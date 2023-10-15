Quiz: Which Queer Character From the Flanaverse Are You?

By

Mike Flanagan’s latest and final Netflix horror series The Fall of the House of Usher dropped just before the weekend, and we’re recapping an episode a day because there are just. so. many. queer. characters!!!!! But really, the full Flanaverse is full of queer characters in general. So many, in fact, that I tried to limit myself to main characters for this quiz because it was starting to get unruly! Characters from UsherThe Haunting of Hill HouseThe Haunting of Bly ManorMidnight Mass, and The Midnight Club are all possible results! Just answer a series of questions (I went with 13 questions, as it is indeed the spookiest number — did you watch Friday the 13th on Friday btw?)

And if you’re a fan of the Flanaverse, definitely tune into those The Fall of the House of Usher recaps! I’m breaking down all the Edgar Allan Poe references I can find, and I’d love to nerd out in the comments with fellow horror gays about this series about soooooo many bad gays!!!!!

Which Queer Character From the Flanaverse Are You?

What kind of horror do you like to watch?(Required)
What’s your favorite Flanagan project?(Required)
Pick a movie from Autostraddle’s 30 Scariest Queer Horror Movie Moments:(Required)
Who is your favorite character from Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House?(Required)
What describes your ideal party?(Required)
Pick an Edgar Allan Poe poem/story (you can google a synopsis if you haven't read):(Required)
Which of the following would you be most likely to wear for a night of gay revelry?(Required)
What horror monsters scare you the most?(Required)
What gay deal with the devil would you make?(Required)
Pick a non-Flanagan horror series:(Required)
What expensive gift would you most want to receive?(Required)
What’s the best snack to have while watching a scary movie?(Required)
What sounds like an ideal October Sunday activity to you?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 677 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!