These Throw Blankets Will Help You Be Your Best Couch Gremlin Self

Even though I live in a place that doesn’t get super cold in the fall/winter, I am always cold. Once the weather dips below 70 degrees, I’m pretty much the queen of layers: thick socks, hoodies, and my ever present throw blanket. I work from home, and I spend an inordinate amount of time sitting on my couch wrapped up in a blanket like some sort of couch gremlin.

If you ask me, there’s no such thing as having too many blankets. Currently we have two throw blankets on our couch, and I’m in the market for another one (or three!) I’m on the hunt for something that checks multiple criteria. The most important thing I need in a throw blanket is coziness. Because I spend so much time wrapped up in blankets on my couch, I want them to be the best possible blanket. It needs to be so good that I never want to unwrap myself from it.

So! I scoured the interwebs to find some blankets that I want to buy and become the couch gremlin I know I can be.



I love a soft, furry blanket. This heathered pink blanket would be perfect for a night of watching rom-coms on the couch when the weather drops. It’s also reversible, the other side is faux mink!



There’s nothing cozier than Fairisle in my humble opinion.



Nothing says cozy quite like sherpa, and this buffalo print gives cuddle up by the fire vibes.



There’s something so whimsical about this blanket; it is perfect for a cozy cuddle.



Looking at this makes me never want to leave the couch ever again.



Leopard print isn’t so bad when it’s all in greyscale. And this cozy blanket has big cat vibes.



The Festival of Lights can get a little chilly, and this cute blanket is perfect for any and all Hanukkah celebrations! The other side is fuzzy, which makes it even better!



Chevron may have had its moment, but this faux mink throw makes it look cozy, not cheugy.



With many color and size options, this throw is good for sleeping on the couch or covering your bed.



This will help you level up to your final form as a cuddly couch gremlin.

A heated throw blanket makes for an extra cozy night. Just be careful you don’t accidentally cook yourself.



If you’re looking for a cozy blanket that will go beyond the winter, this cozy throw has a checkered pattern that will look good on your couch well into spring.



As you can see, I really like sherpa. This is just perfect for Netflix and chilling — alone, or with a pal.



This light seasonal throw blanket is super soft and great for draping over the back of the couch so that you can grab it quickly to keep your legs warm when it’s snowing outside.



This is so luxe it almost feels like it doesn’t belong on a couch, but it’s perfect for a cozy night.