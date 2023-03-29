Well and happy Wednesday to you! I have made you one (1) Pop Culture Fix to celebrate making it to midweek!
+ The internet simply cannot stop talking about Swarm, which Shelli reviewed from SXSW a few weeks ago. One of the weirder things I’ve heard about this movie — which I obviously cannot watch because I am a big baby about fake blood — is that Billie Eilish is a queer cult leader in it. Now, IndieWire is talking about how they built her a real cult compound! “[It was the most] creative build that we had on this show, actually,” production designer Sara K White said of Eilish’s lair. “Originally, the scene was scripted to take place in a different location that we ended up not being able to find. So in order to come up with a space that these women could be together in this heightened environment, I worked a lot with our director and the writers to come up with the idea of the sweat lodge, and that was an amazing process.” Amazing/terrifying: same/same. Also, FYI, Billie’s cult was inspired by a real cult.
+ Wizards of Waverly Place showrunner says “it’s obvious” that Selena Gomez’s character was bisexual.
+ Flaming Ears, a cult object of underground queer cinema receives a welcome, if barebones, release.
+ Warrior Nun creator asks fans to keep fighting for the canceled Netflix show.
+ Meet Megan Thee Stallion in custom-sculpted bodywear-maker.
+ Speaking of Megan Thee Stallion, is anime next on her world domination tour?
ICYMI here’s a snippet from this week’s episode of the #BGNPodcast! Link to the full episode here! https://t.co/S73kSvw9Jh @wearemartianb #anime pic.twitter.com/bpGZ4k5kZv
— BGN Podcast (@BGNPodcast) March 27, 2023
+ The infinite gay joy of boygenius.
+ Titanique’s Rosé Will Host Queer Extravaganza All Aboard!, benefitting the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund.
+ In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Michelle Rodriguez’s barbarian is a queer fantasy.
+ This isn’t gay, but also: isn’t it? Nintendo releases ten minutes of new gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
+ The White Lotus season three will be set in Thailand.
In sports & athletic news a few weeks ago was the Mid South race, which day one is a trail run race & day two gravel race. The Radavist did a piece on the non-binary category & interviewed a few enby racers. Plus, their photos are always of quality. https://theradavist.com/mid-south-non-binary-race-results-2023/
Tangentially related Radio Lab just posted an episode called Alone. It’s about Bikepacking, i.e. backpacking but on a bike; specifically ultra endurance bikepack racing. They played some of the interview with great ultra cyclist Lael Wilcox & her wife photojournalist Rue Kaladyte. It’s a good listen about a lesbian champion(she has a lot of records) in a lesser-known sport. https://www.radiolab.org/episodes/alone-enough