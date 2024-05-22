Happy 15th Anniversary, ‘Glee’! Here Are 36 Songs They’d Cover If the Show Was On Now

It’s been 15 years since Ryan Murphy’s musical phenomenon Glee premiered to change so many lives — for the better and the worse. Once a Gleek, always a Gleek, and even for people who no longer revisit the show (or who didn’t even finish) the series still holds a special place in their hearts.
The Autostraddle editorial staff is filled with Gleeks of various degrees and we started talking about which songs in the years since Glee went off the air would be covered if Glee was on now. Well, we decided to share the results with other losers like us!
Solos
Quinn – “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
Rachel Berry – “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo
Kurt – “Pink Pony Club” by Chappel Roan
Mercedes – “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét
Unique – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto
Santana – “Curious” by Hayley Kiyoko
Marley – “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish
April Rhodes – “Used to Be Young” by Miley Cyrus
Artie – “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Mike Posner
Santana – “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift
Santana – “Love On the Brain” by Rihanna
Tina – “Kill Bill” by SZA
Mercedes – “Pick Up Your Feelings” by Jazmine Sullivan
Brittany – “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
Rachel – “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish
Mercedes – “Formation” by Beyoncé
Santana – “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
Rachel – “Tummy Hurts” by Reneé Rapp
Dani – “Emily I’m Sorry” by boygenius
Unique – “What It Is” by Doechii
Rachel – “Liability” by Lorde
Quinn – “Pretty Girl Era” by LU KALA
Duets
Santana and Brittany – “Pynk” by Janelle Monáe
Blaine and Unique – “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Rachel and Finn – “Shallow” from A Star is Born (2018)
Santana and Mercedes – “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé
Kitty and Marley – “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Santana and Dani – “Silk Chiffon” by MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers
Group Numbers
New Directions – “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
The Troubletones – “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé
Santana, Blaine, Mike, and Brittany – “Finesse” by Bruno Mars
All the girls – “New Rules” by Dua Lipa
Blaine, Quinn, and Rachel – “thank u next” by Ariana Grande
The Unholy Trinity – “Do It” by Chloe x Halle
The Troubletones – “Under the Table” by Fiona Apple
New Directions – “Unruly Heart” from The Prom (sorry but Ryan Murphy would’ve done Riverdale kids go see Love, Simon level cross-promotion when this movie dropped on Netflix)
Great list! I’ll also add: Mercedes – Good as Hell by Lizzo.
I would dispute Rachel Berry singing “What Was I Made For”. I think that the song fits Quinn Fabray much better. Quinn is self assured as the head cheerleader, but what happens when she gets pregnant and starts to doubt everything in her life.