These Throw Blankets Will Help You Be Your Best Couch Gremlin Self

Even though I live in a place that doesn’t get super cold in the fall/winter, I am always cold. Once the weather dips below 70 degrees, I’m pretty much the queen of layers: thick socks, hoodies, and my ever present throw blanket. I work from home, and I spend an inordinate amount of time sitting on my couch wrapped up in a blanket like some sort of couch gremlin.

If you ask me, there’s no such thing as having too many blankets. Currently we have two throw blankets on our couch, and I’m in the market for another one (or three!) I’m on the hunt for something that checks multiple criteria. The most important thing I need in a throw blanket is coziness. Because I spend so much time wrapped up in blankets on my couch, I want them to be the best possible blanket. It needs to be so good that I never want to unwrap myself from it.

So! I scoured the interwebs to find some blankets that I want to buy and become the couch gremlin I know I can be.

Ruched Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($25)

a soft pink blanket draped over a blue couch against a gray wall. there is an open window with trees
I love a soft, furry blanket. This heathered pink blanket would be perfect for a night of watching rom-coms on the couch when the weather drops. It’s also reversible, the other side is faux mink!

Fairisle Eddie Bauer Oversized Ultra Soft Plush Fleece Throw Blanket ($58)

a blue and gray checked blanket over a brown couch against a white wall with an open window. on the white wall, there is a white fireplace
There’s nothing cozier than Fairisle in my humble opinion.

Pavilia Buffalo Plaid Sherpa Blanket Throw Fleece Blanket ($44)

black and white buffalo check draped over gray armchair. there is a white mantle against a white wall and a white paned window
Nothing says cozy quite like sherpa, and this buffalo print gives cuddle up by the fire vibes.

Fairy Garden: Midnight Throw Blanket ($55)

a dark blue blanket with white print draped over a light brown couch against a white wall. a tall potted plant is to the left in a white planter
There’s something so whimsical about this blanket; it is perfect for a cozy cuddle.

Georgie Cozy Knitted Throw Blanket ($118)

four woven blankets: black and white, pink and white, gray and white and yellow and white on a cream couch against a beige wall
Looking at this makes me never want to leave the couch ever again.

RACHEL ZOE Faux Fur Leopard Print Throw ($17)

a gray and white leopard print blanket on a gray couch against a pink wall
Leopard print isn’t so bad when it’s all in greyscale. And this cozy blanket has big cat vibes.

Festival of Lights Hanukkah Solid Plush Faux Shearling Reverse Throw Blanket ($15)

a blue blanket with gold hanukkah print: menorahs, star of david draped over a gray couch. there are gray throw pillows and hanukkah print gift bags on the floor.
The Festival of Lights can get a little chilly, and this cute blanket is perfect for any and all Hanukkah celebrations! The other side is fuzzy, which makes it even better!

Loom + Forge Chevron Faux Mink Throw ($60)

a white chevron knit blanket draped over a black chevron, navy blue and silver chevron blankets on top of a black bench against an open window with a potted plant
Chevron may have had its moment, but this faux mink throw makes it look cozy, not cheugy.

Berkshire Classic Velvety Plush King Blanket ($70)

a teal blanket draped over a white bed with big white pillows against a white wall
With many color and size options, this throw is good for sleeping on the couch or covering your bed.

UGG® Avery Hooded Throw Blanket ($30)

a black woman in a gray hooded throw sitting on the floor against a cream couch. there is a gray pillow next to her on the floor and a gray wall behind her
This will help you level up to your final form as a cuddly couch gremlin.

Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throw ($85)

a pile of plaid print throws on a white bed with a brown lamp on a brown side table

A heated throw blanket makes for an extra cozy night. Just be careful you don’t accidentally cook yourself.

Woven Checkered Cozy Throw Blanket ($88)

hands holding up a white blanket with tan, orange, light blue and black checkered pattern
If you’re looking for a cozy blanket that will go beyond the winter, this cozy throw has a checkered pattern that will look good on your couch well into spring.

Cuddl Duds® Sherpa Throw ($50)

a stack of four blankets: one white, one blue with white stripes, one green check and one beige pattern
As you can see, I really like sherpa. This is just perfect for Netflix and chilling — alone, or with a pal.

Snowflake Printed Plush Christmas Throw Blanket with Faux Shearling Reverse ($15)

a light gray blanket with white snowflakes draped over a beige and wood chair with a green throw pillow over it. there is a tall brown and black lamp, presents on the floor, and a small pine tree in the corner
This light seasonal throw blanket is super soft and great for draping over the back of the couch so that you can grab it quickly to keep your legs warm when it’s snowing outside.

RACHEL RACHEL ROY Double Sided Faux Fur Throw ($30)

a thick black blanket draped over a gray couch against a yellow wall
This is so luxe it almost feels like it doesn’t belong on a couch, but it’s perfect for a cozy night.

