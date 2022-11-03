Hey hello, everyone!

God, is it ever a good time to be a sports dyke. I don’t know how I’m supposed to get any reading done between all of y’all’s Rockford Peaches Halloween costumes, Portland’s NWSL Championship, and the ongoing and truly delightful World Series baseball livetweets. Am I even still literate, or is there only “Dancing On My Own” in my brain where literacy used to be? (Apologies in advance to any Houston fans — we can be friends again in a couple weeks 😉💖) It might be the perfect time to revisit Sally’s beautiful roster of queer sports romances, too!

I didn’t do as much reading the last couple of weeks as I’dve liked, and yet. Fall is always book publishing’s busiest season, my TBR looks like Kilimanjaro, and that’s just the way I like it. Whether you’re sneaking in a few pages here and there between innings, or curled all the way up with cider, blankets, candles, the whole nine yards, these books are home runs. (I know, I know, I couldn’t resist, I’m sorry, I can’t help being what I am.)

Okiedoke, let’s make like glow sticks and get cracking. This week on Rainbow Reading, we’ve got: