Pop Culture Fix: Lizzo Honors Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner With “Proud Mary” Tribute

By

Feature image photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Wherever you are, whatever you’re up to today, I’m sending you all my love. And! One (1) Pop Culture Fix!

+ “I would not exist if it not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Lizzo said to a crowd in Phoenix on Wednesday night. “There would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.” She then performed Proud Mary and brought the damn house down. She said she didn’t want to cry, so she celebrated the heck out of our legend instead. You can watch a clip from Lizzo’s IG below, or the full performance on YouTube.

+ Untold stories of queer resistance to Nazis take centre stage in Disney’s moving Anne Frank drama.

+ Taylor Swift and Ice Spice team up for surprise live duet, new “Karma” music video.

+ Don’t expect everyone on ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ to get their happy ending.

+ From Bewitched to Modern Family, how sitcoms shaped queer history.

+ The Little Mermaid: How Disney made a classic more queer.

+ Fortune Feimster is bravely bringing queer comedy to red states.

+ Paula Pell says Girls5eva has finished filming season 3 before the strike.

+ 9 winners of the Queer Palm and where to watch them.

+ Elliot Page released the touching first chapter of his memoir.

+ The new Frog & Toad series is the perfect queer love story for families.

+ Amandla Stenberg strips down for Pride.

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1611 articles for us.

