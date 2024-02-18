Quiz: Which Sad Song With a Dog Motif Are You?

“Dinosaur” by Richard Siken:

"The only

reason you name a dog is so you can tell it what to do."



“The Leash” by Ada Limon:

"can still marvel at how the dog runs straight

toward the pickup trucks break-necking down

the road, because she thinks she loves them,

because she’s sure, without a doubt, that the loud

roaring things will love her back

her soft small self."

“The Curious Thing” by Sandra Lim:

"Want in a person

is like hunger in a dog."

“Again” by Ross Gay:

"and in the story is a dog and unnamed it leads to less heartbreak,

so name him Max”



“The Dog” by Aracelis Girmay:

“& the dog

will put his giant

breathing face into your palm

& for the moment, no sad thing will creep

or move ominously into the continent of the dog

whose mastiff lungs are filled with you now.”