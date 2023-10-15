Which Queer Character From the Flanaverse Are You?

Mike Flanagan’s latest and final Netflix horror series The Fall of the House of Usher dropped just before the weekend, and we’re recapping an episode a day because there are just. so. many. queer. characters!!!!! But really, the full Flanaverse is full of queer characters in general. So many, in fact, that I tried to limit myself to main characters for this quiz because it was starting to get unruly! Characters from Usher, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club are all possible results! Just answer a series of questions (I went with 13 questions, as it is indeed the spookiest number — did you watch Friday the 13th on Friday btw?)
And if you’re a fan of the Flanaverse, definitely tune into those The Fall of the House of Usher recaps! I’m breaking down all the Edgar Allan Poe references I can find, and I’d love to nerd out in the comments with fellow horror gays about this series about soooooo many bad gays!!!!!