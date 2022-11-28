These Throw Blankets Will Help You Be Your Best Couch Gremlin Self

Even though I live in a place that doesn’t get super cold in the fall/winter, I am always cold. Once the weather dips below 70 degrees, I’m pretty much the queen of layers: thick socks, hoodies, and my ever present throw blanket. I work from home, and I spend an inordinate amount of time sitting on my couch wrapped up in a blanket like some sort of couch gremlin.
If you ask me, there’s no such thing as having too many blankets. Currently we have two throw blankets on our couch, and I’m in the market for another one (or three!) I’m on the hunt for something that checks multiple criteria. The most important thing I need in a throw blanket is coziness. Because I spend so much time wrapped up in blankets on my couch, I want them to be the best possible blanket. It needs to be so good that I never want to unwrap myself from it.
So! I scoured the interwebs to find some blankets that I want to buy and become the couch gremlin I know I can be.
Ruched Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($25)
I love a soft, furry blanket. This heathered pink blanket would be perfect for a night of watching rom-coms on the couch when the weather drops. It’s also reversible, the other side is faux mink!
Fairisle Eddie Bauer Oversized Ultra Soft Plush Fleece Throw Blanket ($58)
There’s nothing cozier than Fairisle in my humble opinion.
Pavilia Buffalo Plaid Sherpa Blanket Throw Fleece Blanket ($44)
Nothing says cozy quite like sherpa, and this buffalo print gives cuddle up by the fire vibes.
Fairy Garden: Midnight Throw Blanket ($55)
There’s something so whimsical about this blanket; it is perfect for a cozy cuddle.
Georgie Cozy Knitted Throw Blanket ($118)
Looking at this makes me never want to leave the couch ever again.
RACHEL ZOE Faux Fur Leopard Print Throw ($17)
Leopard print isn’t so bad when it’s all in greyscale. And this cozy blanket has big cat vibes.
Festival of Lights Hanukkah Solid Plush Faux Shearling Reverse Throw Blanket ($15)
The Festival of Lights can get a little chilly, and this cute blanket is perfect for any and all Hanukkah celebrations! The other side is fuzzy, which makes it even better!
Loom + Forge Chevron Faux Mink Throw ($60)
Chevron may have had its moment, but this faux mink throw makes it look cozy, not cheugy.
Berkshire Classic Velvety Plush King Blanket ($70)
With many color and size options, this throw is good for sleeping on the couch or covering your bed.
UGG® Avery Hooded Throw Blanket ($30)
This will help you level up to your final form as a cuddly couch gremlin.
Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throw ($85)
A heated throw blanket makes for an extra cozy night. Just be careful you don’t accidentally cook yourself.
Woven Checkered Cozy Throw Blanket ($88)
If you’re looking for a cozy blanket that will go beyond the winter, this cozy throw has a checkered pattern that will look good on your couch well into spring.
Cuddl Duds® Sherpa Throw ($50)
As you can see, I really like sherpa. This is just perfect for Netflix and chilling — alone, or with a pal.
Snowflake Printed Plush Christmas Throw Blanket with Faux Shearling Reverse ($15)
This light seasonal throw blanket is super soft and great for draping over the back of the couch so that you can grab it quickly to keep your legs warm when it’s snowing outside.
RACHEL RACHEL ROY Double Sided Faux Fur Throw ($30)
This is so luxe it almost feels like it doesn’t belong on a couch, but it’s perfect for a cozy night.
I feel seen
Here I am, lugging my duvet from my bed to my couch every day, wondering where I can get a good throw blanket, and this listicle falls like manna from the heavens. Thank you Sa’idya!