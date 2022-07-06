Here’s a mid-week Pop Culture Fix for you, my friends. Stay hydrated out there.

+ Well. Marvel’s back on their bullshit. Ha! JK! They never got off their bullshit in the first place! Despite all the conversations and hints and winks and promises, Valkyrie does not have a girlfriend in the new Thor, only a passing remark about a dead girlfriend. BOOOOOO!!!!

+ Queer as Folk stars on how the show is different from other LGBTQ+ content.

+ Emma Corrin on fluidity, fun, and dressing up to stand out.

+ Jasmin Savoy’s new music video for “goddammit” is, according to Valerie Anne, your chance to see “Taissa from Yellowjackets and Fatin from The Wilds make out!” With a super special guest appearance from Javicia Batwoman Leslie!

+ Tara Raani has joined season five of grown-ish as “a first-generation Muslim-American. She is a sophomore, type A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality.”

+ Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman expresses regret over the sitcom’s portrayal of Chandler Bing’s trans parent, played by Kathleen Turner.

+ Hayley Kiyoko recreates Lea DeLaria’s iconic Out magazine cover.

+ A little more teasing about Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t.

+ Paramount+ has scrapped Why Women Kill.

+ Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are on the cover of on the cover of #NBA2K23’s WNBA Edition, even though Diana Taurasi is playing like trash this season, la la la!

+ Kim Cattrall has joined Netflix’s new queer drama, Glamorous.

+ Another Leo Award win for Ali Liebert!

Huge congrats to @JeffreyCBallard and @AliLiebert for winning both guest star actor @leoawards tonight. Proud of a five year @SYFYVanHelsing legacy of providing great actors fun roles to sink their teeth into (pun intended). #leoawards2022 #VanHelsing — Jonathan Lloyd Walker (@J_L_Walker) July 6, 2022