Your Guide to Divorcee-Core Style

Okay, let’s just get this out of the way right up top, shall we? No, I have never been divorced, nor have I ever been married. So what gives me the right to stand here before you and pronounce myself expert in divorced fashion? Consider, if you will, my (almost too well documented) love for the mean mommy, as well as anything beloved by those over the age of 55. Sure, I am not technically a divorcee, but I approach most things with the energy of one, so let’s dive in, shall we?

The Matching Set Divorcee

Who has time to put together outfits! Not you, not in this state! This is like, the final boss of a capsule wardrobe, sets that can be mixed and matched to your heart’s content and frankly, with thrillingly little thinking. Look at the options before you! I love the slinky elegance of the olive green set from Mango, it’s got big “I have an enemy at the PTA” vibes. And you’ve got various fabric options for a full weather matching wardrobe, this sweater set is simply banging, and there are few things more powerful than fully being ensconced in a sweater!

The Slut Era Divorcee

Sometimes the only way to get over is…well, to get under! You’ve gotta take a moment to rediscover who you are and what you are into, so why not toss on a cropped mesh top and hit the streets? And yes, I cheated and included another set here, but they are VERY IN right now, and can’t you hear it screaming “I will take myself on a healing vacation and yes, I will break the hearts of those around me while doing so”? Because I can, and I fully endorse it! Oh, and you’ll need fresh white tanks, I’m sorry but it’s just a fact!

The Cottage Core Divorcee

Whomst among us has not taken to the woods in times of stress and strife? The cottagecore trend is showing no signs of slowing down, and that vibe speaks to you, might I recommend this whimsical linen number? And you know, though it is not quite my own personal style, I am quite taken by this floaty blue fairy shirt! Also, if you are taking to the woods, then I am going to insist you have cashmere joggers. Comfort and luxury are what you deserve in this moment, I promise. (Yes, I am a Taurus.)

The Villain Era Divorcee

No one will be shocked to hear this is my favorite genre of divorcee dressing, I’m sure. The vibe we’re going for here is Angela Bassett lighting her ex husband’s belongings on fire in a driveway. Might it be a little cliche for three of these items to be black leather? Sure! But cliches are cliches for a reason, after all. Now, I am not saying you have to spend that much money on a leather jacket, (though it will be with you forever, if should you decide to invest) but I could not resist how those little heart studs on the lapels! Personally, I think this lace dress should serve as inspiration for romance novel villain, and how fun would it be for you to be that?

