Well and happy Wednesday to you! I have made you one (1) Pop Culture Fix to celebrate making it to midweek!

+ The internet simply cannot stop talking about Swarm, which Shelli reviewed from SXSW a few weeks ago. One of the weirder things I’ve heard about this movie — which I obviously cannot watch because I am a big baby about fake blood — is that Billie Eilish is a queer cult leader in it. Now, IndieWire is talking about how they built her a real cult compound! “[It was the most] creative build that we had on this show, actually,” production designer Sara K White said of Eilish’s lair. “Originally, the scene was scripted to take place in a different location that we ended up not being able to find. So in order to come up with a space that these women could be together in this heightened environment, I worked a lot with our director and the writers to come up with the idea of the sweat lodge, and that was an amazing process.” Amazing/terrifying: same/same. Also, FYI, Billie’s cult was inspired by a real cult.

+ Wizards of Waverly Place showrunner says “it’s obvious” that Selena Gomez’s character was bisexual.

+ Flaming Ears, a cult object of underground queer cinema receives a welcome, if barebones, release.

+ Warrior Nun creator asks fans to keep fighting for the canceled Netflix show.

+ Meet Megan Thee Stallion in custom-sculpted bodywear-maker.

+ Speaking of Megan Thee Stallion, is anime next on her world domination tour?

+ The infinite gay joy of boygenius.

+ Titanique’s Rosé Will Host Queer Extravaganza All Aboard!, benefitting the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund.

+ In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Michelle Rodriguez’s barbarian is a queer fantasy.

+ This isn’t gay, but also: isn’t it? Nintendo releases ten minutes of new gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

+ The White Lotus season three will be set in Thailand.