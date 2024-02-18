Quiz: Which Sad Song With a Dog Motif Are You?

Do you ever feel pathetic and disgusting in your unending loyalty? Do you feel an incessant need to be praised? Do you lash out in fearful aggression when backed into a corner? Then the dog motif may be for you! This craze is currently sweeping queer meme circles, but has been an oft-used resource in art (especially queer art) for much, much longer. The animalistic tension of the dog motif may be so attractive to queers who live in a world where they feel they don’t belong—domesticated against their wildness, longing to break free of it, but also longing to be cared for by a gentler, more commanding hand. Whatever the reason you (yes, you) personally may be invested, this quiz is here to tell you definitively which beloved lesbian track most exemplifies you and your connection to this classic allegory.
Which Sad Song With a Dog Motif Are You?
Gabrielle Grace Hogan (she/her) received her MFA from the University of Texas at Austin. Her poetry has been published by TriQuarterly, CutBank, Salt Hill, and others, and has been supported by the James A. Michener Fellowship and the Ragdale Foundation. In the past, she has served as Poetry Editor of Bat City Review, and as Co-Founder/Co-Editor of You Flower / You Feast, an anthology of work inspired by Harry Styles. She lives in Austin, Texas. You can find her on Instagram @gabriellegracehogan, her website www.gabriellegracehogan.com, or wandering a gay bar looking lost.
“I Bet On Losing Dogs” by Mitski? Ow. Just ow. Do I have to take out a restraining order for how brutally and specifically you came for me with that? Ow! 😭
I need to tell you, you’re all doing dogs wrong:
Dogs from cat persons perspective:
Sad
Subservient/needy
Pathetic
Agressive
Dogs from a dog persons perspective:
Playful
Happy
Team players/pack oriented
Kind with a sprincle of naivete
Me and My Dog? Oh man
Me too!! Omg. 😭
Gf and I are “Putting The Dog To Sleep” 4 “Me and My Dog”…. if you sent this quiz to your partner what did y’all get?