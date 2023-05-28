We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Quiz: Which Queer Book Should You Read To Close Out AAPI Month?

I’ve gathered suggestions from the Autostraddle team and consulted my personal reading list to offer you a very unique reading recommendation! Please enjoy a captivating queer read by an AAPI author as we move into the season of leisurely reading by the pool and generally being gay.

What’s your default existential crisis?(Required)
What are you most looking forward to this summer?(Required)
Pick a word to manifest into your life right now.(Required)
Pick a cute pet.(Required)
What life era are you in?(Required)
What’s your go-to?(Required)
Pick a place to hang for a day of relaxation.(Required)
What’s the best part of a meal?(Required)
Where would you like to visit one day?(Required)
Which “friend” are you?(Required)

Em Win

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Em now lives in Los Angeles where she does many odd jobs in addition to writing. When she's not sending 7-minute voice messages to friends and family, she enjoys swimming, yoga, candle-making, tarot, drag, and talking about the Enneagram.

