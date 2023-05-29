Wherever you are, whatever you’re up to today, I’m sending you all my love. And! One (1) Pop Culture Fix!

+ “I would not exist if it not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Lizzo said to a crowd in Phoenix on Wednesday night. “There would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.” She then performed Proud Mary and brought the damn house down. She said she didn’t want to cry, so she celebrated the heck out of our legend instead. You can watch a clip from Lizzo’s IG below, or the full performance on YouTube.

+ Untold stories of queer resistance to Nazis take centre stage in Disney’s moving Anne Frank drama.

+ Taylor Swift and Ice Spice team up for surprise live duet, new “Karma” music video.

+ Don’t expect everyone on ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ to get their happy ending.

+ From Bewitched to Modern Family, how sitcoms shaped queer history.

+ The Little Mermaid: How Disney made a classic more queer.

+ Fortune Feimster is bravely bringing queer comedy to red states.

+ Paula Pell says Girls5eva has finished filming season 3 before the strike.

+ 9 winners of the Queer Palm and where to watch them.

+ Elliot Page released the touching first chapter of his memoir.

+ The new Frog & Toad series is the perfect queer love story for families.

+ Amandla Stenberg strips down for Pride.