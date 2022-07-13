I hope you don’t mind, but this evening’s round up is going to be a little quick and dirty (do we still do “That’s What She Said”?) because today has been long, I have probably another hour’s worth of work to do, and I am starving! So!

Here we go, off to the races!

Queer as in F*ck You

‘I Worry I’m Not ‘Gay Enough’’. I recently learned that the entire senior staff loves J.P. Brammer’s writing (yours included!) and now you can, too! This one is all about how people living their fake best lives online should not keep you from feeling inadequate because you are living your very real, even if quieter, gay life IRL. (and if queer advice is your thing, please remember we have an entire You Need Help column right here at Autostraddle, just for your enjoyment!)

Meet Amy Paris, the Trans Woman Working Quietly at the White House to Better LGBTQ+ Lives. Amy Paris is the highest ranking trans official working at the White House, and I had never heard of her until now!

Emma Corrin on Fluidity, Fun, and Dressing Up to Stand Out. “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed…and I don’t know if it ever will be”

Raven’s Home Makes History With Disney Channel’s 1st Trans Character

I could not find a corresponding article for this one, so you get it right from the tweet!

Huge! The Episcopal Church has officially adopted that gender affirming care is a matter of religious liberty. It affirms that access to gender affirming care should be available to all people if they desire it. It also resolves to support policies in favor of protecting it. pic.twitter.com/xZTU2b3Fw6 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) July 12, 2022

Understanding the Different Rules and Policies for Transgender Athletes. “Between statewide bans and international sports groups policies, there’s a lot to sort through when it comes to trans athletes’ participation in sports.”

And if you didn’t see this incredibly moving moment from the WNBA All Star Game on Sunday: Brittney Griner Is Honored by Her Fellow Players at the WNBA All-Star Game, “We are not going to stop until everyone understands how serious this really is.”

Every player in the #WNBAAllStar Game came out to start the second half in Brittney Griner's No. 42 jersey. pic.twitter.com/SOu4KkE0qh — ESPN (@espn) July 10, 2022

Saw This, Thought of You

Crying, Shaking, Throwing Up: Quinta Brunson & Abbott Elementary Are Emmy-Nominated!!! Nothing but respect for my queen.

Why Don’t “Size-Inclusive” Brands Carry Plus Sizes In Stores? This pisses me off every time.

The Challenging Road Ahead for Abortion Funds. I’ve posted a lot about abortion funds, so I also want to make sure we cover this too.

Political Snacks

Police are on track to kill more people this year than last year. And for comparison, last year was one of the worst years on record.

AOC Calls on Senate to Formally Say If Supreme Court Justices Lied About “Roe” “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the Senate to clarify whether or not Supreme Court Justices lied about being willing to preserve the precedent set by Roe, saying, ‘We cannot have a system where Justices lie about their views in order to get confirmed.'” And as with many things, AOC is not wrong.

And speaking of which!! THIS PART. Joe Biden’s Dobbs Response Has Been Breathtakingly Awful. “Why can’t the president show some fight?”