Tiny Butch Shoes, Lightly Worn

I’m no shrimper, but, nevertheless, over the past several months, I’ve caught myself sizing up the feet of fellow queers. They’re all too big. This is some twisted Cinderella shit.

This past spring I broke off a queer engagement. We don’t need to get into it. Though it did spawn a whole column, (that’s more about finding myself outside of some kind of central couplehood than it is the breakup, mind you).

As someone who has all kinds of attachment and memory issues surrounding objects, I have felt better, while living in the same house we once both occupied, when I have been able to make it my own, rearranging, getting new things on occasion (budget rarely permitting), and generally having to repeat over and over to myself: “this is my space, now,” and “you have free will.” For the most part, it’s working. It’s a slow process, figuring out how I feel at home in a once-shared space. It’s also one I’ve never had to undergo before. In previous breakups, I always moved on, moved out or otherwise… but not this time.

My strong sense of duty to my fellow queers has not allowed me to let go of two things that would help me move on all the more — two particular pairs of Tiny Butch Shoes. Maybe it’s four individual things, four shoes, two pairs.

My now ex-engagement ring (which looks like a wedding ring, and which I’m keeping for safer travel purposes, maybe) and these random shoes are the most expensive things in my life that I do not want and for the most part, cannot use. They can’t even really be reclaimed.

The shoes themselves are not The Most expensive, at least I don’t think unless I’m wrong about the one pair, but one is a black, lace-up pair of Frye’s boots. Those are still are no joke, having looked the brand up online. One is a pair of Doc Marten’s — a classic queer staple.

When I previously got divorced (I know, I’m doing great), I had my old ring melted down and reformed. The jeweler, who I also knew socially, kindly sent me footage of the gold melting into a little ball. It was cathartic. But leather doesn’t melt down (or at least not into more leather), and I don’t really feel any animosity toward these boots except that they are three sizes too small and a reminder that I can’t place out of sight unless I want to forget about them. With AuDHD object permanence, they need to be in view so I remember to take care of them. So, what was I supposed to do with these Tiny Butch Shoes?

Some queer could use them, I kept telling myself. And as much as the breakup cost me financially, I couldn’t bring myself to sell them. Someone needs these, I would murmur while putting them in a box, then in the trunk of my car. I just wanted to give them away.

I asked around. Anyone with size 5, maybe 5 ½ feet want some boots? I earmarked queer clothing swaps on my calendar that I ended up working through and missing. The boots stayed in my trunk. They rattled. They rolled. They went across state lines and back. Every time I opened my trunk and saw them, I sighed. Sure, I could donate them to Goodwill, but I envisioned them finding a home with a queer, specifically, and there was no way to guarantee that outside of the clothing swaps I kept missing — and even then, a size 5 foot is a rare enough thing that folks might not necessarily have use for them. After all, no one I asked knew of anyone who might.

I’m not going to ask her why she didn’t just give them away, why she would discard something someone could use and leave it up to me to figure out. My dad and sister came down to help me clean up some of the home reno debris as a birthday gift (a very nice one, you know?). We went through everything in the basement — old undershirts and books and a motorcycle helmet and literal trash, the list goes on. Maybe there is just an element of chaos to it. Breakups are chaotic, a broken engagement especially. My dad and sister wanted to toss them along with everything else we discarded, but these shoes aren’t garbage. They were well-cared for, and she kept them in good shape.

My therapist also said to just throw the boots out, but I can’t bring myself to do that, and I’m sure you understand. A good pair of boots is LIFE okay??? Is that a gay opinion? Likely.

But I also would like to move on, to release this mental load, to stop hearing the stomp stomp stomp of these queer boots echoing around in my head, ghosting over my creaky floors. I need these memories attached to objects exorcised, and I’m turning to you, dear reader, for help.

Here’s what I’m proposing:

Are you someone who is of the size 5 (US) or 5.5 variety?

Are you in the US?

Do you want one of these used pairs of gay-ass boots that belonged to my ex?

Pair 1: The Frye’s Boots

Pair 2: The Doc Marten’s

If yes, well, we are having a free-to-enter, no-purchase-necessary contest right in this comment section. The Official Autostraddle Nico’s Ex’s Boots Could Be Yours Contest!

The rules: Make sure you are either logged in or you use a real email address when you comment,so I can get in touch with you if you win. Comment either that you want the Frye’s boots or the Doc Marten’s. I’ll put your name in a hat and draw a winner for each, and then I will contact the winner for the address. Then I will SEND THE BOOTS TO YOUTS. Comment by midnight PST on this Friday, February 23rd to enter!

Divorce Week is a celebration of taking a life-changing step, of coming out the other side of devastating trauma and being all the better for it. It’s co-edited and curated by Nico Hall and Carmen Phillips. Remember, you may be divorced, but you’re not alone.