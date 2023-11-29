Lesbian TikTok Mourns Shannon Beveridge and Becky’s Breakup While Analyzing Fletcher’s Social Media Activity

Did Shannon Beveridge and Becky Missal Break Up?

This past weekend in our company slack, Motti posited the pressing question: “wait sorry i know this is some millennial ass white lesbians shit but did Shannon Beveridge and Becky Missal break up ?!?” As someone who learned a bit about these people last year for reasons I will disclose shortly, I felt immediately (within 2-3 business days) called to action: did very cute couple Shannon Beveridge and Becky Missal break up? Well, in order to understand the present, we first must look back into the past.

Insofar as it is even possible to remember a time before now, let us cast our brains backwards to July of 2022, when Fletcher released “Becky’s So Hot,” a song about her ex’s new girlfriend, Becky, and how hot she looked in her vintage t-shirt. Said ex of Fletcher’s was noted lesbian YouTuber Shannon Beveridge. (Follow the link for any questions you may have about who Shannon is or what happened in Shannon and Fletcher’s relationship.) The song was truly a bop, and public reception was mixed: some found it funny (and very specific to queer people, as we alone must grapple with the difficult possibility of being attracted to your ex’s new partner) and others simply found it creepy and inappropriate!

Shannon posted on TikTok to make it clear that the song was not a PR stunt and that she and Becky had no part in its creation or publicity. (In May of 2023, Fletcher and Shannon hugged at a Taylor Swift concert, seemingly indicating that there were no hard feelings, maybe.)

Regardless, the tune took lesbian TikTok and eventually the airwaves by storm, before ultimately hitting peak lesbian cultural saturation when Fletcher sang it in the rain in Episode 307 of The L Word: Generation Q.

Shannon Beveridge and Becky’s relationship continued apace long after the release of “Becky’s So Hot” and Shannon continued to never visibly age one single day. Their happiness inspired additional happiness amongst their fans. In August they took a very romantic trip to Spain. On August 28th, Becky posted a TikTok she’d made with Shannon to the sound of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?”, which seems to be the last time they posted anything together.

Rumors of the breakup apparently began swirling around the end of October. My evidence regarding rumors swirling during this specific time period includes and is limited to one tiktok of one (seemingly gay) person outside with her dog with the following words overlayed on the screen: “me texting everyone I know that shannon and becky broke up.”

On November 23rd, Shannon posted a video with the caption “exes & woesss,” in which she looked at the camera while a voiceover sound says: “i was taught that keeping quiet kept the peace. Until I realized whose peace is it keeping” and another video with the caption “mentally preparing for all the ‘what happened w you and ____?’ questions at thanksgiving dinner.”

In seemingly very exciting news for the people, Shannon is launching a new podcast called “Exes & Os,” thus explaining her “exes & woeessss” caption. This is how the podcast is described:

Join Shannon Beveridge each week at her house, in her bed, for a weekly video podcast to talk about queer relationships and sex with a rotating influential queer guest. The podcast will feature a mix of breakup, sex, and relationship stories from our guest and host, games, and audience solicited questions and stories. Who better to give relationship advice than someone who’s going through their third public break up, right?

Gossip Bees Are Buzzing Around Fletcher in the Wake of Shannon’s Breakup

So, Shannon’s TikTok about her podcast photoshoot had a background song: “Exes” by Tate McRae.

Fletcher, shortly thereafter, posted a TikTok with the caption “glad to see we’re still thinking about exes”… set to the song “Exes” by Tate McRae.

Fletcher followed up that video with another video (videos are infinite!) to the voiceover sound “sorry y’all, had to get out of character there,” with the caption “Cari is still in her healing era. Love, Fletcher.” What could it mean!

AND AND AND THEN Fletcher released a clip of what seems to be a new song that might just be about exes: how are you doing, where have you been?, i’ve been practicing this moment.

And then, Fletcher went ahead and tweeted, “girl of my dreams… i fucked it up.” I am not sure what this is about! The world is an enormous place, full of people and opportunities to fuck up your own dreams. (I am always saying this.)

girl of my dreams… i fucked it up — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) November 24, 2023

On an unrelated note, Becky recently posted a cover of my favorite song “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan and I liked it a lot.

