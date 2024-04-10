Sue Bird Is Ready To Discuss Couples Therapy and Gay Sex

Sue Bird Talks To Harper’s Bazaar About New Documentary “In the Clutch” and Megan Rapinoe

In a Harper’s Bazaar interview by Frankie De La Cretaz, Sue Bird gives some important Libra visibility and also talks about what she and Megan Rapinoe talk about in therapy: “That’s something that [Megan and I] always talk about in our couples therapy, just this idea of taking up space. Megan takes up a lot of space, while I naturally don’t. I’m trying to figure out that balance within our relationship, but there’s a reason I’m drawn to somebody who takes up space. I admire that, or maybe wish I was more like that.”

She also spoke about why she’s been more open about her relationship, even getting into some sexual details, on a recent podcast. “I never thought of it as like, ‘Do I feel this pressure to, like, be respectable?’ But now that you’re saying it—100 percent. Of course we have sex—we’re engaged. … But I guess there is this fear that has always existed around gay sex … that it’s inappropriate for kids [to hear about], so normalizing that is super important. But more than anything, for myself, it’s just about being authentic in that way.”

Of course the main point of the article is the increased visibility around women’s sports, Bird’s advocacy on that specific beat and her new documentary, Sue Bird: In the Clutch, which provides a more intimate view of the athlete, who has historically been relatively private.

More Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

+ Sophia Bush is “happier than ever” because of “all the great women in her life.” This E! article’s headline and excerpt suggests that the article will directly address Sophia’s relationship with Ashlyn Harris but in fact it does not! She doesn’t mention Ashlyn at all but it is perhaps implied maybe when she said “It was a journey to get here but I’m happier than ever and that is something I cherish.”

+ Respectfully, this Megan Thee Stallion photoshoot is quite good

+ Dylan Meyer “celebrated” Kristen Stewart’s birthday with a lovely message: “You’re like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins’s In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street. I don’t know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come.”

+ Jeet Heer talks to Moira Donegan about Drive Away Dolls and Love Lies Bleeding and how “both films [function] as exercises in nostalgia for a period when actual lesbian culture is rapidly changing.”

+ Let’s settle this once and for all: why do queer people love Eurovision so much?

+ ‘The People’s Joker’ Is Here, Queer, and the Only Viable Path Forward for Superhero Movies: “Vera Drew’s transgender take on the Batman villain’s mythology isn’t just brutally hilarious, relentlessly inventive, and profoundly moving. It’s also a lifeline for the genre”

+ Max has announced the second season of the Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, entitled “Summer School,” will premiere on May 9:

Following the harrowing events of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

+ Variety reports that “Cartilage Films has acquired worldwide rights to “Summer Solstice,” a queer buddy comedy featuring “breakout performances” from Bobbi Salvör Menuez (“I Love Dick,” “Under the Silver Lake”) and Marianne Rendón (“Charlie Says”).

+ Maia Kobabe’s ‘Gender Queer’ tops American banned book list … again