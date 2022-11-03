Word Search: Dana Fairbanks Memorial Tavern

Taking it very easy today with a chill look back at some of our fondest single-word memories from the first two seasons of The L Word: Generation Q, plus some names we’re looking forward to seeing in Season 3.
Let us know which words you wished we’d included! And if you want to request themes for future chill word searches, drop them in the comments!
Laneia is the Director of Operations and founding member of Autostraddle, and you're the reason she's here.
Laneia has written 921 articles for us.
can i just say i am extremely excited about the puzzle content happening here
as for this one, i’m not sure 5:21 is a time to be proud of OR what it says that ‘therapy’ was the last word i found, but i had fun/perhaps the real word search is the portmanteaus we made along the way/thanks for the memories etc etc
“therapy” was my last find too! 😹 clocked in at 7:17
Bettina was the last word I found which feels fitting. And NOT because they’re end(ofthe)game.
5:43. I found therapy before I found Bettina, which feels wrong but there you go!
Therapy was the last word I found…gonna try not to read too much into that…
Loving all the puzzle content!
who suggested topoff??????? i’m suing
jk y’all it was me