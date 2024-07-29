WayHaught is Back and (Way)Hotter Than Ever in ‘Wynonna Earp: Vengeance’ Trailer

Wynonna Earp is Coming Back with a Vengeance

Purgatory is over (though hopefully not literally): Wynonna Earp is coming back! This weekend at San Diego Comic Con, Tubi dropped a trailer for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the 90 minute special coming this fall. Our beloved Earp family is back – there’s new hair and new faces, but the same Earpy vibe. Of course, the core group is back – Wynonna, Waverly, Nicole, Doc, and Nedley (Jeremy wasn’t in this trailer, but he was in the teaser, so our boy will be back, too), and also fan favorite Mercedes, played by Dani Kind.

Wynonna Earp is not the first TV show to be cancelled, only to be brought back to life by the power of fandom and someone willing to give them another shot. Firefly and Veronica Mars, to name a few. And while Wynonna Earp had enough of a head’s up of Syfy’s decision to pretty much scrap all scripted TV shows to make a stunning series finale at the end of its fourth season, fans felt like there was still more story to tell. Clearly showrunner Emily Andras did as well, because we sure are back. It seems Wynonna’s past is coming back to bite her and she has to head back to Purgatory to take care of business. And despite being on a new network entirely, but in the hands of Emily Andras, director Paolo Barzman, and the same stunning and talented, it stisll has the same visual vibe, sharp comedy, and action-packed chaos we know and love. And what’s great is, if this does well, there’s a chance this won’t be the last Tubi Earp special we get.

Most relevant to you, gentlereader, it seems Nicole and Waverly have been living in post-wedding bliss, building their lives together as wives, complete with a sign on the wall that says “homo sweet homestead.” And while Dom Provost-Chalkley has talked a lot about how their journey mirrored Waverly’s a lot in regards to coming to terms with their sexuality and coming out, that despite Dom coming out as non-binary since the last time we saw the Earps, their journeys have diverged and Waverly has not changed her pronouns (just her hair!)

I, for one, can’t wait to see more.

Earpers, we ride at dawn-ish! (And by that I mean this fall!)

More News to Lasso:

+ Despite a supposed hacker trying to stir up drama, Haley got Britney’s approval before making her music video for her new song “Lucky,” which samples Britney’s song of the same name

+ Tessa Thompson is going to be in a Netflix psychological thriller limited series as a journalist who goes back to her hometown to

+ Silo Season 2 will return in November, hopefully bringing its lesbian mechanic with it

+ MUNA’s Katie Gavin’s upcoming solo album will be titled What a Relief, joining the queer music renaissance we’re in

+ Euphoria has drama behind the scenes that reads like the Glee curse

+ Deadpool and Wolverine is doing well at the box office as the franchise transitions between Fox and Disney (and also, mild spoiler alert, the reason I’m telling you this is because the resident lesbians Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio make a brief appearance)

+ Lady Gaga is engaged to some CEO guy named Michael Poalnsky

+ Susan Sarandon plays a cat lady in The Fabulous Four

+ Okay I know Natasha Lyonne isn’t queer but she’s part of so many iconically queer pieces of media that I feel like I should tell you she’s in a movie with Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon called His Three Daughters

+ Bisexual actress Felicity Ward and queer, genderfluid actor Charlyne Yi (Steven Universe) will be in Taika Waititi’s upcoming project, Time Bandits

+ Though what that article does not tell you and what I found out separately while looking up Charlyne to get their label/pronouns right is that they were physically and emotionally harassed while on the set of this show

+ Casey McQuiston is writing “capital f For” trans people and queer people, which isn’t that surprising, but I also just really like this headline “Casey McQuiston Is Trojan-Horsing Trans Romance”

+ Finally, our very own Carmen Phillips for Refinery29’s “Thirst Issue”: The WNBA Has Brought Lesbian Lust Mainstream. Now What?