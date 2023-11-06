Pop Culture Fix: Zeke Smith and Nico Santos’ Palm Springs Wedding Had Everything — Drag Dolly Parton, Party City Decor, Lamb Lollipops

Zeke Smith and Nico Santos Got Gay Married and It Sure Was Cute!

Groundbreaking trans Survivor contestant Zeke Smith (who once appeared on To L and Back) and his boyfriend Nico Santos (actor, Superstore, Crazy Rich Asians) got married this weekend in Palm Springs at my favorite hotel, The Parker, in what they called a “silly bougie wedding.” The celebration was covered by a People Magazine exclusive and it’s so cute!

Nico Santos and Zeke Smith Are Married! Inside Their 'Silly, Bougie' Wedding in Palm Springs (Exclusive) https://t.co/3GfAtMSpuD — People (@people) November 5, 2023

Here is a brief summary of how incredible this wedding was:

It was accidentally scheduled the same weekend as Palm Springs Pride

They kicked off their celebration with a “Cheeky Tiki Kiki Party” in the Gene Autry suite at The Parker using decor from Amazon and Party City

The wedding was officiated by actor Mark McKinney (Kids in the Hall, Superstore)

Readings incorporated into the nuptials included: Shakespeare, “nods to each of their cultures,” a veil and cord ceremony and “the reading of iconic lines from romantic comedies.”

Nico Santos wore a “sassified version of a traditional Filipino barong,” while “Smith rocked black lizard cowboy boots”

There was a surprise appearance by a drag Dolly Parton performing Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theatres “We Make Movies Better” speech

Everyone sang “The Greatest Love of All” Together

Surprise performance by a drag queen lineup organized by Ongina

“Looking forward, they also hope to adopt a bernedoodle and name it Nathan Lane.”

Other Pop Culture Stories For You:

+ The Jenna Lyons Effect Was in Full Swing at Bravocon: Jenna Lyons didn’t go to Bravocon, but her spirit was there on the bodies of the houswives who did attend:

“As an already-famous queer woman, Lyons broke the mold of what it means to be a housewife. But with her proclivity for jeans, statement glasses, and open blazers, she’s also changing what it means to dress like a housewife… This year, even in Lyons’s absence, it’s clear that her fellow castmates took a page from her book. “

Furthermore, Brynn was asked about her flirtation with Jenna Lyons and admitted that when watching the series back, she did begin to question how serious the flirtation was:

“Look, I was joking around during the season because Jenna is very shy [and] coy and I love making people blush and it’s very easy to make Jenna blush. But then watching it back I was like, wait, you know, it was like a Clueless moment. It was like ‘Maybe I’m in love with Josh!’ but it was Jenna! Usually, I text her you know, whatever, we’re friends, but then […] I wanted to text her but then I got [shy].”

+ Chrishell Stause Shows Us The Lavish Listings and LGBT Hangouts of L.A.: a tour of where Crishell likes to eat and drink and shop for dog toys. Also…

+ Selling Sunset’s G Flip says parents ‘struggled’ with non-binary identity: “Me coming out non-binary was a little harder [than me coming out as queer] for them to wrap their heads around, just because of representation. They didn’t know much about it. They didn’t really understand.”

+ LP (Laura Pergolizzi), an icon in the LGBTQ+ community, is currently on tour with “Love Lines” and in advance of their show in Washington DC, appeared on a podcast with WTOP news. LP has written hit pop songs for Cher, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Leona Lewis, Mylène Farmer, Céline Dion and Christina Aguilera as well as releasing their own music.

+ Retiring stars Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger meet in ‘fairytale’ NWSL final: “It seems a bit poetic that the championship game is ending with Krieger and Pinoe’s last game.”

+ ‘I only realised it was the first lesbian kiss after it aired’: The Guardian gathers many unknowing groundbreakers.

+ Lesbian actor Miriam Margoyles explained on the Graham Norton Show how she came to understand the importance of non-binary pronouns and also revealed that after many decades together, she and her girlfriend were finally going to move in together.

+ Will The MCU X-Men Fix Disney’s Representation Problem?: “If Disney seeks to appeal to the LGBTQ+ community in a meaningful way, the X-Men could be the perfect opportunity to inspire and empower queer people.”

+ Eminem’s genderfluid child Stevie confirms ‘first serious relationship’ after coming out

+ These are the best queer sports movies of all time!