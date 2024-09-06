Top 10 Things We Hope To See in the New ‘Wynonna Earp’ Special

It has been over three years since we last set foot in Purgatory, but it seems like Wynonna Earp fandom never died down, whether fans were calling for more Earp, or celebrating what already existed by way of Earp-specific cons, fanart, fanfiction, or general online shenanigans. That energy was rewarded earlier this year when Tubi announced a 90-minute special titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. And after weeks of a vague “this fall” timeline, yesterday we learned that we’re getting Vengeance next week, on Friday the 13th. Which is extremely on brand.

In the past, there have been shows that switched networks, either for a wrap-up movie, or a few extra seasons, and sometimes the difference is more obvious than others. Major characters are missing, the setting had to change, or the general vibes are just off. Luckily, from what we’ve seen so far of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, it’s going to be more of the same Earp we know and love, so Nic and I got together to discuss ten of the things we hope to see in this 90-minute special.

(Side note: While Dom Provost-Chalkley, who plays Waverly, uses they/them pronouns, in San Diego Comic Con interviews, they have said that Waverly still uses she/her pronouns.)

10. Canadian goodness

Valerie: TAKE ME BACK TO CALGARY. I’ve missed those sweeping views and confusing temperatures and playing Canadian Bingo with random actors who keep showing up in all our favorite shows from the north. I’m ready to see the Homestead again!

Nic: Yes!! You already know Canadian Bingo is my favorite game, and I can’t wait to play again.

9. Hot baddies we love to hate

Valerie: I don’t know who exactly this new villain is (is it Eve? Is it Vengeance incarnate?) but I do know she is played by Karen Knox, creator and star of such queer gems as Barbelle and Slo Pitch, so I know it’s gonna be fun.

Nic: Wait, I kind of love the idea of Vengeance being a PERSON! Either way, one of my favorite things is making “but their face!” justifications for baddies so LFG!

8. Stairs???

Nic: Because I am but a simple gay who loves a bit, my first answer to what I’m hoping to see in Vengeance was “stairs!” Hilarious, right?! We’ve joked about how many stories the Homestead is on the outside vs. the inside; we’ve seen spooky forest stairs; and obviously there’s the WayHaught Stair Sex™. It’s that last thing that unintentionally hit me in the gut while I was trying to make a joke, because yeah it was Hot, but it also reminded me of how Dom and Kat felt so safe in that scene because this cast takes care of each other. They are open and vulnerable because their Earp set family keeps them safe, in the same way the on-screen Earp family keeps each other safe. Yet another instance of art imitating life, you know? Every time stairs show up on this show, there’s an element of trust and safety involved, whether it’s making sure you don’t get a splinter in your bum, or deciding how wise it is to climb creepy forest stairs that may or may not still be there. Did I just wax poetic about STAIRS? We really must be back!

Valerie: See this is why I love Earpers. We love a bit, but also it’s more than that. Like, sure, “YOU. ARE. ARCHITECTURE.” but also it’s representative of what we really love about this show, and that’s the people who make it and the love and care that goes into it.

7. Good music

Valerie: One thing Wynonna Earp was great at was a needle drop. The episodes were all named after songs, and each episode contained at least one banger; there are so many playlists about it. And of course, the theme song! I’m not sure if we’ll be able to hear “Tell That Devil” specifically (it’s a 90 minute special, not a TV episode, after all), but Veronica Mars worked their theme song into their movie (a busker was singing it!), so it’s not out of the question.

Nic: I didn’t actually consider that we might not get “Tell That Devil” because of the format of the special, but I love the idea of possibly hearing those slowed down intro notes incorporated in a new way. But goddess, the music on this show has always been sublime! To this day there are songs that pop up on shuffle that immediately transport me to the scene where it appears. (Looking at you, “Breathless.”) My kingdom for a little Chappell Roan needle drop for Nicole Haught, specifically though.

Valerie: I bet Waves would be really good at the “HOT-TO-GO” dance, as a former cheerleader.

6. Familiar faces

Valerie: From the trailers, we know we’ll be getting our core five back: Wynonna, Waverly, Nicole, Doc, and Jeremy. Plus, we’ve seen glimpses of Nedley and Mercedes. I do hope Valdez and Rosita turn up, but the jury’s still out on them. But the trailer also says that every demon Wynonna has killed so far is coming back for the titular vengeance. Does this mean we could see long dead villains like Mercedes’ sister Beth, THE Bobo Del Ray, or even Willa Earp? Who would you want to see come back? I know she was the worst of the worst, but I wouldn’t hate seeing Jolene’s face again… And I know she wasn’t a villain in the end, but I wouldn’t be mad about Savannah Basley’s Cleo Clanton showing up.

