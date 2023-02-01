Here’s a midweek Pop Culture Fix for you, friends!
+ Okay this is awesome: The Sims 4 has added some new trans-inclusive updates, including binders, top surgery scars, and more. Plus! “There are also medical wearables, such as glucose monitors and hearing aids, which makes The Sims 4 all more inclusive for the disability community as well.” This is a HUGE deal, and right on time. Trans gamers need a damn break!
A base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more including bug fixes & console gameplay improvements 🥳💚
Read more about today’s update in the latest patch notes! https://t.co/4c4vZdfWBY pic.twitter.com/GYbQYijIIm
— The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2023
+ Our own Valerie Anne and Nic chatted with CNN about that The Last of Us super gay episode. (Also! You can read their recap right here!)
+ Related: The Last of Us and The Haunting of Bly Manor find queer normalcy in the face of imminent doom.
+ Hulu has cancelled Reboot BOOOOOOO!!!!!!
+ MCU’s first trans actor Zoe Terakes talks making history at Marvel.
+ If Sam Smith were a thin, cis woman, no one would have given their new music video a second thought.
+ Billy Porter is making his TV directing debut with an “unapologetically queer story” on Fox’s Accused.
+ This week, The Takeaway podcast is talking about queer horror, camp, and how M3GAN became a queer icon.
+ Well! WNBA Free Agency Day is here at last, and things are already bananas! Candace Parker signed with the Aces over the weekend. Courtney Vandersloot announced she’s leaving the Sky just last night. And AD Durr has signed again with Atlanta. UPDATE: Breanna Stewart is coming to New York. OH MAN!
"There's a lot teams I've been on that have looked great on paper but you gotta do the work."@Candace_Parker breaks down her decision on joining the Aces pic.twitter.com/hfwrnRmh3H
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 31, 2023
+ Vulture has ranked all 515 of Netflix’s original movies.
Stewie signed with the NY Liberty. Just came through on my phone. Ahhh!!! As a Philly gal I can’t do it (root for a NY team). Ugh. I will still cheer for her but it won’t be the same. 🫠🫠
No I loved Reboot!!
It was a solid show, maybe another service or network might pick it up?