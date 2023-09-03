Quiz: Which Gay School Should You Have Attended?

It doesn’t matter how old we get, the first days of fall always make us think of going back to school — and what better way to celebrate that we never, ever have to be in high school again like taking a quiz about which gay high school would have been ideal for us.

What's your favorite subject?(Required)
Choose a pen to ace all your exams.(Required)
Who is your high school crush?(Required)
Who's your favorite teacher?(Required)
What's your favorite extracurricular activity?(Required)
What album do you drive around to, listening with the windows down daydreaming and and pining and seething about youthful things?(Required)
Choose a Homecoming theme.(Required)
What are you wearing to Homecoming?(Required)

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1701 articles for us.

