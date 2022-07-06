Pop Culture Fix: “Thor: Love and Thunder” Says No Girlfriend For Valkyrie AGAIN

Here’s a mid-week Pop Culture Fix for you, my friends. Stay hydrated out there.

+ Well. Marvel’s back on their bullshit. Ha! JK! They never got off their bullshit in the first place! Despite all the conversations and hints and winks and promises, Valkyrie does not have a girlfriend in the new Thor, only a passing remark about a dead girlfriend. BOOOOOO!!!!

+ Queer as Folk stars on how the show is different from other LGBTQ+ content.

+ Emma Corrin on fluidity, fun, and dressing up to stand out.

+ Jasmin Savoy’s new music video for “goddammit” is, according to Valerie Anne, your chance to see “Taissa from Yellowjackets and Fatin from The Wilds make out!” With a super special guest appearance from Javicia Batwoman Leslie!

+ Tara Raani has joined season five of grown-ish as “a first-generation Muslim-American. She is a sophomore, type A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality.”

+ Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman expresses regret over the sitcom’s portrayal of Chandler Bing’s trans parent, played by Kathleen Turner.

+ Hayley Kiyoko recreates Lea DeLaria’s iconic Out magazine cover.

+ A little more teasing about Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t.

+ Paramount+ has scrapped Why Women Kill.

+ Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are on the cover of on the cover of #NBA2K23’s WNBA Edition, even though Diana Taurasi is playing like trash this season, la la la!

+ Kim Cattrall has joined Netflix’s new queer drama, Glamorous.

+ Another Leo Award win for Ali Liebert!

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1387 articles for us.

