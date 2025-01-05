Quiz: What Lesbian Sweater Are You?

Sweater weather is in full swing, so there’s no better time to find out what lesbian sweater you are! What’s a lesbian sweater? So glad you asked, but also, you have to take the quiz to find out!

What Lesbian Sweater Are You?

What cozy item would you most want to be gifted?(Required)
What winter vacation would you like to take?(Required)
Pick of a body of water:(Required)
What best describes your favorite kind of dessert?(Required)
What’s your 2025 vibe?(Required)
Pick something to add to your hot cocoa:(Required)
What’s your favorite citrus?(Required)
What’s your favorite wintry spice/flavor?(Required)
What low stakes superpower would you most want to have?(Required)
You’ve just gone on a long walk in the winter cold. How would you like to warm up?(Required)
You’re having a chill night in. How are you creating the ambiance?(Required)
Pick a wintry soup:(Required)

