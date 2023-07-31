Pop Culture Fix: “The Morning Show” Is Bringing Queer Chaos to Season 3

It’s Monday and that means it’s Pop Culture Fix day! Also it remains World Cup day, all hours of the day, every day, because I still cannot figure out what time zones Australia and New Zealand are in!

+ Can I interest you in a Morning Show season three trailer? I sure think I can! There’s only a brief glimpse of Bradley and Laura in the same scene, but it’s easy to see that they’re in a fight with each other. Bradley’s sending out her feelers on a red carpet and Laura won’t even make eye contact with her. I know Jon Hamm’s here now and blah blah blah, keep your straight drama, but give us that queer chaos too, AppleTV!

+ Sarah Paulson is heading back to Broadway for the first time in 13 years.

+ Aubrey Plaza is heading Off Broadway for the first time.

+ Over at Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week, new music from Sam Smith, Anne-Marie, CHIKA, and more!

+ Where to start with the queer cinematic canon.

+ All the queer Easter eggs you might have missed in the Barbie movie.

+ Stephanie Beatriz on her bisexuality and what’s queer in her new show Twisted Metal.

+ Wanda Sykes returns to Netflix with The Upshaws.

+ Lizzo is a Legolas girl (or: my own personal favorite thing from the internet last week).

+ Give Loki an actual boyfriend, you cowards!

