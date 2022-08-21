Quiz: What Queer Book Should You Read To Extend Summer?

Do you need a summery queer book to pack in your beach bag or maybe curl up with in the blissful cool of the public library’s A/C? Have I got the quiz for you! Just answer some hard-hitting questions about your ice cream flavor preferences, your dream adult summer camp, and what music you’re listening to during the heat. Then this quiz will provide you with a gay read suited to your needs. If one recommendation isn’t enough, check out this list I made a few years ago of books about sapphic summer affairs!

What are you drinking to quench your summer thirst?(Required)
Pick a movie:(Required)
Which ice cream flavor appeals?(Required)
Choose a summer hat:(Required)
Choose a genre / format:(Required)
What's your dream summer road trip destination?(Required)
Choose a pool floatie:(Required)
Which music are you playing on repeat this summer?(Required)
What would the theme of your ideal adult summer camp be?(Required)
Choose a frozen treat:(Required)
Pick a summery book trope or theme:(Required)
What teen summer job suits you?(Required)
What's on your summer bucket list?(Required)
What bookish mood are you looking for?(Required)
What's in your beach bag?(Required)

Casey

Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph Goodreads and Instagram.

Casey has written 91 articles for us.

