wrote last year was a How to Dress Like Weird Barbie style guide, and immediately after reading this post you should all click over and read it.

Julianne Hough

Is Juliana still on Dancing with the Stars?? Is that how this works? No one tell me. Let’s let Google surprise me.

Matt Bomer

He’s Ken!

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Y’all. I did NOT know that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was queer and I’ve seen every episode of Never Have I Ever!!! But she doesn’t believe in labels getting in the way of her heart, and to that I say: Yes.

Christine Vachon

Christine Vachon is a producer and just wait until you see these credits: Poison (1991, Todd Haynes’ first), Far from Heaven, Boys Don’t Cry, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Go Fish, and Carol.

Chrissy Marshall

We love an indie director out there, doing her thing!!

Goodbye Everyone! Keep being gay and great! I love you!