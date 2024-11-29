The Top 10 Queer Home Video Releases of 2024

Physical media is back! Or, for some of us, it never left. While the film industry at large may be shying away from queer stories, the home video market has never been better. Between several high profile restorations carried out by institutions like the UCLA Film and Television Archive and a genuine and committed push for inclusion from multiple major labels, the best queer films are becoming available with the releases they deserve.

I put together a list of ten (okay, fine, eleven) of the most exciting queer releases from this year — based on the films, the presentations, and the special features.

Every year it gets more and more rare for new releases to get the level of special features that were once standard. Even the Criterion Collection, so reliable with their older films, often puts out contemporary films with just an interview or two. These films stand out as exceptions this year. Criterion really delivered with their Anatomy of a Fall release (discussed in full here) and Altered Innocence set a new standard with their release of The People’s Joker. Of course, this is often dependent on what the filmmakers are willing to do, so fans of The People’s Joker make sure to thank Vera Drew for this packed release.

Patricia Rozema is an icon of queer cinema and yet for years her films popped on and off streaming while being otherwise unavailable. That has finally changed with a series of recent restorations — discussed here! — and releases from Kino Lorber. This release of her poetic romance includes a commentary track with Rozema as well as her 2005 short film, Suspect. Short films are my favorite special feature!

This softcore porn film from Spain — with a hardcore Italian version also included in this release — is about a group of kinky criminals who kidnap a rich guy’s daughter. The film stars Ajita Wilson, a trans actress, who got into porn after having bottom surgery. Oh how times have changed!

Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s last film feels like a culmination of his brief yet prolific career. None of his other films look like this or feel like this and Criterion’s release does a great job contextualizing the film in the body of work he made and the possible body of work cut short by his death. It also includes a documentary with behind the scenes footage of Fassbinder directing which feels like a real treat.

If retro porn and Fassbinder’s raunchiest aren’t enough for you, here’s one for the real sickos. Niko Nikolaidis’ neo-noir is filled with horny cruelty, incest play, and lots of fluids. But this isn’t just an endurance test of shock — it’s also a gorgeously crafted and worthwhile film. This release features a series of cast and crew interviews and a feature length doc about Nikolaidis so you can contextualize what you just witnessed.

Back to the canonical classics! I already owned the old Blu-Ray release of the Wachowskis’ debut, but I couldn’t resist this new edition. Packed with special features and a stunning presentation, this is exactly what the best lesbian movie of all time (according to our poll!) deserves.

This really was a banner year for Criterion and queer cinema. These three restorations alone would be worthy of a purchase, but with a commentary each, multiple conversations between Araki and other filmmakers, and a behind the scenes documentary, and this becomes essential.

This year Kino released two box sets dedicated to filmmaker Arthur Dong: LGBTQ Stories and Asian American Stories. Next week, they put them together in one complete set. Kino might not be as flashy as Criterion, but it’s releases like this that show why they’re such an important distributor.

I wrote about this release in detail earlier this year and it feels even more relevant now. It’s so important to study queer history — specifically queer resistance history — and this set is a primer of films that are both great and educational.

Once upon a time, some of Chantal Akerman’s best films were relegated to the DVD only/no special features Eclipse label. But with a film culture that has slowly welcomed women into the canon and a Criterion Collection that has both followed and helped create that change, this set has rescued those films to present them how they deserve. With an unfinished film, film school tests, a Jeanne Dielman making-of documentary, interviews, and more, this is a must-have for any queer cinephile.