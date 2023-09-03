The star of the basketball team which makes sense because my main dream now is to be a WNBA wife.

My best friend

My arch enemy

My highly demanding AP English teacher

The popular girl who seemed mean but who was actually just beautiful and shy and had a heart of gold that I, alone, could see.

The barista who went to the school in the next two over who one time drew a heart above the "i" in my name which I thought about every single day for three entire years.

I don't have time for crushes, but, like, if I *had* to choose someone: Paris Geller