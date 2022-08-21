Do you need a summery queer book to pack in your beach bag or maybe curl up with in the blissful cool of the public library’s A/C? Have I got the quiz for you! Just answer some hard-hitting questions about your ice cream flavor preferences, your dream adult summer camp, and what music you’re listening to during the heat. Then this quiz will provide you with a gay read suited to your needs. If one recommendation isn’t enough, check out this list I made a few years ago of books about sapphic summer affairs!
Before you go! Did you like what you just read?
We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site
. Will you be one of the people who do
? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+
Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph
Goodreads
and Instagram.
Casey has written 91 articles for us.
Oooh, I got Island Time by Georgia Clark!
Is it possible to see all the potential books please? Some of them really pique my interest just from the questions alone!
I got “The City We Became” which is a thousand percent my shit. Slow clap, Casey. SLOW CLAP. <3
Cool for the summer! I do love a Dahlia Adler book