Nic: I wouldn’t hate seeing Jolene again either! The thing about Jolene is that she has Zoie Palmer’s face, which makes it impossible not to want to see her again. I’m so with you on wanting Valdez and Rosita back as well. If we’re just talking about the demons Wyn’s sent to the fiery Hells though, what about Levi and Fish?? They were never able to live out and in love while they were alive, sounds like a reason to want some vengeance to me! My absolute dream return though, would be Chantel Riley’s Kate. Where’d you go on that train, girl? (By the way, did you just call Willa a villain?!)

Valerie: I SAID WHAT I SAID.

5. Earp Sister Feels

Valerie: I know we here at this website focus a lot on the WayHaught of it all (and rightly so; it’s some of the best representation we’ve ever had), and we’ll talk about that more in a minute, but one of the core relationships of the show has always been the relationship between Wynonna and Waverly. Their bond is strained at times but ultimately unbreakable, the heir and her angel, and I can’t wait to see more of the sibling chemistry between Melanie Scrofano and Dom Provost-Chalkley.

Nic: Ditto. The relationship between Wynonna and Waverly has always been right up there with WayHaught for me. I don’t have a sister, so I can’t personally speak to the representation, but what’s always been clear is that while the disagreements feel more intense with a sibling, the love is also that much deeper. And I just know I’m absolutely going to melt at the first “baby girl.”

4. Melanie Scrofano doing her thing

Valerie: No matter how many times I watch this show, I will never, ever be over how mega-talented Melanie Scrofano is. Whether she’s delivering quips that make us belly laugh, breaking our heart with some serious dialogue, or just pulling the perfect face at the perfect moment, she’s always such a star and a joy to watch. We’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, but Scrofano elevates every project she’s in, and she will always be the reason for the season. The Earp season, that is.

Nic: You hit it right on the head. She is a POWERHOUSE. And sometimes Melanie even goes FULL Scrofano and makes us laugh while simultaneously breaking our hearts. I don’t know how she does it, but she has the audacity to be that talented and also the sweetest sweetheart in the world. My heart is so full just knowing our Wynonna is back.

3. Found family

Valerie: Even though Wynonna and Waverly are sisters, they came from a chaotic and broken family, and so they decided to build their own. Season by season, person by person, they created their own little chosen family, and it was beautiful to watch. It’s especially great to watch as a show with a large queer following, because more often than not, we find ourselves making our own little found families, so it’s always a delight to see that reflected on screen. For example, I sometimes forget Jeremy wasn’t in the first season, because of how important he became by the end of the series. It’s even hard to imagine there was tension between Nicole and Wynonna at first, because now they’re the best of friends, even separate from Nicole being Wynonna’s sister-in-law.

Nic: As always, I completely agree with you. I also think what adds to the beauty of this particular found family is that for every new non-Earp member they’ve added, we’ve gotten a glimpse at parts of their past that show just how special it is for them to be accepted in the unconditional way this family loves. “Everything good I have in my life is because I came back to the Ghost River Triangle.”

2. Domestic WayHaught

Nic: I’ve been reading a lot of cozy fantasy lately, and I can’t help but picture Nicole and Waverly running a little B&B in Purgatory, having playful spats over what kind of pastries to serve that day or what puns to add to the chalkboard in the entryway. Our girls have been busy fighting demons since they got together, and while I don’t anticipate a ton of “down time” in these precious 90 minutes, I would LOVE a few moments where they just get to be married and in love and just exist together in this home they’re creating.

Valerie: Honestly just the fact that they have a sign that says “Homo Sweet Homestead” makes me wanna puke rainbows. So precious. I’m really excited to see Kat Barrell and Dom Provost-Chalkley back at it; I feel like they’ve both grown as actors and people since we first met them in Season 1, and I’m excited to see how that is reflected on Nicole and Waverly as a married couple.

1. Just all-around Earpy, snarky goodness

Nic: I started my rewatch a few days ago, motivated by Covid cabin fever and was immediately smiling from ear to ear and reciting lines and quips from every character, cackling like it was the first time I’d heard them. (“All of the town!”) The writing on Wynonna Earp is always top shelf, but it’s the unexpected one-liners and delivery that have me spitting out my whiskey time and time again. I can’t wait to hear what new snark will inevitably turn into a fun new Earper call-and-response.

Valerie: I totally agree, the writing combined with the delivery are always so perfect, and there are so many jokes crammed in that I swear I hear a new one every time I rewatch. There’s something so unique about this show that despite having written thousands of words about it at this point in my career, I don’t think I could succinctly describe it.

I think, ultimately, even though we were super spoiled by an absolutely perfect series finale with the end of Season 4, I’m just glad we are getting MORE Earp. More laughing, more crying, more loving, more snarking. More Earping.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance drops on Tubi on Friday, September 13th. Let us know what YOU’RE excited about and join us as we wait in buzzy anticipation for Vengeance. We ride at dawn-ish!