Mike Flanagan’s latest and final Netflix horror series The Fall of the House of Usher dropped just before the weekend, and we’re recapping an episode a day because there are just. so. many. queer. characters!!!!! But really, the full Flanaverse is full of queer characters in general. So many, in fact, that I tried to limit myself to main characters for this quiz because it was starting to get unruly! Characters from Usher, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club are all possible results! Just answer a series of questions (I went with 13 questions, as it is indeed the spookiest number — did you watch Friday the 13th on Friday btw?)

And if you’re a fan of the Flanaverse, definitely tune into those The Fall of the House of Usher recaps! I’m breaking down all the Edgar Allan Poe references I can find, and I’d love to nerd out in the comments with fellow horror gays about this series about soooooo many bad gays!!!!!

Which Queer Character From the Flanaverse Are You? What kind of horror do you like to watch? (Required) Gothic domestic horror Eco horror You don’t really do horror actually Horror-comedy Body horror Slashers Erotic horror Sci-fi horror Queer horror What’s your favorite Flanagan project? (Required) The Haunting of Hill House The Haunting of Bly Manor Haven’t seen any of his work Doctor Sleep Gerald’s Game Hush The Fall of the House of Usher Midnight Mass The Midnight Club Pick a movie from Autostraddle’s 30 Scariest Queer Horror Movie Moments: (Required) Knock at the Cabin Door The Haunting Fear Street Jennifer’s Body Sissy Knife + Heart Hellbent Nope Bodies Bodies Bodies Who is your favorite character from Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House? (Required) Theo Haven’t seen it Nelle The bent-neck lady Shirley Hugh Trish Olivia Luke What describes your ideal party? (Required) Boozey Lots of cute dykes present You prefer solitude One you’ve planned and perfectly executed Fancy venue and food Costume party Horny, sweaty, sexy Intellectual discussion at a dinner party Full of friends Pick an Edgar Allan Poe poem/story (you can google a synopsis if you haven't read): (Required) Ligeia Annabel Lee The Raven The Fall of the House of Usher The Tell-Tale Heart The Black Cat The Masque of the Red Death Berenice Never Bet the Devil Your Head Which of the following would you be most likely to wear for a night of gay revelry? (Required) Formal gloves Overalls A large sweater Lingerie as clothes A satin patterned button down A tailored suit A satin robe Flannel A striped long-sleeve polo What horror monsters scare you the most? (Required) Ghosts Human killers All of them Aliens Beasts Werewolves Zombies Vampires Devils What gay deal with the devil would you make? (Required) Never running into an ex ever again Never having to use dating apps again Having the memory of your last breakup erased The ability to always know the gay gossip within any friend group Early access to queer TV shows and movies Always finding free parking at Pride Free automatic access to every queer party/event Free iced coffee for life The ability to bring canceled gay TV shows back to life Pick a non-Flanagan horror series: (Required) Yellowjackets Penny Dreadful No horror for you! Lovecraft Country Castle Rock Cabinet of Curiosities American Horror Story: Coven The Last of Us Wynonna Earp What expensive gift would you most want to receive? (Required) A nice bottle of bourbon A rare plant A solo trip somewhere The latest iPhone A new computer A Gucci suit Expensive sex toys A trip for you and your partner A trip for you and your friends What’s the best snack to have while watching a scary movie? (Required) Popcorn Chocolate Seriously, no scary movies! Caviar Sushi Truffle popcorn You’re the snack ;) Berries Pizza What sounds like an ideal October Sunday activity to you? (Required) Going to the gay bar Spending time outside Going to a pumpkin patch Going to a haunted house Watching a bunch of scary movies Playing video games A sex party Reading books with a mug of tea Hanging out with friends all day Δ