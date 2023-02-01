"There's a lot teams I've been on that have looked great on paper but you gotta do the work." @Candace_Parker breaks down her decision on joining the Aces pic.twitter.com/hfwrnRmh3H

Read more about today’s update in the latest patch notes! https://t.co/4c4vZdfWBY pic.twitter.com/GYbQYijIIm

A base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more including bug fixes & console gameplay improvements 🥳💚

+ Okay this is awesome: The Sims 4 has added some new trans-inclusive updates , including binders, top surgery scars, and more. Plus! “There are also medical wearables, such as glucose monitors and hearing aids, which makes The Sims 4 all more inclusive for the disability community as well.” This is a HUGE deal, and right on time. Trans gamers need a damn break!

