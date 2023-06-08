Top Ten Gayest Moments in Selling Sunset Season Six

Selling Sunset season six came out a few weeks ago, and I’m humbled and thrilled to share that I have done my part for the cause, and compiled this (non-exhaustive) list of the gayest moment from a show that portends to be about real estate in the Los Angeles area, but really is about humanity as we know it. The pain. The drama. The obscene amounts of money. The escrow. The floaties. The closets. And most of all, now more than ever, the gay stuff.

Without further ado, I present to you the top ten gayest moments of Selling Sunset season six:

10. When Emma tells Chrishell to take a shot from her boobs, and Chrishell is like, sure!

Chrishell taking a shot from Emma's boobs. Emma says "I felt good the whole time. I love it."

9. When all the gals are on their way to a drag bar but one of them has a panic attack right before they get there

The women of Selling Sunset in a limo, and one of them is sobbing

8. When Chrishell is on a floatie and Emma jumps on her like this

Emma jumps on Chrishell on a floatie in the pool

7. When Chelsea and Chrishell invent a queer bed and breakfast

Chrishell laughing on Selling Sunset season six and saying "Boobs and Breakfast!"

6. When Davina shows up after being gone for the whole season and is like hey what’s up?

Davina shows up on Selling Sunset season six and says "what did I miss?"

5. When Saweetie forgot how fine Bre was

Saweetie says "I forgot how fine you were" to Bre

4. When Chrishell looks at G Flip like this

Chrishell in Selling Sunset season six makes lovey dovey eyes and says "Hey!"

3. Basically every interaction between Chrishell and G tbh

Chrishell and G Flip embrace on Selling Sunset season six and romantic music is playing

2. This lower arm situation

G Flip and Chrishell hold each other's arms and Chrishell says "I actually would love to say 'Fuck it' to the work."

And finally… our winner… The gayest moment of Selling Sunset Season Six:

1. When G Flip invites Chrishell to do this (a lick is something on the drums, people!!!!!)

G Flip says "You want to show me your lick?" to Chrishell from behind a drum set on Selling Sunset season six

Did I miss any? I’m sure I did! Sound off in the comments!

