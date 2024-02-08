You’ve got a friend in me? This is the question director/co-writer Erika Lust asks in her latest film, a work of adult cinema that aims to be the first combination of porn and stop-motion animation.

Sex Toy Story, now available as part of Lust’s XConfessions, isn’t all that different from the official films from Pixar’s beloved franchise. The short movie is about a toy who fears they’re no longer as beloved as they once were by their owner. Only this time instead of a cowboy being replaced by a spaceman or a bunch of toys being abandoned when a kid goes to college, the protagonist is a butt plug who’s been less popular since their owner got a boyfriend.

With animation from Aline Romero, the emotional turmoil of our beloved butt plug is humanized. They lament their woes to two other sex toys who have plenty of experience being left behind. The animation style is less Woody and Buzz and more Gumby but it’s fun nonetheless.

After about two minutes of backstory, the toys turn into regular toys again as the sex scene between performers Leo Vice and Zaawaadi takes priority. Truthfully, besides the beginning and a brief moment at the end, this is mostly just a normal porn video. But the plight of the butt plug protagonist pays off when midway through Zaawaadi reaches for the real counterpart!

She may just be using a regular butt plug in a porn scene, but the magic of cinema makes it a moment of celebration. And, if you really want to get deep, a great moment for this human couple too. Some people are timid to ask new partners to include sex toys in their relationships so congratulations to this human woman and her anthropomorphized butt plug for this big step forward.

Whether or not thinking of your sex toys as creatures with unique personalities turns you on or not — personally I’m inclined to lean… no — I’ll always celebrate anyone blurring the lines between porn and the rest of cinema. Maybe someday Sex Toy Story will be expanded into a feature — anal beads, strap ons, and poppers can hang out together in the drawer.

Sex Toy Story is now available to watch on XConfessions.